Patriots Release LB Jose Ramirez; Sign CB Al'Zillion Hamilton to the Practice Squad; Release OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released LB Jose Ramirez. In addition, the Patriots signed rookie CB Al'Zillion Hamilton to the practice squad and released rookie OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon from the practice squad.

Ramirez, 27, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2026 and then signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 23. The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder, played in the last two games for the Patriots on defense and on special teams. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL Draft out Eastern Michigan. He spent his rookie season on the Tampa Bay practice squad. Ramirez made the Tampa Bay 53-man roster in 2024 and played in four games on defense and on special teams. After being released at the end of training camp in 2025, he played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. He signed with Philadelphia to a futures contract on Jan. 15, 2026 but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.

Hamilton, 24, originally was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie free agent on April 28, 2026 out of Fresno State. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, was released by the Rams on Aug. 29, 2026. He appeared in 54 games with 35 starts at Fresno State and accumulated 123 total tackles, 8 interceptions and 26 passes defensed.