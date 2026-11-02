New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/1

HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, November 1, 2026
What was your message to the team at half?
Mike Vrabel: Just to keep our composure and chip away at it little by little, get connected. Get connected and figure out a way to complement each other, get some points, get some stops, get a turnover, put ourselves back into it. It was a good opportunity for us to not be front runners and to have that, we can rely on that. That's going to be huge as we move forward.
What do you attribute the stark difference in performance numbers to?
Mike Vrabel: Well, I thought when we started okay. We got going, we had a field goal, and then didn't finish off drives, missed a field goal, defensively gave up some longer drives, some conversions. I give them a lot of credit, they competed. It's a young, tough football team, and I know Jeff is headed in the right direction with what he wants to do, build ing a program. So, I have to give them some credit. But also, I think we hurt ourselves. Again, we just have to try to stay out of our own way.
How pleased were you to see the Byard interception turn into points which you've been looking for complimentary football?
Mike Vrabel: Yeah, again, we have to be able to tip passes, affect the quarterback, the weather. We had the one unfortunate one there with Chism and the defense did a heck of a job in sudden change. So again, the more that we can turn the football over, th at makes a huge difference, especially on the road and in the offense, be ing able to capitalize and make it some points and touchdowns.
Hunter goes down, you're already missing a handful of guys. What's it say about your offense? What were you able to do in the second half?
Mike Vrabel: I mean, everybody prepares as a starter and you know, we missed Hunter, certainly that leadership and his understanding in tough, close games he always seems to come up and make plays for us. So again, the guys were ready to go. I thought Josh and the offensive staff did a really nice job of moving guys around and guys being ready to go. It's a tough, tough game on the road in the division. These are never easy.
Mike, how certain were you about the challenge flag? That was a pretty emphatic throw. Was that the longest you've thrown the flag?
Mike Vrabel: I was a lot more certain than the officials were the first time they called it. I guess I'd say that.
Mike, how do you think the conditions play a factor in the game?
Mike Vrabel: I think both teams played it and I thought the field was good. They re sodded it Monday. Rain came and went. We were okay, you know what I mean? I don't think we were great, but there were times where I don't think it affected us. Everybody played in the same conditions. I think maybe there were some times where we tried to push the ball when there was a lull in the weather or a couple times the ball was on the ground, but God love Drake, he just picks it up and keeps playing.
With Drake specifically, w hat have you kind of seen from him through this stretch where he's without his top three wide receivers, without his top tight end today, just to keep it rolling?
Mike Vrabel: He'll be a great quarterback in the National Football League. There's not a whole lot of excuses. You go out there and you find ways to win for your football team. And I know that that's one who he is and that's what he wants to continue to be. So, he just throw s to the open guy and control s our offense and g ets guys in the right spot. That's b eing one of the best quarterbacks in the league, that's what the job description requires.
Mike, what does this win say about the character of the group, given the adversity within the game, injury situation? What did you learn, if anything, about this group today?
Mike Vrabel: I mean, I learned that if I can keep my composure, I think they'll keep their composure. I have to do a better job of understanding that they can make some plays and we can make some plays too. I felt like our team really responded. I'll just have to continue to do a better job of getting them prepared. I'll be better and try to get them to understand that just because we start the game off well that you got to continue to finish drives and get turnovers and not let teams drive it 12 or 14 yards for touchdowns.
What in particular would you say about Drake's third quarter? You saw the deep ball and then you saw the running one in. What was it just about that third quarter in particular?
Mike Vrabel: I mean, I think they just got connected here at halftime. And that's the message that we had t hroughout all week . Y ou know, they're going to stem, they're going to move, they're going to put guys in different spots, but to stay connected and the leadership that he shows with Jared. Hopefully thos e guys can be together for a long time. I thought it was, g reat for Pop to come up big and Kyle, I know Pops was in the next quarter, but for Kyle to come up big there, great ball placement. Good call, great execution.
You mentioned during the week the potential for rotating offensive linemen . W as the plan going in to get them ground snaps this game?
