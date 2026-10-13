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Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the Practice Squad; Release LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB Hassan Haskins and CB D’Shawn Jamison to the practice squad and released LB Jose Ramirez from the practice squad. 

Oct 13, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the practice squad and released LB Jose Ramirez from the practice squad.

Haskins, 26, was originally signed by New England on Aug. 12, 2026 and then began the 2026 season on the practice squad before being released on Sept. 14. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by Tennessee out of Michigan in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by Tennessee at the end of training camp in 2024 and acquired off waivers by the L.A. Chargers, where he spent the last two seasons. Overall, Haskins has played in 44 regular season games with one start and has 76 rushing attempts for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns, 18 receptions for 199 yards and 1 touchdown and 28 kickoff returns for 646 yards.

Jamison, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 out of Texas. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder, was released by the 49ers after training camp and claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. As a rookie with Carolina in 2023, he played in 15 games and finished with 5 total tackles and 3 special teams tackles.  After being released by the Panthers after training camp in 2024, he spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He was elevated for three games with Pittsburgh in 2025 but did not register any statistics. After being released by Pittsburgh at the end of training camp this past summer, he spent time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad before being released on Oct. 6.

Ramirez, 27, was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2026 and signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 23. He was released on Oct. 6 and signed back to the practice squad on Oct. 8. The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder, played in the last two games for the Patriots on defense and on special teams. Ramirez entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL Draft out Eastern Michigan. He spent his rookie season on the Tampa Bay practice squad. Ramirez made the Tampa Bay 53-man roster in 2024 and played in four games on defense and on special teams. After being released at the end of training camp in 2025, he played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. He signed with Philadelphia to a futures contract on Jan. 15, 2026 but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.

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