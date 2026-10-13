Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the Practice Squad; Release LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the practice squad and released LB Jose Ramirez from the practice squad.

Haskins, 26, was originally signed by New England on Aug. 12, 2026 and then began the 2026 season on the practice squad before being released on Sept. 14. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by Tennessee out of Michigan in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by Tennessee at the end of training camp in 2024 and acquired off waivers by the L.A. Chargers, where he spent the last two seasons. Overall, Haskins has played in 44 regular season games with one start and has 76 rushing attempts for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns, 18 receptions for 199 yards and 1 touchdown and 28 kickoff returns for 646 yards.

Jamison, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 out of Texas. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder, was released by the 49ers after training camp and claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. As a rookie with Carolina in 2023, he played in 15 games and finished with 5 total tackles and 3 special teams tackles. After being released by the Panthers after training camp in 2024, he spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He was elevated for three games with Pittsburgh in 2025 but did not register any statistics. After being released by Pittsburgh at the end of training camp this past summer, he spent time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad before being released on Oct. 6.