Mike Vrabel: Just something that we decided on at halftime.
Seemed like in the run game, there was a lot more motion, pullers, than we typically see. Was that a point of emphasis for this game specifically? And how did you feel about the execution, especially with the situation at guard?
Mike Vrabel: I thought there were some good runs. I thought there were some runs that could be better. I thought we pushed the pile okay and we'll have to see what the plan looks like next week, but I felt like we read it well enough. There was a couple ti mes where it probably was a little leaky, but I thought that being able to finish the drive there with a run in five minutes was impressive. I don't think we had too many negative runs.
Along those lines, Rhamondre joins Sam Cunningham, Jim Nanse and Tony Collins as the only Patriots to rush for 4,000 yards in their career. What is the professional Rhamondre truly is and brings to this team?
Mike Vrabel: Yeah, I mean, he's been through a lot. He's been through a lot personally, professionally. And again, he loves the football team. You can see it by the way that he prepares, the way he plays, the way he protects the guys that don't have the ball, or how he plays when he doesn't have the ball, his ability to protect the quarterback when they blitz. It does a lot of things for us. He goes and covers the outside kick. And a lot of guys may let that go, but again, he wanted to go be the answer and be the reason why we were going to win a football gam e. I got a lot of respect for him, but we also have a lot of expectations for him as well.
QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAYE
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, November 1, 2026
I saw you getting your hand taped into the first half. What did that magically do for you in the second-half?
Drake Maye: I wish we could say that was the magic touch , we just started to finish off drives . We hit some big ones which helped and we had some catch and runs which were nice, but we started running football pretty well. It was nice to see that and then we started playing compl ementary football.
The Williams play to get it turned around, how much of a momentum build er was that?
Drake Maye: The touchdown, yeah, I think it was huge. We kind of needed to open it up a little bit and kind of break the barrier of getting in the end zone. I think we did that. I think Coach was just kind of on us a little bit to start hurting ourselves, Coach Vrabes and Coach McDaniels. So they were just kind of hurting ourselves and killing drives. I think they did a good job. First off, I think the Dolphins did a good job of having a plan, kind of get after us early a little bit. We kind of settled in and found our group.
What was the sentiment of Coach Vrabel's message during halftime?
Drake Maye: He was just saying, well, we wanted us to get off the fast start, we didn't do that. So he was saying, just band together, stick together, and kind of same message we've had all year, go be the answer. Don't wait around for anybody else, go mak e it. You know, you go make it. And I think that was kind of the message everybody took in, and we just felt like we did that. It was good to see from those guys.
Regardless of who's available moving ahead for the wide receiver position, h ow big was that for Kyle and Pop to have those big plays down the field?
Drake Maye: It was huge. It was huge. Them guys, first off, they do things right, really all the time. I think it's a credit for them blocking the run game, getting rewarded. And I think Pop's tough to tackle. He's a tough tackle when you get out there kin d of on the edge , a nd you saw it on the touchdown run. So it was good for Kyle to get another one, deep one. We got to get those guys the ball in the space more because those guys.
They made the play on the third down too?
Drake Maye: Yeah, it is. It was first off a great catch. He's kind of shows up time and time again and the early fumble with just told him to keep it and respond. This is the NFL. It's going to happen, and we did that.
What did you see on the rushing touchdown?
Drake Maye: Yeah, it's always that play comes in and you get a little amped for it. There's kind of me and Mondre, two-on-one . It's like kind of basketball, fast break, kind of just hopefully you make the guy guess wrong and we did. So I'd rather give it to Mondre . And we did in college, 90% pitch, 10% run, so I'm happy to be at 10%.
How tough was losing Hunter and what kind of adjustments do you guys have to make after that?
Drake Maye: Yeah, it's always tough losing Hunt. Anytime with Hunt and Eli in there, we were kind of down some receivers , those guys were going to be big for us. And Hunt and Eli, we kind of had the weather. A lot of stuff inside was good. We felt like we had a chance to kind of work inside and it's tough. I saw him when he got up from the catch , I was worried about him and probably shouldn't be worried about him, but I'm worried about Hunt. I know he went back to the locker room, but he seems fine in there. He seems like he's walking around fine and he's got a smile on his face. So he's always Hunt.
