 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Tue Oct 06 - 01:03 PM | Wed Oct 07 - 10:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY: 11 AM ET, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 1 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE; 4:15 PM, DRAKE MAYE PRESS CONFERENCE

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Plays in Win Over Buffalo Bills

Patriots Release LB Jose Ramirez; Sign CB Al'Zillion Hamilton to the Practice Squad; Release OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the Practice Squad

Mic'd Up: Rhamondre Stevenson vs. the Buffalo Bills

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Become First to Defeat the Bills in Their New Stadium

Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

Patriots Unfiltered 10/6: Observations/Analysis from Week 4 Win Over Bills

Patriots Catch-22 10/6: Bills Recap - The Good, The Bad, and the Stuff That Gets You Beat

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense outlasts Josh Allen and quick-hit film notes from Week 4 win vs. Bills

Drake Maye on WEEI: "We expect to play good and win"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on the Defense 10/5: "I'm proud of the way they all played; I'm proud of the effort"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 10/5: "It was a well-timed win for us"

Locker Room Celebration After the Win Over the Buffalo Bills | NFL Week 4

Patriots Postgame Show 10/4: Breaking Down 29-26 Win Over the Bills

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots thrilling win over the Bills in Week 4

Game Photos from the Patriots win over the Bills | Regular Season Game 4 presented by Sony

Game Notes: Patriots Become First Team to Win in Buffalo's New Stadium

Photos from Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Bills | Postgame Celebration

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/4: "Our guys worked extremely hard this week"

Drake Maye on Win Over Bills 10/4: "We definitely have to build on this"

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots Release LB Jose Ramirez; Sign CB Al'Zillion Hamilton to the Practice Squad; Release OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released LB Jose Ramirez. In addition, the Patriots signed rookie CB Al’Zillion Hamilton to the practice squad and released rookie OL Da’Metrius Weatherspoon from the practice squad.

Oct 06, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Author Image
New England Patriots
roster moves 2026 16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released LB Jose Ramirez. In addition, the Patriots signed rookie CB Al'Zillion Hamilton to the practice squad and released rookie OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the practice squad.

Ramirez, 27, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2026 and then signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 23. The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder, played in the last two games for the Patriots on defense and on special teams. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL Draft out Eastern Michigan. He spent his rookie season on the Tampa Bay practice squad. Ramirez made the Tampa Bay 53-man roster in 2024 and played in four games on defense and on special teams. After being released at the end of training camp in 2025, he played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. He signed with Philadelphia to a futures contract on Jan. 15, 2026 but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.

Hamilton, 24, originally was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie free agent on April 28, 2026 out of Fresno State. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, was released by the Rams on Aug. 29, 2026. He appeared in 54 games with 35 starts at Fresno State and accumulated 123 total tackles, 8 interceptions and 26 passes defensed.

Weatherspoon, 23, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 30, 2026. The 6-foot-6, 319-pounder, was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as a rookie free agent on May 8, 2026 out of Syracuse. He was released by Buffalo on Aug. 30, 2026. Weatherspoon appeared in 37 collegiate games at Howard (2021-23) and Syracuse (2024-25). In 2025, he started all 12 games with 11 at right tackle and one at left guard.

Related Content

news

Patriots Elevate S Mike Brown and CB Kindle Vildor from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated S Mike Brown and CB Kindle Vildor from the practice squad to the active roster

news

Patriots Sign OL Matt Pryor from the Arizona Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Matt Pryor to the 53-man roster from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed rookie OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place OL Greg Van Roten on Injured Reserve and Release LB Riley Wilson from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have placed OL Greg Van Roten on injured reserve and released LB Riley Wilson from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate S Mike Brown and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated S Mike Brown and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place Rookie LB Quintayvious Hutchins on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed LB Quintayvious Hutchins on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Place S Dell Pettus on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Jose Ramirez to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed S Dell Pettus on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed LB Benton Whitley to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place OL Mike Onwenu on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Mike Onwenu on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed TE Tanner Conner to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate P Mitch Wishnowsky from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated P Mitch Wishnowsky to the active roster from the practice squad for the second straight week.

news

Patriots Sign OL Xavier Newman-Johnson to the Practice Squad and Release OL Jacob Rizy from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Xavier Newman-Johnson to the practice squad and released OL Jacob Rizy from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Re-Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad; Release TE Shane Zylstra from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed S Elliott Davison to the practice squad and released TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release LB Jose Ramirez; Sign CB Al'Zillion Hamilton to the Practice Squad; Release OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the Practice Squad

Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

Central Catholic High School's Coach John Dubzinski Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense outlasts Josh Allen and quick-hit film notes from Week 4 win vs. Bills

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 10/5

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots thrilling win over the Bills in Week 4

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Plays in Win Over Buffalo Bills

Mic'd Up: Rhamondre Stevenson vs. the Buffalo Bills

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Become First to Defeat the Bills in Their New Stadium

Patriots Unfiltered 10/6: Observations/Analysis from Week 4 Win Over Bills

Lazar's Film Breakdown: Patriots Defense Executes Pressure Simulation vs. Buffalo Bills

Lazar's Film Breakdown: Romeo Doubs' Key Plays vs. the Buffalo Bills

Patriots Catch-22 10/6: Bills Recap - The Good, The Bad, and the Stuff That Gets You Beat

Clutch Cam: Patriots Make Big Plays in Week 4 Victory Over Buffalo

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Inside the Patriots 'Mobile Classroom' at the New Balance Athletics Center

Mic'd Up: Christian Gonzalez vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Patriots Honor Stephon Gilmore's Legacy as One of the Greatest Cornerbacks in Franchise History

Advertising