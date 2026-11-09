Patriots Release TE Tanner Arkin from 53-Man Roster and LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

Arkin , 23, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent from Illinois on May 8, 2026. The 6-foot-4, 262-pounder, played in five games with two starts in a two-tight end alignment. He played at Colorado State for two years before transferring to Illinois for his final three seasons.

Ramirez, 27, was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder, has spent time on the practice squad and the 53-man roster for the Patriots this season. He played in the two games for the Patriots on defense and on special teams. Ramirez entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL Draft out Eastern Michigan. He spent his rookie season on the Tampa Bay practice squad. Ramirez made the Tampa Bay 53-man roster in 2024 and played in four games on defense and on special teams. After being released at the end of training camp in 2025, he played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. He signed with Philadelphia to a futures contract on Jan. 15, 2026 but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.