Game Preview: Patriots vs. Raiders | NFL Week 5

PATRIOTS HONOR HALL OF FAMER ADAM VINATIERI

The New England Patriots will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 2001 Super Bowl championship team this weekend, welcoming back members of the team that launched the franchise's dynasty. The festivities will be highlighted by the return of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 kicker Adam Vinatieri, who will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during halftime of this week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Vinatieri delivered several defining moments during that historic postseason run. His 45-yard field goal in the snow at Foxboro Stadium, described by many as the most difficult field goal in NFL history, forced overtime in the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Raiders. His 23-yard game-winner then sent New England to the AFC Championship Game. Two weeks later, his 48-yard field goal as time expired secured the franchise's first championship in Super Bowl XXXVI. The 2001 team will be honored in a special pregame ceremony. The halftime ceremony will be live streamed on Patriots.com and the Patriots official app.