Game Preview: Patriots vs. Packers | NFL Week 9

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/08 · 4:25 PM EST
Packers
Green Bay Packers
VS
Patriots
New England Patriots
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
PACKERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip Card (PDF)
The New England Patriots will return to the confines of Gillette Stadium after two weeks on the road to face the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots will look to improve to a 4-0 home record with a victory against the Packers. This week's game will be Green Bay's first trip to Gillette Stadium since the Patriots took a 31-17 victory on Nov. 4, 2018.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots will play the Green Bay Packers for the first time since a 27-24 overtime loss at Lambeau Field on Oct. 2, 2022. This week's game will be Green Bay's first visit to Gillette Stadium since New England took a 31-17 decision on Nov. 4, 2018.
While the regular season series is tied at 6-6, New England holds a 5-2 advantage at home against Green Bay, including a 2-1 record at Gillette Stadium against the Packers. Green Bay's only win at Gillette Stadium was a 28-10 win on Oct. 13, 2002, the Patriots first regular season loss at Gillette.
Green Bay beat New England in the one postseason meeting between the two teams, a 35-21 Packers victory in Super Bowl XXXI at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 26, 1997.
The Patriots first regular season home victory under Robert Kraft was on Oct. 2, 1994 in a 17-16 win against the Packers at Foxboro Stadium.
QUICK HITS
- The Packers were the first team to defeat the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, claiming a 28-10 victory on Oct. 13, 2002, in Week 5 of New England's first season in its new home.
- Following that loss, the Patriots won 14 straight against the NFC North until losing, 26-21, at Green Bay on Nov. 30, 2014.
MATCHUP HIGHLIGHT
The Patriots hosted the Packers in a Sunday Night Football game on Dec. 19, 2010 and won, 31-27. The game featured a 71-yard kickoff return by OL Dan Connolly to the 4-yard line in the second quarter. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it remains the longest kickoff return by an offensive lineman in NFL history. The run by Connolly topped the 48-yard touchdown return by Atlanta's Mal Snider in 1969. The previous longest kickoff return for a Patriots offensive lineman was a 27-yard return by G Stephen Neal on Nov. 30, 2008, vs. Pittsburgh.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2026 REGULAR SEASON
|PATRIOTS
|PACKERS
|Record
|5-3
|5-3
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|4th
|Total Yards Gained
|2,938
|2,653
|Total Offense (Rank)
|367.3 (8)
|331.6 (18
|Rush Offense
|123.1(12)
|60.6 (32)
|Pass Offense
|244.1 (11)
|271.0 (2)
|Points Per Game
|23.0 (16)
|21.4 (23T)
|Total Yards Allowed
|2,479
|2,519
|Total Defense (Rank)
|309.9 (8)
|314.9 (10)
|Rush Defense
|92.6 (6)
|110.9 (15)
|Pass Defense
|217.3 (13)
|204.0 (8)
|Points Allowed / Game
|20.3 (9)
|20.5 (10)
|Possession Avg.
|30.54
|28:04
|Sacks Allowed / Yards Lost
|16/76
|14/78
|Sacks Made / Yards
|22/146
|22/135
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|22
|20
|Penalties Against / Yards
|62/474
|71/591
|Punts / Avg.
|25/47.0
|32/48.9
|Turnover Differential
|-7 (31)
|+4 (7T)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
Players
- TE Jonnu Smith (2021-22)
- RB Pierre Strong Jr. (2022)
Coach
- OLB Coach/Run Game Coord. DeMarcus Covington (2017-24)
- Special Teams Coord. Cameron Achord (2018-23)
- Def. Quality Control Jamael Lett (2024)
- Off. Quality Control T.C. McCartney (2024)
FORMER PACKERS
Players
- OL Greg Van Roten (2012-13)
- S Mike Brown (2022)
- WR Romeo Doubs (2022-25)
Coach
- EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf (2004-17^)
- OLB Coach Mike Smith (2019-22)
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- A victory this week over Green Bay will give the Patriots a 4-0 home record. It would be the Patriots best start at home since they won their first five home games during the 2019 season.