How can you describe the conditions, the effect it had on the game and how it challenged you?
Drake Maye: I like that suit, North Carolina blue. We got rigged last night, man. We got rigged against Miami. But no, I think the conditions we knew was going to be tough. We thought it was going to rain the whole time. We come out here for warmups and it was perfect. And we thought the ball was going to be a little tacky , I thought I had a good chance of slinging around. And then you come back out here and it's pouring again. And you get back and late in the 4th and it's pouring again. So we just battling it and knowing that the football was a premium, we knew that. And we knew that they were a strip and punch team , so trying to be at good turnovers with no turnovers, we didn't accomplish that. But I feel like once Chiz – we kind of knew the ball security was going to be a huge deal. And I thought I was seeing it pretty well and just trying not to endanger the football and the weather. I threw Eli's kind of like pushed it out there, so I got to give him a kind of more of a better ball.
What was your key to kind of maintaining your patience with down receivers, the conditions, and not trying to force things in the first half and kind of making sure that you were efficient?
Drake Maye: Yeah, I think Coach Vrabes was great about kind of settling in and seeing what it was going to be like with the weather, with the in division opponent, see what new head coach, see what they're kind of trying to do to us and just trying to adjust from there. And I think we got down there and missed the field goal one time. We had a chance to keep on getting points and we knew kind of once we settled in and get some drives together, we had a chance to go put some points on the board and I think we still left some out there. So we got to get back to work.
Do you think in the first half you played maybe a little bit too much conservative because of the weather, because in the second half it looked like you…
Drake Maye: Yeah, it has to play a factor. This ball , you see different times with the weather, it can be an issue. And the ball's not always, no offense to Jared, but these guys up front are just rolling around in the grass and the grass is wet and he has really no regard for caring about the football, whic h he shouldn't. He's got to block a 300 -pound man. So sometimes those guys in EQ – shout out our EQ guys, they did a good job of keeping the balls dry. Really didn't really feel any problems with it, but I definitely think it plays a role in kind of seeing kind of how their offense is doing, how we're doing, and then calling it from there. I think Coach McDaniels is one of the best at it and adjusting to i t, kind of like the Denver game look ed like that back in the playoffs. You just got to see how the weather is and how we're doing.
S Kevin Byard III
How good did it feel to get that first interception in a Patriots uniform and especially the fact that it was complimentary football? Drak e to Pop not too long after that.
Kevin Byard III: No, it felt excellent. It's kind of like I finally got the monkey off my back to be able to get my first one this year. It was in a big spot too because we were able to go up two scores. It was like you said . This whole year we've been preaching turnovers, preaching turnovers, and you know, Craig (Woodson ) almost had one. I kind of teased him a little bit on the sideline about that, but hopefully this is just a sign of more to come because they come in bunches.
What was the message at halftime?
Kevin Byard III: It was just keep battling. Obviously, we didn't like the way we finished the first half. I think we played really good in the first half. We weren't playing complimentary enough, and honestly, we didn't feel like we were making enough plays. We gave up a big drive down there right before half, and that's something that we preach and practice all the time: being good in a two -minute situation. It wasn't good there, but you know, going to halftime, we understood it was a long game . It's going to be another 30 minutes, we 're going to have to battle. Just kind of proud of the guys, the way we kind of just fought back and didn't fold during the first half. Outside of that double move, we basically didn't give up any points in the second half for our defense. We just fought and just kept fighting and kept the momentum strong.
What did you think you did well against Malik (Wi llis)?
Kevin Byard III: I think we had like five or six sacks or something like that, so we definitely got after them a little bit. You know, I think as far as the defensive lineman, they did a good job containing him. We didn't really allow a lot of scramble yar ds and things like that. He made some plays, don't get me wrong, he's a good quarterback. I have some history with him back in Tennessee. So he's a good quarterback, but I think we were able to do some good things as far as the pass rush, getting those sacks.
