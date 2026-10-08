 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered, 11 AM - 1 PM ET Thu Oct 08 | 10:55 AM - 01:00 PM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

3 to Watch: Patriots Looking for Throwback Win vs. Raiders

Patriots Gameplan: How can the Patriots build on the momentum in Week 5 matchup vs. the Raiders?

Week 5 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Raiders

Drake Maye 10/7: "You have to play good football to end up on the right side of things"

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Raiders | Week 5 Game Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 10/7: Raiders Preview, Maintaining Momentum, Team/League Updates

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on the Raiders 10/7: "They certainly know how not to beat themselves"

Drake Maye Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Robert Kraft & Patriots Players Honor Cancer Survivors at Annual Day of Pampering

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Raiders | NFL Week 5

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Raiders | NFL Week 5

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Plays in Win Over Buffalo Bills

Patriots Release LB Jose Ramirez; Sign CB Al'Zillion Hamilton to the Practice Squad; Release OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the Practice Squad

Mic'd Up: Rhamondre Stevenson vs. the Buffalo Bills

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Become First to Defeat the Bills in Their New Stadium

Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

Patriots Unfiltered 10/6: Observations/Analysis from Week 4 Win Over Bills

Patriots Catch-22 10/6: Bills Recap - The Good, The Bad, and the Stuff That Gets You Beat

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense outlasts Josh Allen and quick-hit film notes from Week 4 win vs. Bills

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

3 to Watch: Patriots Looking for Throwback Win vs. Raiders

The 2-2 Patriots return home to Gillette Stadium for an AFC battle against the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders.

Oct 08, 2026 at 12:06 PM
Author Image
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots QB Drake Maye (left), Raiders TE Brock Bowers (center), and Patriots DT Milton Williams (right).
Photos by David Silverman, Jae C. Hong (AP), and Eric J. Adler
Patriots QB Drake Maye (left), Raiders TE Brock Bowers (center), and Patriots DT Milton Williams (right).

After back-to-back road games the Patriots return to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium this Sunday where they'll face the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders got off to a hot 3-0 start to the 2026 season before dropping a close contest with the Chiefs last weekend.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is tied for the league lead with 11 touchdowns, while superstar tight end Brock Bowers has returned to the lineup and resumed his torrid receiving pace. Cousins is doing more than keeping the seat warm for 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, looking rejuvenated in new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense.

The Raiders defense has similarly surprised this season, ranking second overall in EPA and 11th in DVOA, while rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses leads the league with three interceptions through four games. He's a big reason why the Raiders lead the league with nine takeaways to start the season, along with their five forced fumbles that indicate a physical attacking defense.

Maxx Crosby remains a significant force on the edge, ranking 15th in NFL in pass rush win rate per ESPN, but it's Vegas' timely and aggressive blitzes that are becoming their biggest factor. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard doesn't send more than his front four very often, but when he does, he's likely to bring the house with a zero-blitz. The Raiders lead the league in cover zero, nearly doubling the league average despite ranking 27th in overall blitz rate. They have the best pressure rate in the NFL when they send five or more rushers.

There's plenty for the Patriots to digest as they look to stack a second-straight win over a conference opponent after knocking off the Bills last weekend.

Here are three critical things to watch!

1. Bowers Outage

After missing the first two games of the 2026 season, "tight end" Brock Bowers has returned and reminded everyone why he's one of the best young superstars in the game with 16 catches on 25(!) targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns. There's little question that the Patriots defensive game plan must start with critical attention on Bowers.

"Really, Brock is a receiver," said Mike Vrabel this week. "It's impressive what he does at his size, the speed, the route craft, and being able to catch at the catch point. He's like a big slot receiver. He has downfield speed, he runs outward breaking routes, he runs routes like a receiver, but then also he's got the ability to double guys up inside."

Related Links

The Patriots might consider using a cornerback to cover him, but injury attrition is piling up with four of the six corners on the active roster missing Wednesday's practice this week, including outside starters Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III.

Last week the Chiefs used all of their cornerbacks to share coverage duties on Bowers and it still did little to contain him. The Patriots will need a solid team effort, especially if they're without Gonzalez again. Bowers seems assured to do damage, the Patriots just have to limit it in critical situations like third down and in the red zone.

2. Make the Raiders One-Dimensional

The disparity between the effectiveness of the Raiders run and pass games is striking. Through the air they've been among the league's best, ranking seventh in dropback EPA, 11th in passing DVOA and first overall in pass block win rate.

Flip over to the ground game and the numbers flip – 29th in rush EPA, 29th in rushing DVOA, along with a respectable 12th in run block win rate.

Despite the imbalance, Cousins is having a resurgent season leading the league with 11 touchdown passes while ranking 10th in EPA. Still, the formula seems obvious. Contain Ashton Jeanty (3.4 yards per attempt) and Mike Washington (37.5% success rate) on the ground and put the pressure on Cousins in the passing game.

