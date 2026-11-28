FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that G Alijah Vera-Tucker has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Vera-Tucker was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 22.
Additionally, the Patriots placed WR A.J. Brown on injured reserve. New England has also elevated DT Eric Gregory to the active roster from the practice squad.
Gregory, 26, was claimed off waivers by New England from the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 29, 2025. The 6-foot-3, 319-pounder, played in six games as a rookie and finished with 8 total tackles. Gregory originally signed with Cincinnati as a rookie free agent out of Arkansas. He was released by New England at the end of training camp this past summer and was signed to the practice squad.