Good to have the secondary back and how do you build off that having it just for the second time this season?
Kevin Byard III: It was great. You know, we have been kind of talking about this secondary being one of the best in the league and to finally have us all back out there, hopefully we can continue to build upon that. Some things we definitely need to clean up for sure, but this is a good start.
After the Chicago game, I wanted to talk about missed tackles, and Mike (Vrabel) talked about that. In the first half, I think no missed tackles, the last score notwithstanding. What was it like for last week and a half to recuperate, but also with that la st performance in your mind, why did it set a different tone?
Kevin Byard III: We felt like, in Chicago, it was very uncharacteristic of us to have those missed tackles. We are a really good tackling defense, a good tackling secondary, and I think we showed that today. And we just have to keep that going. That's our standard. So we don't feel like what we put in Chicago will probably ever be put on tape again. That's just our confidence in how we play as a secondary, but just as a defense as a whole.
With Carlton (Davis) back, with Carlton, Christian (Gonzalez), Marcus (Jones) ... It's only the second game those guys hav e bee n together. For a secondary to come together, how long does it take do you feel like before you guys are playing with the kind of cohesiveness you would expect?
Kevin Byard III: We're all veterans. I think it will happen pretty fast. I think we probably could have done a little bit better just challenging receivers in that first half. I think we were able to tighten up some things and make some adjustments in the second half. But it's always these situations where you get to the second half and we're up and it's kind of like these two -minute drills and Malik (Willis) is throwing the ball a lot more and you kind of get those leaky yardage in a way. I mean, you kind of look at the second half. I think we played pretty good outside of a couple plays. So, like I said, we were able to ti gh ten some things up in the second half.
WR DeMario Douglas
How would you describe that game?
DeMario Douglas: It shows the team grit. You know, we didn't start off well in the beginning, but I love how we played in the second half. We came out there, heads up, and heads high. We started playing complementary football.
How has this offense been able to withstand just the number of guys that you've been losing in the last couple of weeks?
DeMario Douglas: We've been preaching opportunity. I think our coaches do a great job of having everybody prepare as a starter. I feel like when somebody gets hurt, it's somebody that steps up and knows what they're doing. So, I applaud this team, how hard we work and how prepared we are.
What changed in the second half offensively?
DeMario Douglas: Honestly, we just stopped hurting ourselves. We were killing ourselves in that first half. And I felt like when we got into this locker room, we knew it. We knew it. And we told ourselves, let's settle down and take a breath and go out here and play our football, play our type of football game.
What was your view on Kyle's touchdown and Coach Vrabel 's challenge flag on us?
DeMario Douglas: I saw the touchdown. I knew it was a touchdown from the start, but from the other side, I couldn't tell because I'm running from the left side. So, I saw a touchdown, but they could see something else. And then, Vrabel threw it back over me. So, I was like, oh snap. But then, I know they saw the touchdown too.
On your fourth-down play that was initially ruled short and then the replay said you got it. What did you think?
DeMario Douglas: I knew I had it. Because when I looked at the sideline, I reached for the ball, I looked at him, and I seen him shake his head. I said, "No way." I told Vrabel that's a first. I felt me reach and look. And I was like, "oh, yeah, that's us." But then I just had to wait until the replay.
What's it mean for you and Kyle and the wide receivers to keep stepping up with so many guys down?
DeMario Douglas: I love the preparation that we have. We have, big guys go down and how we prepare and we don't skip a beat. I applaud Chis and Dubs, they come and step in, stepping in and their playing their role. Third downs, touchdowns, Cheers making big plays to move that rock. I'm proud of our group.
How much of an emphasis was there for you, more yards after the catch, once you had the ball in your hands?
DeMario Douglas: After that fumble in that play, I just told myself, stop doing too much. I just have to believe in my speed. Sometimes I'd think they're going to catch me. And then, today I was like, I just got to go, I got to go and do something, I've got to make a play. It's a tight game. I can bring that energy and it happens, blessings.
