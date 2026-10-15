3 to Watch: Patriots-Jets Meet in Week 6 AFC East Clash

The Patriots are fresh off a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders that improved their season record to 3-2. Next up, they'll remain at home and welcome their AFC East rivals the New York Jets (2-3), who are fresh off a 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns that broke a three-game losing streak.

Injuries have continued to add up for the Patriots, but they could be in line for a boost with A.J. Brown returning to practice this week. Brown's status for this game remains up in the air, but it's a positive sign that the Patriots key offseason acquisition is close to being back. If he is able to get back onto the field against the Jets, he could be a game changer.

The Jets have shown significant strides this offseason under second year head coach Aaron Glenn. A solid free agent class combined with a dynamic young talent pool at the right positions have made this a far more competitive team than last year's 3-14 squad that lost 42-10 to the Patriots at Gilette Stadium in Week 17.

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith has yet to throw an interception this season and has played well in six games over his career against the Patriots. Smith is 3-3 in those games including a 23-20 overtime win in Foxborough in 2024 while he was with the Seahawks, and a 20-13 win last year that spoiled the Patriots home opener. In those two wins, Smith completed over 70 percent of his passes and threw for nearly 700 yards combined. The vet has made things tough for the Patriots in Gillette Stadium.