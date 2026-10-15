3 to Watch: Patriots-Jets Meet in Week 6 AFC East Clash

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Oct 15, 2026 at 12:01 PM
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Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (left), Patriots QB Drake Maye (center), and Patriots OT Caleb Lomu (right).
Photos by Eric J. Adler and David Silverman
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (left), Patriots QB Drake Maye (center), and Patriots OT Caleb Lomu (right).

The Patriots are fresh off a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders that improved their season record to 3-2. Next up, they'll remain at home and welcome their AFC East rivals the New York Jets (2-3), who are fresh off a 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns that broke a three-game losing streak.

Injuries have continued to add up for the Patriots, but they could be in line for a boost with A.J. Brown returning to practice this week. Brown's status for this game remains up in the air, but it's a positive sign that the Patriots key offseason acquisition is close to being back. If he is able to get back onto the field against the Jets, he could be a game changer.

The Jets have shown significant strides this offseason under second year head coach Aaron Glenn. A solid free agent class combined with a dynamic young talent pool at the right positions have made this a far more competitive team than last year's 3-14 squad that lost 42-10 to the Patriots at Gilette Stadium in Week 17.

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith has yet to throw an interception this season and has played well in six games over his career against the Patriots. Smith is 3-3 in those games including a 23-20 overtime win in Foxborough in 2024 while he was with the Seahawks, and a 20-13 win last year that spoiled the Patriots home opener. In those two wins, Smith completed over 70 percent of his passes and threw for nearly 700 yards combined. The vet has made things tough for the Patriots in Gillette Stadium.

What do the Patriots have to do to extend their in-season winning streak to three games and move to 2-0 in the AFC East? Here are the Three to Watch!

1. Pick Your Poison

Glenn's roots with the Lions defense show that he'd like to play a heavy dose of man coverage and use plenty of blitzes. So far this season, his Jets defense ranks 14th in man coverage rate and fifth in blitz rate. Against Cleveland, the Jets defense played their highest man rate of the season (40.9 percent) and broke a three-game losing streak.

But that style of play is dicey against Drake Maye, whose accuracy, especially downfield, and ability to run make him especially dangerous. Last week, against the Raiders, Maye had his best game of the season, looking calm in the pocket while tearing apart the coverage.

Glenn will have to pick his poison against Maye while hitting him early should be a primary goal of the Jets defensive front.

Maye and the Patriots offense should be ready for a zone-heavy changeup from Glenn.

2. Lomu Time

There could be a potential change at left tackle, with Caleb Lomu likely starting in place of injured Will Campbell. That would eliminate a piece of continuity from last week when Maye played his best game behind his best protection.

Talented Jets rookie pass rusher David Bailey is coming off a three-sack performance, already giving him five on the year. Bailey, along with rushers Will McDonald and Kinsley Enagbare, are dangerous. Lomu should have a big target on him during the first official start of his career.

The good news is the rest of the offensive line is coming together and Lomu has had a fair share of experience as the third "jumbo" tight end. He also looked solid in relief duty last week. Starting the game at left tackle and going wire-to-wire would be a first for the rookie.

3. Must Run

The best way to keep Lomu and the line safe? Stay out of third-and-long. That starts with running the ball more effectively. Similar to the offensive line, the running back group was having arguably their best game of the season last week before they lost a major piece in TreVeyon Henderson.

With Henderson likely missing multiple weeks with a reported high ankle sprain, it will be up to Rhamondre Stevenson, Corey Kiner and potential practice squad call-up Lan Larison to get the job done against a Jets defense that has been leaky against the run, ranking 26th in rushing DVOA but 8th in rush EPA.

The Jets edge-rusher group has feasted when they get teams into third-and-long. They rank 8th on third down and 6th in the red zone.

If the Patriots want to protect Lomu, keep Maye clean and their offense running on time, they'll have to keep progressing their run game. And they might need a significant contribution from someone other than Stevenson.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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