Game Preview: Patriots vs. Raiders | NFL Week 5

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/11 · 1:00 PM EDT
VS
Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
RAIDERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip-Card (PDF coming soon)
The New England Patriots will return to Gillette Stadium this week to face the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots will look to avenge last season's 20-13 loss in the 2025 season-opener at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025.
PATRIOTS IN THROWBACKS AT HOME
The Patriots will wear throwback uniforms this week for the first time this season. The Patriots will also wear the throwback uniforms on Dec. 10 against Minnesota. Last year, the Patriots wore the throwbacks vs. Pittsburgh (9/21) and vs. the New York Giants (12/1), The uniforms are based on the ones worn from 1984-1992 and then sporadically from 1994-2012 as an alternate uniform. The Patriots will wear red jerseys with white pants and a white helmet featuring the "Pat Patriot" logo with white facemasks. The Patriots are 7-5 when wearing throwback uniforms at home. New England has worn uniforms featuring the old "Pat Patriot" logo at home 12 times since switching to the current logo in 1993.
PATRIOTS HONOR HALL OF FAMER ADAM VINATIERI
The New England Patriots will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 2001 Super Bowl championship team this weekend, welcoming back members of the team that launched the franchise's dynasty. The festivities will be highlighted by the return of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 kicker Adam Vinatieri, who will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during halftime of this week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Vinatieri delivered several defining moments during that historic postseason run. His 45-yard field goal in the snow at Foxboro Stadium, described by many as the most difficult field goal in NFL history, forced overtime in the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Raiders. His 23-yard game-winner then sent New England to the AFC Championship Game. Two weeks later, his 48-yard field goal as time expired secured the franchise's first championship in Super Bowl XXXVI. The 2001 team will be honored in a special pregame ceremony. The halftime ceremony will be live streamed on Patriots.com and the Patriots official app.
SERIES HISTORY
The Patriots and Raiders will meet in the regular season at Gillette Stadium for the second straight season. Last year, the Patriots hosted the Raiders in the first game of the year, a 20-13 Las Vegas victory. It was their first win ever at Gillette Stadium in four attempts. The Patriots have a threegame losing streak against the Raiders, having lost at the Raiders in both 2022 and 2023 and at home in 2025. The Patriots last win against the Raiders was a 36-20 win at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 27, 2020.
The Patriots hold an 18-17-1 lead in the regular season against the Raiders. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, producing a memorable, classic encounter on each occasion. In 1976, the Patriots beat the Raiders, 48-17, in the regular season before losing a playoff game in Oakland, 24-21. The Patriots advanced to their first AFC Championship Game in 1985 after beating the Raiders, 27-20, in Los Angeles. In 2001, the Patriots beat Oakland, 16-13, in overtime in the last game ever played in Foxboro Stadium, en route to winning Super Bowl XXXVI.
The series between the two charter members of the American Football League dates back to 1960, the inaugural season for each club.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2026 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|LAS VEGAS
|Record
|2-2
|3-1
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|2nd
|Total Yards Gained
|1,326
|1,372
|Total Offense (Rank)
|331.5 (16)
|343.0 (15)
|Rush Offense
|117.8 (10)
|93.0 (24)
|Pass Offense
|213.8 (17)
|250.0 (9)
|Points Per Game
|16.3 (30)
|28.8 (8)
|Total Yards Allowed
|1,175
|1,349
|Total Defense (Rank)
|293.8 (6)
|337.3 (19)
|Rush Defense
|104.0 (14)
|134.5(27)
|Pass Defense
|189.8 (5)
|202.8 (8)
|Points Allowed/Game
|19.3 (6T)
|21.0 (11T)
|Possession Avg.
|30:50
|31:28
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|10/45
|5/26
|Sacks Made/Yards
|8/63
|12/81
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|7
|12
|Penalties Against/Yards
|28/184
|23/120
|Punts/Avg.
|14/48.3
|15/50.4
|Turnover Differential
|-5 (27T)
|+3 (4T)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
Players
- DT Adam Butler 2017-20
- WR Phillip Dorsett II 2017-19
Coaches
- RB's Coach Omar Young 2024
FORMER RAIDERS
Players
- WR Mack Hollins 2022
- OL Greg Van Roten 2023
- LB Robert Spillane 2023-24
Coaches
- Asst. HC Terrell Williams 2012-14
- WR's Coach Todd Downing 2015-17
- OC Josh McDaniels [HC} 2022-23
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- The Patriots offense engineered a season-high 405 total yards and 26 first downs in the win at Buffalo. If the Patriots reach 400 yards this week and over 20 first downs, it will be the first time the team has gone back-to-back games with 400 total yards and over 20 first downs since closing the 2025 season with three straight 400-yard games and 20 first downs – 453 yards and 24 first downs at Baltimore (12/21), 440 yards and 28 first downs at the New York Jets (12/28) and 457 yards and 22 first downs vs. Miami (1/4).
