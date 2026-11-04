 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Catch-22 and Patriots Unfiltered. Wed Nov 04 - 01:14 PM | Thu Nov 05 - 09:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - THURSDAY: 10 AM ET, PATRIOTS CATCH-22; 11 AM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Week 9 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Packers

Drake Maye on facing the Packers defense 11/4: "We have a tough challenge"

Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Packers | Week 9 Game Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 11/4: Packers Preview, Gronk HOF Weekend, Team/League Updates

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/4: "We're focused on today and how we get better"

Robert Kraft Advances as Pro Football Hall of Fame Contributor Candidate for Class of 2027

Mic'd Up: Craig Woodson vs. the Miami Dolphins

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Packers | NFL Week 9

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Packers | NFL Week 9

Vrabel's X's & O's: Key Moments from Victory Over the Dolphins

Sights & Sounds: Patriots Shine in the Second Half vs. the Dolphins

Patriots Activate T Marcus Bryant to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Release CB Kindle Vildor; Announce Practice Squad Moves

Reliving the Defining Moments of Rob Gronkowski's Patriots Career

Patriots Unfiltered 11/3: Dolphins Recap, Trade Deadline, 2016 Reunion/Celebration Week

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Patriots Catch-22 11/3: Dolphins Breakdown - The Good, The Bad, The Stuff that Gets You Beat

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, quick-hit film notes from win over Dolphins

Patriots Release S Elliott Davison and Sign RB Terrell Jennings to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad

Patriots announced that they have signed S Elliott Davison to the practice squad. Davison was released by New England on Nov. 2.

Nov 04, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Author Image
New England Patriots
roster moves 2026 16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed S Elliott Davison to the practice squad. Davison was released by New England on Nov. 2.

Davison, 24, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 19, 2026. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3, 2026, released on Sept. 14 and signed back to the practice squad on Sept. 15. Davison was elevated from the practice squad for two games before being signed to the 53-man roster. He played in three games for the Patriots and had 1 tackle on defense and 1 tackle on special teams. Davison originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 4, 2025 out of the University of Texas-San Antonio and spent the 2025 season on the New Orleans practice squad. He went to training camp with the Saints this past summer but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.

Related Content

news

Patriots Activate T Marcus Bryant to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Release CB Kindle Vildor; Announce Practice Squad Moves

Patriots announced today that T Marcus Bryant has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released CB Kindle Vildor, and WR Cameron Dorner and OL Jake Kubas have been released from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed LB Elias Neal to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release S Elliott Davison and Sign RB Terrell Jennings to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released S Elliott Davison and signed RB Terrell Jennings to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign RB Lan Larison to 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Elevate WR Ryan Miller from Practice Squad to Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that RB Lan Larison has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, WR Ryan Miller has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Jose Ramirez to the Practice Squad; Release OL Jacob Rizy from the Practice Squad; Release P Bryce Baringer from Injured Reserve List

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad and released OL Jacob Rizy from the practice squad. The Patriots also released P Bryce Baringer from the injured reserve list.

news

Patriots Place G Alijah Vera-Tucker on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that G Alijah Vera-Tucker has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated OL Xavier Newman-Johnson and LB Benton Whitley to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place WR Romeo Doubs on Injured Reserve; Sign DB Elliott Davison to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Romeo Doubs on injured reserve and signed DB Elliott Davison to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed WR Ryan Miller, OL Jacob Rizy and G Andrew Rupcich to the practice squad and released CB D'Shawn Jamison from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced today that WR A.J. Brown has been activated to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots elevated S Elliott Davison to the active roster from the practice squad and released RB Hassan Haskins from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the Practice Squad; Release LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the practice squad and released LB Jose Ramirez from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Activate S Brenden Schooler to the 53-Man Roster; Place FB Reggie Gilliam and WR Mack Hollins on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that S Brenden Schooler has been activated to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots placed FB Reggie Gilliam and WR Mack Hollins on injured reserve and signed CB Kindle Vildor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign S Mike Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Sign LB Jose Ramirez to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed S Mike Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release LB Jose Ramirez; Sign CB Al'Zillion Hamilton to the Practice Squad; Release OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released LB Jose Ramirez. In addition, the Patriots signed rookie CB Al'Zillion Hamilton to the practice squad and released rookie OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 9 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Packers

Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 11/4

Robert Kraft Advances as Pro Football Hall of Fame Contributor Candidate for Class of 2027

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Packers | NFL Week 9

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Packers | NFL Week 9

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Christian Gonzalez, Kevin Byard III, Rhamondre Stevenson and Dre'Mont Jones | Player Media Availability 11/4

Drake Maye on facing the Packers defense 11/4: "We have a tough challenge"

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Packers | Week 9 Game Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 11/4: Packers Preview, Gronk HOF Weekend, Team/League Updates

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/4: "We're focused on today and how we get better"

Lazar's Film Breakdown: Rewinding Drake Maye's Pump-Fake TD vs. the Dolphins

Mic'd Up: Craig Woodson vs. the Miami Dolphins

Patriots Fans Share What Gameday Foods They Like to Enjoy with their Pepsi

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Week 8 Win at Dolphins

Patriots at Dolphins Full Highlights | NFL Week 8

The art of the scramble drill: how the Patriots capitalize on QB Drake Maye's superpower

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Advertising