Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad

Davison, 24, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 19, 2026. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3, 2026, released on Sept. 14 and signed back to the practice squad on Sept. 15. Davison was elevated from the practice squad for two games before being signed to the 53-man roster. He played in three games for the Patriots and had 1 tackle on defense and 1 tackle on special teams. Davison originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 4, 2025 out of the University of Texas-San Antonio and spent the 2025 season on the New Orleans practice squad. He went to training camp with the Saints this past summer but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.