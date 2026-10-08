3 to Watch: Patriots Looking for Throwback Win vs. Raiders

After back-to-back road games the Patriots return to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium this Sunday where they'll face the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders got off to a hot 3-0 start to the 2026 season before dropping a close contest with the Chiefs last weekend.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is tied for the league lead with 11 touchdowns, while superstar tight end Brock Bowers has returned to the lineup and resumed his torrid receiving pace. Cousins is doing more than keeping the seat warm for 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, looking rejuvenated in new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense.

The Raiders defense has similarly surprised this season, ranking second overall in EPA and 11th in DVOA, while rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses leads the league with three interceptions through four games. He's a big reason why the Raiders lead the league with nine takeaways to start the season, along with their five forced fumbles that indicate a physical attacking defense.

Maxx Crosby remains a significant force on the edge, ranking 15th in NFL in pass rush win rate per ESPN, but it's Vegas' timely and aggressive blitzes that are becoming their biggest factor. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard doesn't send more than his front four very often, but when he does, he's likely to bring the house with a zero-blitz. The Raiders lead the league in cover zero, nearly doubling the league average despite ranking 27th in overall blitz rate. They have the best pressure rate in the NFL when they send five or more rushers.

There's plenty for the Patriots to digest as they look to stack a second-straight win over a conference opponent after knocking off the Bills last weekend.