Interior rushers Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, along with ascending edge players Elijah Ponder and Gabe Jacas, won't have to worry as much about keeping the quarterback in the pocket this week, like they did with Josh Allen. If they can pin their ears back on third-and-long and put the pressure on Cousins, he should look more like the player who led the league in interceptions (16) in 2024 and had the worst completion percentage of his career as a starter in 2025.

Hits on 38-year-old quarterbacks add up quickly if you take away his quick reads and force him to hold the ball.

"He's done a great job of protecting the football," said Vrabel of Cousins. "Again, being able to put the ball where it needs to go quickly is something that I think he's really done a nice job of, and he has a really good grasp of the offense, based on coverage where he wants to go with the football."

3. Keep Pounding

The Patriots produced a season-high of 143 rushing yards last week against the Bills, but it was Drake Maye who led the way with 54 yards on eight carries. Getting more production from the running game with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson remains a critical goal for the Patriots offense.

And with Stevenson limited in practice early this week, the Raiders might be their biggest challenge yet as they rank 6th in rush EPA but 25th in rush DVOA. Those numbers are a bit distorted after Kenneth Walker ran for 177 yards on two carries, a unique performance by the hottest running back in the league that will be difficult to recreate.

The Patriots run game stats are inching their way up the league rankings. They stand at 23rd in rush EPA, 24th in rush DVOA and 15th in run block win rate. Taking the next step against a solid Raiders front would be huge this week. It would make the passing game easier for Maye, help keep Bowers and company off the field and add a physical dimension to the attack that remains the final frontier for the 2026 Patriots offense.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

3 to Watch: Patriots-Bills Clash in AFC East Showdown

The 1-2 Patriots will travel to Buffalo to take on the 3-0 Bills in an early-season AFC East showdown.

news

3 to Watch: Patriots Hit the Road to Jacksonville for Week 3 AFC Showdown with Jaguars

The Patriots travel to Florida for an AFC showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

3 to Watch: Patriots Look to Get on Winning Track vs. Steelers

Three key areas to watch as the Patriots look to beat the Steelers for their first win of the 2026 NFL season.

news

3 to Watch: Patriots Kick Off 2026 NFL Season in Seattle

Here are three critical areas to watch as the Patriots and Seahawks kick off the 2026 NFL season in a rematch of the Super Bowl played just seven months ago.

news

3 to Watch: Special Teams Takes Centerstage in Patriots Preseason Finale

With an injury-replacement punter leading the way, special teams will be a key area to watch on Thursday night, as spots on the Patriots 53-man roster are won or lost against the Browns in the 2026 preseason finale.

news

3 to Watch: Depth Battles Highlight Patriots-Eagles Preseason Contest

The Patriots will look to build on a solid pair of joint practices when they take on the Eagles in preseason game 2.

news

Three to Watch: Patriots Depth Battles Highlight 2026 Preseason Debut

The Patriots aren't expected to have many starters take the field for the first preseason game, placing the spotlight on some depth players who can make their case for a roster spot and game-day role.

news

Three to Watch: Key Patriots-Seahawks Matchups in Super Bowl LX

The Patriots will meet the Seahawks on the NFL's biggest stage, where Drake Maye must solve the league's No. 1 defense, New England's defense must disrupt Sam Darnold and slow Jaxon Smith‑Njigba, and the underdog Patriots must once again thrive in the clutch.

news

Three to Watch: Patriots Take On Broncos in AFC Championship Game

The Patriots head to Denver for the AFC Championship, needing continued defensive dominance, disciplined quarterback play from Drake Maye, and championship-level execution to punch their ticket to their 12th Super Bowl in franchise history.

news

Three to Watch: Key Matchups in Patriots vs. Texans Divisional Round Playoff Clash

The Patriots welcome the Houston Texans and their potent defense for the Divisional Round playoff game.

news

Three to Watch: Patriots vs. Chargers Wild Card Playoff Preview

The Patriots host the Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round, where pressuring Justin Herbert, sustaining a balanced run game, and clutch execution from Drake Maye will pave New England's path to a playoff win.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

3 to Watch: Patriots Looking for Throwback Win vs. Raiders

Patriots Gameplan: How can the Patriots build on the momentum in Week 5 matchup vs. the Raiders?

Week 5 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Raiders

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 10/7

Drake Maye Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 10/7

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Throwback: Inside the Patriots Locker Room After 2001 Snow Bowl Win

Unfiltered Exclusive with Craig Woodson | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Drake Maye 10/7: "You have to play good football to end up on the right side of things"

Craig Woodson, Efton Chism III, Kevin Byard III, Dre'Mont Jones, Gabe Jacas, Elijah Ponder, and Morgan Moses | Player Media Availability 10/7

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Raiders | Week 5 Game Preview

Patriots and Bridgestone Host Annual Girls Flag Field Day

Patriots Unfiltered 10/7: Raiders Preview, Maintaining Momentum, Team/League Updates

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on the Raiders 10/7: "They certainly know how not to beat themselves"

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Inside the Patriots 'Mobile Classroom' at the New Balance Athletics Center

Mic'd Up: Christian Gonzalez vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Patriots Honor Stephon Gilmore's Legacy as One of the Greatest Cornerbacks in Franchise History

Advertising