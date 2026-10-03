Patriots Elevate S Mike Brown and CB Kindle Vildor from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated S Mike Brown and CB Kindle Vildor from the practice squad to the active roster.
Brown, 27, is activated for the second straight week. Last week at Jacksonville, he played on defense and on special teams and finished with 1 assisted tackle. The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings out of Miami (Ohio) in 2022. He spent time as a rookie on the Green Bay, Minnesota and Cleveland practice squads. Brown was signed to the Tennessee 53-man roster from the Cleveland practice squad on Jan. 1, 2023, and was inactive for the final game of the season. He was a key reserve and special teams player for the Titans over the last three seasons. Overall, Brown has played in 39 games with five starts and has 46 total tackles, 2 passes defensed and 15 special teams tackles. Last season, Brown was limited to nine games due to an injury and finished with 3 special teams tackles. Brown was signed by New England on March 12, 2026, released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31.
Vildor, 29, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears (2020-22), Tennessee Titans (2023), Detroit Lions (2023-24) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025), who was signed by New England on March 23, 2026. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of Chicago in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern. After being released by Chicago at the end of training camp in 2023, he was acquired off waivers by Tennessee. Vildor was released by Tennessee in October. He then spent time on the Philadelphia and Detroit practice squads before being signed to the Detroit 53-man roster in December. Vildor signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent last March. Overall, he has played in 80 games with 27 starts and has registered 135 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 18 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble. He has also played in five postseason games with four starts and has accumulated 20 tackles and 1 pass defensed.