What was going through your mind on that long touchdown? What was that? Was all that going through your mind on that?
DeMario Douglas: No, I had it free. I said if I get this ball, I'm finna score. I had it in my head, I'm finna get in this chicken box. That's what I said. I'm going to get it in the chicken box. And thank you, God. He blessed me. He blessed me for sure.
How many family did you have in the stands?
DeMario Douglas: I got some family in the stands. My mom's side, dad's side. It's a blessing. I got to score in front of them. I couldn't do it in Jacksonville, but I got to do it in Florida , still . So, it was a blessing. One of your guys, Rhamondre [Stevenson].
You guys are so close. What do you think of him? I mean, and what he does in a day like today.
DeMario Douglas: He's tough. I ain't gonna lie. He runs that ball hard, and I don't mind blocking for him at all, just because that's my brother. That's how tight we are, I don't mind blocking for anybody on this team, just how close we are. And, I feel like our word been served, and the only way I could serve on this team was if Mondre got that ball, it's to block for him. Whoever got that ball, block for them. So, it's been a blessing, honestly.
And I'd love to get your thoughts on Drake's performance. It sounds like he was recognized after the game in the locker room.
DeMario Douglas: That's a dog. You know, he'll take some hits, he'll go down. He doesn't stop and I'm proud of him. His growth that I've seen is crazy. From year one to now. It's steady going up, and then you see the beginning of this year and how he's roc king out now. That shows a champion in him. I'm definitely proud to have him be my quarterback.
I was going to ask about him, if you don't mind. In that third quarter, we see him unload one downfield, and then we see him run one in. Just what do you make of his whole skill set? What do you like about it?
DeMario Douglas: He can do it all. He can do it all. He can be of all tricks. He can do it all. I'm blessed to be a receiver for him and just watching him grind is amazing. His preparation is what makes him show up on this field.
DT Cory Durden
Corey, just kind of take us through just kind of a slog of a game. How difficult was it for you guys to kind of grind it and get going and what got to going in the second half?
Cory Durden: I felt good. I think we're a battle-tested team. It just shows the type of team we're trying to be. We kind of came in the locker room and we went over it and we kind of just said that we needed to respond. I feel like we responded on both sides of the ball.
You seem to respond to sacks and everything else you're doing. How good did you feel out there today?
Cory Durden: I felt great. I had a great week of preparation. It's been ups and downs, that's what comes with it during the week. Just trying to get better and keep going. I feel like it showed up today.
Good to get your first sack?
Cory Durden: No doubt.
What did it mean to you to get the first sack?
Cory Durden: It meant a lot. I don't want to be known as only a nose. I feel like I can rush the passer and get out to the quarterback. It's nice to finally see some production in that category.
Looks like you really did come in and this game dominant. What allowed you to do that?
Cory Durden: Just my preparation. I feel like I prepare every week to a certain intensity , in a certain way, but this week was just a little different. With it being a division game, just I feel like they were a team coming off a win. They felt good. It's just the preparation during the week.
Talk a lot about complementary football. What did you like in the defensive front?
Cory Durden: I feel like we dominated upfront. You know, the score obviously doesn't show it, but we dominated upfront. We had a bunch of sacks, a bunch of TFLs, and just a bunch of production from the defensive line. That's what you want to see as a D-tackle.
What kind of adjustments did you guys make in the second half?
Cory Durden: Obviously the DBs, we made adjustments on the back end and stuff, but upfront we had pretty good control of them.
The message is just to keep playing and be physical. What was the message at halftime?
Cory Durden: They told us we needed to respond. They punched us in the mouth. We felt like we definitely got punched in the mouth the first half. They made plays. They're an NFL team. They get paid too. And we responded and w e won. How important also to get a road win. You guys were so good last year on the road. 1 -3 coming on the road this year.
Cory Durden: It's football. It's a week-to-week thing. That's a good thing about the NFL is you get 17 opportunities. We just want to take advantage of them. We're playing good at home. We just want to play equally as good on the road.
