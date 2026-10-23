New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/22

HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL
Postgame Press Conference
Thursday, October 22, 2026
On what he 'made of the tackling tonight':
"The tackling wasn't good enough, not against this team. We knew coming in, certainly against this team, whether it's (Bears RB D'Andre) Swift, (Bears WR Luther) Burden (III), the quarterback. It just leads to extra yards and conversions. But, we fought. I would say that we need to turn the ball over and tackle better and those are fundamental skills. But I like the way they competed and we certainly gave ourselves a chance. It wasn't a great one but it wasn't enough."
On how 'fine of an edge that is':
"It's a thin margin when you play good teams. We did some good things. But again, didn't do enough. We didn't get enough stops in the red zone and we didn't convert our red zone opportunity the one time, so. That's probably the difference in the game."
On if 'the injuries to the secondary caught up to the defense tonight':
"I'm not going to say that. We knew who was going to play, we knew who we had coming in. Whenever the guys that are out are available, then we will see where they fit and see how they can help us."
On QB Drake Maye's performance:
"He gave us a chance. He competed and I know he'd like to have that throw back to (WR) Eli (Raridon) but, I thought he really competed. Whether that was running around and scrambling or finding good places to go with the football. He gave us a chance. I know he'd like to have that one back and he'll learn from it like he always does. I'm glad he's ours."
On adjustments offensively:
"I think we just started playing a little bit better connected. We protected when they pressured. I thought that was a huge key for us as they continued to pressure and put a lot of guys on the line of scrimmage. Our ability to pick it up and hit some chunk plays was really the reason we were in it in the second half."
On if Burden III's performance 'was play design or poor execution by the defense':
"Both. That's not fair for me to answer that question. That's usually good scheme and a guy making a play, or certainly we didn't do a good enough job. So I would say it was a combination of those. What percentage of that, I couldn't tell you. We are going to have to tackle those guys better."
On the challenge flag for Maye's touchdown:
"We just thought we had a good view and said throw it, so we threw it. For the record, we told (DT) Cory (Durden) to jump offsides on third and six inches or whatever it was. So, we felt like that was going to be the best way to get a stop. So, that's on me. Our guys executed and then (Bears K) Cairo (Santos) made a huge kick."
On if the Bears 'out-executed them on those plays':
"Yeah. Make a 58-yard field goal. I think the last field goal Cairo missed was when he kicked for the Titans, so I don't think he has missed one since then. He missed one earlier in the game, but we always joke about it. I'm really proud of what he's done. I didn't want him to make it tonight, but a former guy that we coached and (Bears QB) Caleb (Williams) is going to make some plays. I don't know how you get out-executed when a guy makes a 58-yard field goal, but we executed well at times and didn't get the drive stopped enough."
On 'the offensive productivity and establishing the run':
"The offensively productivity is we didn't run the ball well enough. But, we moved it however we needed to move it and sometimes you are going to have days like that. I thought we'd be able to run it a little better. We didn't, but then our best players were putting the ball in good spots most of the time and making good decisions. That's how it goes, we'd have liked to run the ball a little bit better. But, it didn't happen tonight."
On RB TreVeyon Henderson:
"We had some things for him, packages or personnel groupings. TreVeyon will help us, but I wanted to see where we were with (RB) Corey (Kiner) getting a couple carries too. But TreVeyon will help us plenty here down the stretch and helped us a little bit tonight."
On OL Walter Rouse and OL Matt Pryor:
"I think the protection I'm sure could've been better. We just had some critical penalties. Being able to handle the environment, third-and-short or whatever it is. Those are certainly unfortunate. That's just beating ourselves. But, I'm sure they played OK. I'm sure they played hard. Without seeing it though, it's hard to say, but I know they competed."
* On if 'you got a look at' the penalty called on Pryor:*
"No, what'd you think? I don't know. I'm not in good favor with the officiating department so I probably shouldn't say anything."
QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAYE
Postgame Press Conference
Thursday, October 22, 2026
On the interception:
"It definitely was a huge point in the game. It's those plays, I talk about all the time. And those plays that can swing the game, can impact the game, and that was definitely one of them right there. I wish I definitely had that one back and a lot of plays. But got to give credit to them. They had a good plan on a short week and they got after us. And we got two chances with the ball back to go down and score and take the lead. And we had to go do our part and we just can't have penalties, and me not operating at the high level to kind of move the chains and get going and especially after the missed field goal, we had a three and out, a bad three and out."