- The Patriots registered a season-high 5 sacks last week in the victory over Miami. If the Patriots register 5 sacks this week against Green Bay, it will be the first time the team has gone back-to-back games with at least 5 sacks since the 2019 season when they set a team record with a stretch of four straight games with at least 5 sacks – 7 sacks at Miami (9/15), 5 sacks vs. N.Y. Jets (9/22), 5 sacks at Buffalo (9/29) and 6 sacks at Washington (10/6).
- The Patriots have gone two straight games with 2 touchdown passes of at least 30 yards. The last NFL team with three straight games with at least two 30-yard touchdown passes was the Baltimore Ravens in 1999.
- The Patriots threw two 40-yard touchdown passes last week in the win at Miami. The Patriots have never had back-to-back games with two 40-yard touchdown passes.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- TE Hunter Henry enters this week tied with Russ Francis with 28 touchdowns and needs 1 to move into sole possession of third place on the team's all-time list for touchdowns among tight ends.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson joined Jim Nance (45), Sam Cunningham (43), Corey Dillon (37), Steve Grogan (35), LeGarrette Blount (34), Tony Collins (32) and Curtis Martin (32) as the only Patriots players with 30 career rushing touchdowns. He needs 2 rushing touchdowns to tie Curtis Martin and Tony Collins for sixth place on the Patriots all-time list for rushing touchdowns with 32. He has had 2 rushing touchdowns in a game six times, with the last coming in the 2025 season-finale vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.
- Stevenson has 209 career receptions and joined Kevin Faulk (431), James White (381), Tony Collins (261) and Sam Cunningham (210) as the only New England running backs with 200 receptions. He needs 2 receptions to move past Sam Cunningham for fourth place among all Patriots running backs in career receptions.
- Stevenson enters this week in 22nd place on the Patriots all-time scoring list with 220 points. With a touchdown this week vs. Green Bay, he will tie Curtis Martin (226) for 20th on the team's all-time list.
- QB Drake Maye has accounted for 3 total touchdowns in five straight games with 3 touchdown passes at Buffalo (10/4), 4 touchdown passes and 1 rushing touchdown vs. Las Vegas (10/11), 3 touchdown passes vs. the New York Jets (10/18), 2 touchdown passes and 1 rushing touchdown at Chicago (10/22) and 2 touchdown passes and 1 rushing touchdown at Miami (11/). Tom Brady started the 2007 season with 10 straight games where he accounted for at least 3 touchdowns. The last NFL player with at least five straight games accounting for 3 touchdowns was Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow in 2024 with eight straight games.
- Maye completed a 43-yard touchdown pass to WR Kyle Williams in the third quarter and a 48-yard touchdown pass to WR DeMario Douglas in the fourth quarter last week at Miami. It is his 13th and 14th touchdown pass of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons, the most in the NFL over that span. Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Bryce Young each have 9 touchdowns of at least 30 yards. It is Maye's third and fourth 40-yard touchdown of the season. He had a 42-yard touchdown pass to WR Romeo Doubs vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 18, 2026 and completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to RB Rhamondre Stevenson at Chicago on Oct. 22, 2026.
- Maye had two 30-yard touchdown passes for the second straight game last week at Miami with his 42-yard touchdown pass to Williams and a 48-yard touchdown pass to Douglas. Maye had a 48- yard touchdown pass to RB Rhamondre Stevenson and a 30-yard touchdown pass to TE Eli Raridon at Chicago on Oct. 22. Maye joined Tom Brady (2009 - Oct. 18 vs. Tennessee and Oct. 25 at Tampa Bay; 2007 - Oct. 14 at Dallas and Oct. 21 at Miami) and Mike Taliaferro (1969 - Nov. 23 vs. Buffalo and Nov. 30 at Miami) as the only Patriots quarterbacks to throw two 30-yard touchdown passes in consecutive games. Maye will set a team record if he has at least two 30-yard touchdown passes this week against Green Bay. The last NFL player with three consecutive games with at least two 30-yard touchdown passes was Baltimore QB Tony Banks in 1999.
