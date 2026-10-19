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Patriots Place WR Romeo Doubs on Injured Reserve; Sign DB Elliott Davison to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Romeo Doubs on injured reserve and signed DB Elliott Davison to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed WR Ryan Miller, OL Jacob Rizy and G Andrew Rupcich to the practice squad and released CB D’Shawn Jamison from the practice squad. 

Oct 19, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Romeo Doubs on injured reserve and signed DB Elliott Davison to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

In addition, the Patriots signed WR Ryan Miller, OL Jacob Rizy and G Andrew Rupcich (pronounced – RUP-sitch) to the practice squad and released CB D'Shawn Jamison from the practice squad.

Davison, 24, was elevated from the practice squad for the last two games and played on defense and special teams, accumulating 2 tackles on defense and 1 tackle on special teams. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3, 2026, released on Sept. 14 and signed back to the practice squad on Sept. 15. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 4, 2025 out of the University of Texas-San Antonio and spent the 2025 season on the New Orleans practice squad. He went to training camp with the Saints this past summer but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.

Miller, 26, has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023-25), New York Giants (2025) and the Miami Dolphins (2026). The 6-foot-2, 217-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tampa Bay in 2023 out of Furman. He spent time on the practice squad and the 53-man roster for Tampa Bay during his three seasons with the Buccaneers. Miller was released by Tampa Bay on Dec. 10, 2025 and claimed off waivers by the New York Giants. He was released by the Giants on Aug. 24, 2026 and claimed off waivers by Miami on Aug. 25. Miller played in five games with Miami this season and had 3 receptions for 92 yards and 1 touchdown. He was released by Miami on Oct. 13. Overall, he has played in 30 games with six starts and has 17 receptions for 254 yards with 4 touchdowns.

Rizy, 24, originally was signed by New England as a rookie free agent on May 8, 2026 out of Florida State. The 6-foot-5, 306-pounder, was released at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad before being released on Sept. 17. He spent two seasons at Florida State (2024-25) after three seasons at Harvard (2021-23).

Rupcich, 27, originally was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 30, 2025. He was placed on injured reserve during the 2026 preseason and eventually was released from injured reserve. The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans on May 13, 2022 out of Culver-Stockton. He played in 12 games with two starts at right guard during his time with the Titans with time on the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

Jamison, 27, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 13, 2026. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 out of Texas. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder, was released by the 49ers after training camp and claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. As a rookie with Carolina in 2023, he played in 15 games and finished with 5 total tackles and 3 special teams tackles.  After being released by the Panthers after training camp in 2024, he spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He was elevated for three games with Pittsburgh in 2025 but did not register any statistics. After being released by Pittsburgh at the end of training camp this past summer, he spent time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad before being released on Oct. 6.

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