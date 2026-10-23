New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/22

QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAYE

Postgame Press Conference

Thursday, October 22, 2026

On the interception:

"It definitely was a huge point in the game. It's those plays, I talk about all the time. And those plays that can swing the game, can impact the game, and that was definitely one of them right there. I wish I definitely had that one back and a lot of plays. But got to give credit to them. They had a good plan on a short week and they got after us. And we got two chances with the ball back to go down and score and take the lead. And we had to go do our part and we just can't have penalties, and me not operating at the high level to kind of move the chains and get going and especially after the missed field goal, we had a three and out, a bad three and out."

On 'if this is a game they should have won':

"I think it's hard to say, 'Shoulda. Woulda. Coulda.' I definitely think we—I'm proud of the guys for the effort. I think we did some good things and we got a lot of stuff to clean up. And we got to get back from the rest this weekend and get back after we had another one on the road, a division game. So like I said, give credit to them for their efforts and I thought we battled the environment well. And I thought we did some good things but didn't execute at a high enough level to win."

On RB Rhamondre Stevenson's touchdown before halftime:

Yeah, just trying to give us a chance to go down and run. And I think it's hard when those things, I kind of had a feeling they were going to come after me and blitz. So when it leaves, we get five out in the pattern and they bring five. We got really five, four blockers, and (Rhamondre) Mondre (Stevenson) with the ball, and they got six defenders, and it all takes one cut. So that was pretty cool. How you draw it up. That's how we drew it up all. We've been practicing that play since OTAs. So, it definitely brought us some life at halftime, and then just didn't really swing for us in the fourth quarter.

On making in-game adjustments:

"I think, first of all, get in third-and-more-manageable, handle it a little better. And then from there, I got to have some answers. Disappointed in myself. I got to have some answers to get the ball out and not have our guys holding up for that long and trying to get some stuff going. So I'm going to have some answers and be the conductor at the line of scrimmage."

On if some of the Bears' pressures 'looked similar to what other teams have shown this season':

"Yeah, they did a different look out of that package that they brought in on third down. They showed the look that they've kind of shown this year a couple times and mixed it up one time instead of playing odd in there. So, they're well coached, like I said earlier in the week, they're well coached. They got good players. And credit to them they had a good plan and we didn't execute well enough on third down."

On his touchdown run:

Yeah, I think down there, I think using my legs is always a weapon. And knowing that, especially when you will get a rush of four, I can hang in there and try to find somebody or kind of take off and score. So, I probably shouldn't have reached. I know coach will be on me about that. And I had a feeling I may have got in, but I can't reach it and risk the ball down there that close.

On his interception in the endzone:

Yeah, I mean, we hit the same thing, the same exact play, it was later in the game. So, I like my chances in there and just—yeah, it's frustrating. So I know that was a big turning point in the game and I know I let my team down.

On 'the learning moments from the game':

"Yeah, that's probably what I'm going to be thinking about the most over the weekend, having two chances with the ball, down 27-21. So, you got a good chance to score and trust our defense. And I think that's what—at times that I'm proud of the guys. We've stepped up in Buffalo and had some different times of doing that and we just fell short tonight."

On 'the most enjoyable aspect of game when there is another elite quarterback on the opposing sideline':

"Yeah, I love competing. I love being out there with the guys. I love a challenge and I love just the anxiousness, the pressure situations. I think there's nothing like that in life. And I think that's one of the coolest things about this sport is you can't—there's three or four hours a week that you get a chance to prepare as much as you can for these moments. And sometimes you make them and sometimes you wish you had them back. And I think it's such a special sport. And just thank the Good Lord for coming out of the game and got a chance to get back at it next week because it was well fought. It was hard fought. And just came up short and it's a stinger for the weekend for sure."

On what the Bears did to 'try to eliminate the running game':