- Those touchdown passes at Miami last week were Maye's third game in 2026 with two 30-yard touchdown passes. He had had two 30- yard touchdowns vs. Las Vegas on Oct. 11 and two at Chicago on Oct. 22. Maye matched the team record for most games with at least two 30-yard touchdown passes in a game with three such games in 2025. Steve Grogan (1979 and 1983) and Tom Brady (2007 and 2009) also had three such games in a season. The NFL record for most games with at least two 30-yard touchdown passes in a season is five such games by George Ratterman of the New York Yanks in 1950, George Blanda of Houston in 1961, Fran Tarkenton of the New York Giants in 1967 and Brad Johnson of Washington in 1999.
- Maye has gone five straight games with at least 2 touchdown passes. Maye also had a streak of five straight games with at least 2 touchdown passes last season. He will establish a personal record if he can extend that mark to six straight games with at least two touchdown passes this week vs. Green Bay. The Patriots record for most consecutive games with at least 2 touchdown passes in a season is 10 by Tom Brady in 2007 and 2014.
- Through eight games, Maye has thrown 15 touchdown passes and is on pace to throw for 32 touchdown passes. In 2025, Maye threw for 31 touchdown passes to join Tom Brady (seven seasons) and Babe Parilli (one season) as the only Patriots to have a 30-touchdown season. If Maye throws for at least 30 touchdowns in 2026, he will join Brady as the only Patriots players with 30 touchdowns in consecutive seasons. Brady threw for 30 touchdowns in consecutive seasons from 2010-12 and again from 2014-15.
- Maye enters this week in eighth place on the team's all-time passing list with 8,653 yards and needs 266 yards against Green Bay to move past Mac Jones (8,918) into seventh place on the all-time list.
- Maye enters this week ranked sixth on the team's all-time list for touchdown passes with 61 and needs 2 touchdown passes to move last Jim Plunkett (62) into fifth place.
- All five of WR Kyle Williams' career touchdown passes have been for at least 30 yards after scoring 43-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter at Miami last week. Williams is the second Patriots player to have had each of their first five touchdown receptions in the NFL go for 30-plus yards. The others are Stanley Morgan and Stephen Starring. Morgan's first 10 touchdown receptions went for at least 30 yards, tied with Frank Pitts for the NFL record. Starring's first five touchdowns went for over 30 yards.
- LB Darius Muasau leads the team with 9 special teams tackles and needs 1 this week to reach 10 total special teams tackles. Last season, the Patriots had four players reach double digit special teams tackles with LB Christian Elliss (18), S Brenden Schooler (14), LB Marte Mapu (12) and LB Jack Gibbens (10).
- Muasau has three games in 2026 with 2 special teams tackles: at Buffalo (10/4), vs. Las Vegas (10/11) and at Chicago (10/22). Since 2000, the most games in a season with at least 2 special teams tackles for a Patriots player is eight games by LB Larry Izzo in 2004.
BROADCAST INFO
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT Channel 25. Kevin Burkhardt will handle play-by-play duties with former Patriots quarterback and team Hall of Famer Tom Brady as the color analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will work from the sidelines. The game will be pro- duced by Richie Zyontz and directed by Rich Russo.
NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn will call the game with Marvin Lewis providing analysis.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.
ROB GRONKOWSKI HALL OF FAME INDUCTION
Patriots fans will have the opportunity to celebrate Rob Gronkowski at the 2026 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. ET. The free, public event will take place on the Patriot Place Plaza, outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend and honor one of the most iconic players in franchise history. Gronkowski will also be recognized during a halftime celebration on Sunday. Both the induction ceremony and the halftime ceremony will be streamed live on Patriots.com and the Patriots official app.
Fans selected Gronkowski as the 38th Patriots Hall of Fame inductee in a vote announced April 29. He is the fourth consecutive player with at least three Super Bowl championships with the Patriots to enter the Hall, following wide receiver Julian Edelman in 2025, quarterback Tom Brady in 2024 and linebacker Mike Vrabel in 2023.
The Patriots will also host a 10th anniversary reunion weekend for the 2016 team that won Super Bowl LI. They will attend the Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday and be introduced prior to the game on Sunday.