Did they catch you by surprise at all?
Cory Durden: No, they're an NFL team. Those guys get paid just as much money as the guys on our team. So no, I don't think any NFL team making plays should catch any player in this locker room by surprise.
How happy were you to see complementary football, interception by Kevin (Byard) in his first interception in a Pat riots uniform?
Cory Durden: Very exciting. You know, KB, he's a vet, a leader on this team. He's a great teammate, great locker room guy. Just to see him be able to, you know, be fruitful on the field, it makes everybody happy.
CB Christian Gonzalez
Christian, what was that halftime trying to get you guys going as a football team in there in the third quarter?
Christian Gonzalez: Kind of just knowing who we were. The first half wasn't us. Just coming in and just not being phased . Plays aren't always going to go your way. I kind of talked about it, it's a divisional game, regardless of records of other team or us, it's always going to be a gritty game when you come and play on the road in the division. We were able to get in halftime, do what we had to do, make corrections, and go out and do what we did.
I'm sure you guys always want to play man-to-man coverage, but you get the whole crew back together. Seemed like you guys were in the zone a lot, but when you guys locked up, really tense d things up for them.
Christian Gonzalez: It was nice to have CD (Carlton Davis) back out there and have the full group. That was the first time since Week 1 we were all out there, so I mean CD getting his legs back. We had a plan coming into the game. We knew we wanted to have a lot of vision on Malik and make him beat us. That was our plan, we stuck to it.
Is that why it was mostly zone, because of Malik?
Christian Gonzalez: Yeah, we were able to mix it up. We ran some man, not as much, but being able to mix it up and give him different looks.
Christian, seemed like you guys ran more man in the second half. Was that part of the halftime adjustment or was that more of the plan?
Christian Gonzalez: No, not necessarily. We didn't come in and say, all right, we're going to start playing man. It was kind of just how he called it. Sometimes he gets on a roll. Zak came out and stuck to our plan and called a great game and put us in positions to make plays.
Christian, what changed the trajectory of this game when you were down 13 -3, the Kyle Williams catch? What did you guys do as a defense to change this trajectory?
Christian Gonzalez: Just getting off the field. First half we weren't really getting off the field on third down. We started off hot and then I think after the third drive they started driving. Just getting off the field, getting the ball to Drake and the offense and letting them do their thing.
How about the interception? How good to get a turnover? You guys have been fighting to get one for a while.
Christian Gonzalez: Happy for KB (Kevin Byard). He got his first one of the year. It was good. Good momentum. We talked about it all week. We wanted to come in and break that drought, get some picks, get some interceptions and hopefully take that rolling a nd that kicked the can and now they keep coming.
Just what did you think of the conditions? How did it affect the game when you're coming out.
Christian Gonzalez: Not too much. I guess ran the ball , but Miami runs the ball. They run the ball a lot. We talked about it. We knew it was going to rain. We knew it was going to be some conditions. Regardless, you got to go out there and play ball, whether it's rain, snow, whatever it is. We got to go out th ere and do what we do. I know it's the other side of the ball,
I'm just curious what you think of Drake (Maye). I mean, he's down a lot of guys over there.
Christian Gonzalez: That's kind of like what we talked about. It's kind of been, it was the defense for a little bit. We were down and people stepped up as often as people stepped up. That's football. Stuff is going to happen. People are going to get hurt and miss games. Obviously, you don't want them to, but it's bound to happen. We talk about it all the time. Whoever is on the field, gets the opportunity to go out there and make a name for themselves and for this team. I'm just proud of Drake, the offense , and the team. Stack this one and get back to Gillette and got a big one coming up.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
How would you describe just the game in totality, I guess, to start?
Rhamondre Stevenson: First of all, it was a fun one. [I] kind of enjoyed all the rain and stuff coming down a little bit, but I think it was a hard -fought win. [We] came in here down at halftime, but we didn't really blink an eye or anything. We knew what we had to do, came out and were successful in the second half.
