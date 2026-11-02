New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/1

QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAYE

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, November 1, 2026

I saw you getting your hand taped into the first half. What did that magically do for you in the second-half?

Drake Maye: I wish we could say that was the magic touch , we just started to finish off drives . We hit some big ones which helped and we had some catch and runs which were nice, but we started running football pretty well. It was nice to see that and then we started playing compl ementary football.

The Williams play to get it turned around, how much of a momentum build er was that?

Drake Maye: The touchdown, yeah, I think it was huge. We kind of needed to open it up a little bit and kind of break the barrier of getting in the end zone. I think we did that. I think Coach was just kind of on us a little bit to start hurting ourselves, Coach Vrabes and Coach McDaniels. So they were just kind of hurting ourselves and killing drives. I think they did a good job. First off, I think the Dolphins did a good job of having a plan, kind of get after us early a little bit. We kind of settled in and found our group.

What was the sentiment of Coach Vrabel's message during halftime?

Drake Maye: He was just saying, well, we wanted us to get off the fast start, we didn't do that. So he was saying, just band together, stick together, and kind of same message we've had all year, go be the answer. Don't wait around for anybody else, go mak e it. You know, you go make it. And I think that was kind of the message everybody took in, and we just felt like we did that. It was good to see from those guys.

Regardless of who's available moving ahead for the wide receiver position, h ow big was that for Kyle and Pop to have those big plays down the field?

Drake Maye: It was huge. It was huge. Them guys, first off, they do things right, really all the time. I think it's a credit for them blocking the run game, getting rewarded. And I think Pop's tough to tackle. He's a tough tackle when you get out there kin d of on the edge , a nd you saw it on the touchdown run. So it was good for Kyle to get another one, deep one. We got to get those guys the ball in the space more because those guys.

They made the play on the third down too?

Drake Maye: Yeah, it is. It was first off a great catch. He's kind of shows up time and time again and the early fumble with just told him to keep it and respond. This is the NFL. It's going to happen, and we did that.

What did you see on the rushing touchdown?

Drake Maye: Yeah, it's always that play comes in and you get a little amped for it. There's kind of me and Mondre, two-on-one . It's like kind of basketball, fast break, kind of just hopefully you make the guy guess wrong and we did. So I'd rather give it to Mondre . And we did in college, 90% pitch, 10% run, so I'm happy to be at 10%.

How tough was losing Hunter and what kind of adjustments do you guys have to make after that?

Drake Maye: Yeah, it's always tough losing Hunt. Anytime with Hunt and Eli in there, we were kind of down some receivers , those guys were going to be big for us. And Hunt and Eli, we kind of had the weather. A lot of stuff inside was good. We felt like we had a chance to kind of work inside and it's tough. I saw him when he got up from the catch , I was worried about him and probably shouldn't be worried about him, but I'm worried about Hunt. I know he went back to the locker room, but he seems fine in there. He seems like he's walking around fine and he's got a smile on his face. So he's always Hunt.

How can you describe the conditions, the effect it had on the game and how it challenged you?

Drake Maye: I like that suit, North Carolina blue. We got rigged last night, man. We got rigged against Miami. But no, I think the conditions we knew was going to be tough. We thought it was going to rain the whole time. We come out here for warmups and it was perfect. And we thought the ball was going to be a little tacky , I thought I had a good chance of slinging around. And then you come back out here and it's pouring again. And you get back and late in the 4th and it's pouring again. So we just battling it and knowing that the football was a premium, we knew that. And we knew that they were a strip and punch team , so trying to be at good turnovers with no turnovers, we didn't accomplish that. But I feel like once Chiz – we kind of knew the ball security was going to be a huge deal. And I thought I was seeing it pretty well and just trying not to endanger the football and the weather. I threw Eli's kind of like pushed it out there, so I got to give him a kind of more of a better ball.

What was your key to kind of maintaining your patience with down receivers, the conditions, and not trying to force things in the first half and kind of making sure that you were efficient?

Drake Maye: Yeah, I think Coach Vrabes was great about kind of settling in and seeing what it was going to be like with the weather, with the in division opponent, see what new head coach, see what they're kind of trying to do to us and just trying to adjust from there. And I think we got down there and missed the field goal one time. We had a chance to keep on getting points and we knew kind of once we settled in and get some drives together, we had a chance to go put some points on the board and I think we still left some out there. So we got to get back to work.

Do you think in the first half you played maybe a little bit too much conservative because of the weather, because in the second half it looked like you…