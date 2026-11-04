Robert Kraft Advances as Pro Football Hall of Fame Contributor Candidate for Class of 2027

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has advanced as one of the final five candidates in the Contributor category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027, the Hall announced Wednesday.

Kraft was one of five individuals selected by the Hall's Contributor Subcommittee following a series of reduction votes from an original field of 42 nominees.

The other four candidates include Ralph Hay, Virginia McCaskey, Doug Williams and John Wooten.

Hay owned the Canton Bulldogs from 1918-1922 and hosted the NFL's formational meeting at his auto dealership. McCaskey was the principal owner of the Chicago Bears from 1983 until her passing in 2025 at the age of 102.

Williams became the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl title and game MVP in the 1987 season, and has spent the past 13 seasons in the front office of the Commanders franchise, while Wooten played nine NFL seasons then worked in scouting and player personnel for multiple NFL teams before becoming chair of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a group working to advance opportunities for minorities in coaching and front office positions.

The Contributor Subcommittee will meet virtually on Nov. 17 to discuss the finalists and select one candidate to advance for consideration by the full Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee as part of the Class of 2027 process.

Kraft, who purchased the Patriots in 1994, has overseen one of the most successful stretches in NFL history. During his ownership, New England has won six Super Bowls and appeared in 11 conference championships while becoming one of the league's premier franchises on and off the field.

Kraft also has served as a key member on several influential NFL owners committees throughout his tenure. The longtime chair of the NFL's Broadcast and Media Committees, Kraft played a key role as the NFL transformed its media business into a global industry leader while forging landmark partnerships.

The Contributor category recognizes individuals whose impact on professional football came through leadership, innovation and service to the game rather than on-field performance.