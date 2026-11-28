The Patriots are in Los Angeles making final preparations for a Week 12 matchup vs. the Chargers and New England's offensive line is getting a key starter back for Sunday's game.

On Saturday, the Patriots activated LG Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) and placed WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) on injured reserve to make room for Vera-Tucker on the 53-man roster. The Patriots also elevated DT Eric Gregory from the practice squad for Week 12.

After signing as a key free-agent addition this offseason, Vera-Tucker started the first six games of the season for the Patriots at left guard. The Pats veteran was starting to round into form after missing the entire 2025 season with a triceps injury, ranking 13th among interior offensive lineman in pass-blocking win rate rate this season, allowing just one sack in 202 pass-blocking snaps. Vera-Tucker was also growing chemistry working next to second-year LT Will Campbell, with the Patriots new left side working particularly well on double-team blocks.

Along with Vera-Tucker's expected return, Patriots top backup C/G Ben Brown was removed from the injury report after a one-week absence due to a knee injury. Based on their health and practice observations, Brown and Vera-Tucker could be New England's starting guards on Sunday. If that's the case, the Patriots will have their most-used offensive line combination back together for the first time in weeks: LT Will Campbell, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Jared Wilson, RG Ben Brown, and RT Morgan Moses. On the season, this five-man unit has played a team-high 105 snaps together.

As for the corresponding roster move, Brown will now be on injured reserve for the second time this season. The Pats wideout only has 11 catches for 128 yards in four games played, spending four weeks on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain and is now out for at least four games with a hamstring injury. If the Patriots want to bring Brown back again this season, they would need to use another IR-return designation.

Brown landing on injured reserve for a second time is the latest development in a disappointing season for the star receiver. Brown could return as soon as Week 16 vs. the Jets, or if the Patriots make the playoffs, New England would get two additional IR-return designations to possibly bring Brown back.

Lastly, the Patriots elevated DT Eric Gregory from the practice squad this week. Gregory will be up for the first time this season with DT Christian Barmore (knee) officially questionable. Barmore popped up on the injury report while sitting out Friday's practice. Gregory being elevated signals that Barmore's status could be in doubt.

The Patriots have already ruled out QB Drake Maye (fibula) and CB Carlton Davis III (knee). With the roster full at 53 and one practice squad elevation, New England will need to declare four more players as inactive pre-game on Sunday.