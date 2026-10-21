3 to Watch: Patriots to Face Bears on Thursday Night Football

The Patriots are fresh off a win over the New York Jets that improved their 2026 season record to 4-2, and now they'll face a quick turnaround road test on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.
Bears starting QB Caleb Williams returned last week after missing three games with a hamstring injury and showed little rust. He completed 30-of-36 passes with one touchdown, further padding his league-leading 72.5 completion percentage. Williams has a lethal group of targets around him and the top-ranked rushing attack in the NFL.
Head coach Ben Johnson is one of the league's most exciting innovators and his offense can be hard to stop when they get rolling, controlling the clock while executing long drives. They rank number one in both plays-per-drive and yards-per-drive, putting a spotlight on the Patriots own ability to force punts and sustain drives of their own.
Where will this interconference prime time game be decided? Here are the 3 to Watch!
1. Clean It Up
The Patriots have yet to win the turnover battle in any of their six games this season. They're 4-2 overall but rank 30th in turnover margin (-6) with 13 giveaways to 7 takeaways. The Bears haven't exactly played clean football themselves with 11 giveaways of their own that include five in a backup-quarterback-fueled loss to the Packers.
The Bears defense has been streaky with takeaways, recording three in three games, but none in their other three games. So, for a Patriots offense that is desperate for a clean game, it could go one of two ways if the Bears defensive history is any indication.
On a short week on the road against an unfamiliar opponent, playing their first clean game of the year seems like a great place to start for the Patriots this week. If they can't do that and hand the Johnson-Williams offense any short fields to play with, the Patriots could find themselves in a sizable hole that will only put more pressure on their offensive line fill-ins.
2. Survive and Advance
The worst news of all the Patriots injuries were the three starting offensive linemen who went down against the Jets. Though it appears Morgan Moses could return to the lineup, Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor remain in line to make their first starts of the season at the two guard positions. Both held up well in fill-in duty against the Jets, notably opening holes on New England's final offensive drive that essentially sealed the game with a field goal, but this week they'll have a big target on their back as Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looks to get pressure on Drake Maye.
The Bears rank third in blitz rate according to Next Gen Stats (42.9%). However, they don't generate a lot of pass rush pressure, ranking 21st when they blitz five-plus rushers and 13th when they rush four or fewer. Still, the Patriots can expect to be tested with plenty of stunts along with blitzes that will test their awareness and communication.
Drake Maye has settled in over the last three games, looking patient and comfortable in the pocket. He wasn't sacked against the Jets and saw his lowest pressure rate since Week 1. If the rejiggered offensive line can give him similar comfort, the Patriots offense should be able to make plays.
3. Toe to Toe
The Bears with Williams can be a fun rollercoaster ride and the Patriots have to be ready to take that ride, which can include big plays and big problems on the same drive. Having a "let 'er rip" mentality is the right one to take, especially on a Thursday night after an injury-plagued win only four days earlier.
Ultimately, this game could be a major opportunity for not only the depth of the Patriots roster but its stars to rise to the occasion. A.J. Brown should be heavily involved once again, with the chance to fully resuscitate the chemistry he showed with Maye this summer. That connection was near unstoppable in joint practices with the Eagles and it shouldn't be long before the production matches the targets.
Christian Gonzalez is also back and fully healthy, while Carlton Davis III resumed practicing on Tuesday and could rejoin the lineup after two games missed. The defense is getting back near full strength, while the offense still has their biggest guns for this challenging fight.
Lastly, it's a great test for defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr, who has his defense off to a strong start, ranking 11th overall in DVOA, fifth in points and sixth in yards. Kuhr spins the coverage dial, gets aggressive throughout the game and has shown a great feel for which buttons to push. This week he'll get one of his biggest challenges of the season going against Ben Johnson and his multipronged attack.
It's matchup between two bright football minds that adds extra intrigue to a Thursday night matchup that deserves to be in the spotlight.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer