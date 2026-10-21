3 to Watch: Patriots to Face Bears on Thursday Night Football

2. Survive and Advance

The worst news of all the Patriots injuries were the three starting offensive linemen who went down against the Jets. Though it appears Morgan Moses could return to the lineup, Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor remain in line to make their first starts of the season at the two guard positions. Both held up well in fill-in duty against the Jets, notably opening holes on New England's final offensive drive that essentially sealed the game with a field goal, but this week they'll have a big target on their back as Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looks to get pressure on Drake Maye.

The Bears rank third in blitz rate according to Next Gen Stats (42.9%). However, they don't generate a lot of pass rush pressure, ranking 21st when they blitz five-plus rushers and 13th when they rush four or fewer. Still, the Patriots can expect to be tested with plenty of stunts along with blitzes that will test their awareness and communication.