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Replay: Patriots Catch-22 and Patriots Unfiltered. Tue Nov 03 - 01:00 PM | Wed Nov 04 - 10:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY: 11 AM ET, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 1:05 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESSER; 4:10 PM, DRAKE MAYE PRESSER

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Patriots Activate T Marcus Bryant to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Release CB Kindle Vildor; Announce Practice Squad Moves

Reliving the Defining Moments of Rob Gronkowski's Patriots Career

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Game Photos from Week 8 game against the Dolphins presented by Sony

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Patriots Activate T Marcus Bryant to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Release CB Kindle Vildor; Announce Practice Squad Moves

Patriots announced today that T Marcus Bryant has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released CB Kindle Vildor, and WR Cameron Dorner and OL Jake Kubas have been released from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed LB Elias Neal to the practice squad.

Nov 03, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that T Marcus Bryant has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. He was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 30 due to an injury suffered in the preseason.

In addition, the Patriots released CB Kindle Vildor, and WR Cameron Dorner and OL Jake Kubas have been released from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed LB Elias Neal to the practice squad.

Neal, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024 out of Marshall. The 6-foot, 221-pounder, spent time on the 53-man roster and practice squad for the Rams over three seasons, appearing in 10 games. Neal started the 2026 season on the Rams practice squad and was elevated for two games. He was released from the practice squad on Oct. 27.

Vildor, 29, began the season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 10. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears (2020-22), Tennessee Titans (2023), Detroit Lions (2023-24) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025). He was signed by New England on March 23, 2026. Vildor originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of Chicago in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern. Overall, he has played in 85 games with 27 starts and has registered 141 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 19 passes defensed and 2 forced fumbles. He played in five games with New England and accumulated 6 tackles, 1 pass defensed, 1 forced fumble and 1 special teams tackle.

Dorner, 22, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent on May 8, 2026 out of North Texas. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder, was released at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. He started his career at Division II Shepherd University (2022-24) before transferring to North Texas for his final season.

Kubas, 26, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2026. The 6-foot-4, 308-pounder, originally was signed by the New York Giants as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2024 out of North Dakota State. He played in five games with three starts as a rookie with the Giants, one at left guard and two at right guard. He spent the entire 2025 season on the practice squad and was released by the Giants on Aug. 30, 2026.

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