On 'if this is a game they should have won':
"I think it's hard to say, 'Shoulda. Woulda. Coulda.' I definitely think we—I'm proud of the guys for the effort. I think we did some good things and we got a lot of stuff to clean up. And we got to get back from the rest this weekend and get back after we had another one on the road, a division game. So like I said, give credit to them for their efforts and I thought we battled the environment well. And I thought we did some good things but didn't execute at a high enough level to win."
On RB Rhamondre Stevenson's touchdown before halftime:
Yeah, just trying to give us a chance to go down and run. And I think it's hard when those things, I kind of had a feeling they were going to come after me and blitz. So when it leaves, we get five out in the pattern and they bring five. We got really five, four blockers, and (Rhamondre) Mondre (Stevenson) with the ball, and they got six defenders, and it all takes one cut. So that was pretty cool. How you draw it up. That's how we drew it up all. We've been practicing that play since OTAs. So, it definitely brought us some life at halftime, and then just didn't really swing for us in the fourth quarter.
On making in-game adjustments:
"I think, first of all, get in third-and-more-manageable, handle it a little better. And then from there, I got to have some answers. Disappointed in myself. I got to have some answers to get the ball out and not have our guys holding up for that long and trying to get some stuff going. So I'm going to have some answers and be the conductor at the line of scrimmage."
On if some of the Bears' pressures 'looked similar to what other teams have shown this season':
"Yeah, they did a different look out of that package that they brought in on third down. They showed the look that they've kind of shown this year a couple times and mixed it up one time instead of playing odd in there. So, they're well coached, like I said earlier in the week, they're well coached. They got good players. And credit to them they had a good plan and we didn't execute well enough on third down."
On his touchdown run:
Yeah, I think down there, I think using my legs is always a weapon. And knowing that, especially when you will get a rush of four, I can hang in there and try to find somebody or kind of take off and score. So, I probably shouldn't have reached. I know coach will be on me about that. And I had a feeling I may have got in, but I can't reach it and risk the ball down there that close.
On his interception in the endzone:
Yeah, I mean, we hit the same thing, the same exact play, it was later in the game. So, I like my chances in there and just—yeah, it's frustrating. So I know that was a big turning point in the game and I know I let my team down.
On 'the learning moments from the game':
"Yeah, that's probably what I'm going to be thinking about the most over the weekend, having two chances with the ball, down 27-21. So, you got a good chance to score and trust our defense. And I think that's what—at times that I'm proud of the guys. We've stepped up in Buffalo and had some different times of doing that and we just fell short tonight."
On 'the most enjoyable aspect of game when there is another elite quarterback on the opposing sideline':
"Yeah, I love competing. I love being out there with the guys. I love a challenge and I love just the anxiousness, the pressure situations. I think there's nothing like that in life. And I think that's one of the coolest things about this sport is you can't—there's three or four hours a week that you get a chance to prepare as much as you can for these moments. And sometimes you make them and sometimes you wish you had them back. And I think it's such a special sport. And just thank the Good Lord for coming out of the game and got a chance to get back at it next week because it was well fought. It was hard fought. And just came up short and it's a stinger for the weekend for sure."
On what the Bears did to 'try to eliminate the running game':
"Yeah, I think we hit it—we creased them once with Mondre (Stevenson). I thought that was nice. I think we had success throwing the football. I mean, it's hard for Coach (Josh) McDaniels not to trust in us and me. And I think that's what he'd probably say. He's trusting what we're doing. We got to find a way to run it a little better, for sure. But sometimes when they're loading the box and forcing us to throw it, we'll go out there and throw for a bunch of yards. And trusting me and trusting me with good decisions. And that's kind of the way sometimes the ball rolls. But I think we definitely got to get the running game going. And I don't think it's the only thing to do. We just run it and try to be effective and knowing that we got the right guys. And I thought the guys up front that stepped in and stepped up, did a nice job. Tough road environment. They're loud in there. And I thought the guys—proud of them."