What do you think changed?
Rhamondre Stevenson: We just knew we had to lock in. We were down second half. You know, the offense really wasn't staying on the field. Like, I got to watch the film and things like that. But I think we're just more connected in the second half and made it work.
What does that word, because Coach [Vrabel] uses it too about being connected. Is that just like, is that more like an on-field thing? Is that a thing you talk about in the locker room?
Rhamondre Stevenson: It's everywhere. Just talking to the guys, just all being on the same page. And it goes for just talking to the special teams guys, the defensive guys, just being all on the same page, making sure we're bringing our identity out there and, trying to play the best game we can.
You guys already missing a handful of receivers, TreyVeyon [Henderson] and then Hunter [Henry] leaves. What does that say about the group to be able to play the way you did with all that going on, especially in the second half?
Rhamondre Stevenson: Yeah, proud of everybody that had to step up today. It's not good seeing the guys go down and people not healthy, but proud of the guys that had to step in there and do their thing.
You like the game finishing off the five-minute drive to kind of end the game and you got that first down? How good of an accomplishment is that as a group for what you're able to do?
Rhamondre Stevenson: It's a great accomplishment. If we go out there, situational football and be successful, it's a great thing. I think the O -line worked very well tonight, especially in that five -minute [drive]. They gave me holes to run through, and I was just trying to get the first down.
What did you think of, from your vantage point, walk us through Drake [Mayes]'s touchdown run and how that play unfolded? He had the same smile.
Rhamondre Stevenson: It was a cool play. It was a cool play. You know, he faked out the defensive end and got into the end zone. We needed that six points and you know, he did it for us.
Would you have scored it as well, do you think?
Rhamondre Stevenson: I think so, yes.
Are you upset that you didn't get the ball?
Rhamondre Stevenson: Not at all.
Rhamondre, you have joined some elite company this year. The latest one is Sam 'Bam' Cunningham, Jim Nance, as well as Tony Collins to rush for 4,000 yards in your Patriots career. What does that mean to you? What does it mean to be a Patriot all these years?
Rhamondre Stevenson: It's a great honor. The names you just said are very great football players in my eyes, and to be in the conversation with them is a blessing.
The onsides recovery, and then later the first down that really sealed that from Miami to run out of timeouts, the spin move. Is that something that is spontaneous or is that something you've been working on?
Rhamondre Stevenson: I'll say it's kind of just spontaneous. I think the running back position is kind of spontaneous, just reactive at some point. But didn't think I really had the first down when I made contact with him, so I know I had to spin out and try to get an extra yard or so.
How did the weather sort of just affect the game from your view and challenge you guys?
Rhamondre Stevenson: I mean, ball security, that always comes out when it's weather and things like that. Honestly, it didn't really affect me at all. You know, it was a fun game. I love the rain, run the ball a little bit more. So yeah, I liked it. Appreciate you guys.
Talk about your coach.
Rhamondre Stevenson: I love that dude.
WR Kyle Williams
It's like when that call was changed, everything changed for the team. How big of a momentum switch was that?
Kyle Williams: I mean, huge momentum. You know, we always say it takes one play, and that was the one play. You know, I really would get popped for one play, but that was the one play we needed to shift gears and change momentum. And, you know, shout out to Vrabel for challenging the call.
You're one of a couple of unheralded guys who kind of came through today. Is there any level of validation or vindication for a guy like you after today?
Kyle Williams: I really want to say validation, honestly. I mean, I know the plays that I can make. I know the plays that we're capable of making. So, when those type of plays happen, I don't think it's a surprise for us. And for us now, it's just about going in again, being consistent.
Kyle, how would you describe the tenor of the locker room during halftime?
Kyle Williams: Everybody had a chip on their shoulder. We know we had to switch things around. It's just positive talk all around. Everybody keeping their head up knowing that it's 0-0 and knowing that we have to make plays. We have to change the game. So it was going to come down to somebody we didn't know who. Lord bless ed us with a win today, man.