- The Patriots won their 2026 home-opener against Pittsburgh, 20-3, on Sept. 20. A win this week against Las Vegas will give the Patriots their first 2-0 start at home since the 2020 season.
- A win this week will snap a three-game losing streak against the Raiders following loses in 2022, 2023 and 2025.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- TE Hunter Henry became the fourth Patriots tight end to reach 3,000 receiving yards in the win against Pittsburgh (9/20). He enters this week with 3,106 receiving yards with the Patriots and needs 52 receiving yards vs. Las Vegas to move past Russ Francis into third place on the team's all-time receiving yards list among tight ends.
- Henry enters this week ranked fourth on the team's all-time list for touchdown receptions among tight ends with 26 touchdowns and needs 2 touchdowns to tie Russ Francis for third place on the team's all-time list. Henry has five career games with 2 touchdowns, the last one being vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 21, 2025.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson enters this week's game tied with BenJarvus Green-Ellis for eighth place on the team's all-time list for rushing touchdowns with 29. If he has 1 rushing touchdown against Las Vegas, he will join Jim Nance (45), Sam Cunningham (43), Corey Dillon (37), Steve Grogan (35), LeGarrette Blount (34), Tony Collins (32) and Curtis Martin (32) as the only Patriots players with 30 career rushing touchdowns.
- Stevenson has 198 career receptions, the fifth-most among all New England running backs. He needs two more receptions in 2026 to join Kevin Faulk (431), James White (381), Tony Collins (261) and Sam Cunningham (210) as the only New England running backs with 200 receptions.
- Stevenson enters this week with 208 points, 26th in team history. With a touchdown this week, Stevenson will move past RB LeGarrette Blount (210) and WR Troy Brown (214) on the team's all-time scoring list.
- WR Romeo Doubs had 2 touchdown receptions last week in the Patriots victory at Buffalo (10/4). If he has 2 touchdowns this week vs. Las Vegas, he will be the first Patriots player with at least 2 touchdown receptions in backto-back games since TE Rob Gronkowski accomplished the feat in 2012 when he had 2 touchdown receptions vs. the New York Jets (10/21) and at St. Louis (10/28). The last New England wide receiver with back-to-back games with at least 2 touchdowns was WR Randy Moss in 2007 in the final two games of the season. Doubs would also tie his highest mark for most games in a season with 2 touchdown receptions. In 2024 with Green Bay, he had two games with 2 touchdown receptions: vs. Arizona (10/13) and at Seattle (12/15).
- QB Drake Maye had 3 touchdown passes last week in the win at Buffalo (10/4). If he has at least 3 touchdown passes this week, it will be the first time that he has had back-toback games with at least 3 touchdowns, and he will be the first Patriots player with back-to-back games with 3 touchdowns since Tom Brady when he had 3 touchdown passes vs. Miami (9/20) and vs. Indianapolis (10/4) in 2018.
- LB Elijah Ponder has at least a half sack in three straight games. The last Patriots player with at least a half a sack in four or more games was LB Josh Uche with five straight games in 2022. Uche had 1 sack at Minnesota (11/24), 2 sacks vs. Buffalo (12/1), 3 sacks at Arizona (12/12), a half a sack at Las Vegas (12/18) and 1 sack vs. Cincinnati (12/24).
ROOKIE WATCH
- Rookie LB Erick Hunter registered a career-high 4 special teams tackles last game at Buffalo (10/4). If he records at least 3 special teams tackles this week against Las Vegas, he will be the first Patriots player since LB Jack Gibbens to record back-to-back games with at least 3 special teams tackles. Last season, Gibbens had 3 special teams tackles vs. Carolina (9/28) followed by 3 special teams tackles at Buffalo (10/5). Since 2000, no Patriots player has had 4 special teams tackles in back-toback games. The last NFL player to have back-to-back games with at least 4 special teams tackles was CB Justin Bethel in 2014 with Arizona, when he had 4 special teams tackles vs. Kansas City (12/7) followed by 4 special teams tackles at St. Louis (12/11).
BROADCAST INFO
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst. Melanie Collins will provide updates from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Bill Thayer and directed by Chris Svendsen.
NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN Radio. Steve Levy will call the game with Harry Douglas providing analysis. Dan Graziano will report from the sidelines.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.