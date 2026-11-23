PATRIOTS HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL

Press Conference

November 23, 2026

Q: Might we see Romeo Doubs and AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker] at practice today?

MV: I think AVT's got a chance to be out there. I think Romeo, maybe later in the week, but it's a bit too soon to tell right now.

Q: How about any of the other injured players?

MV: Ben Brown may do a little bit more. But yeah, we'll see what today looks like and then start on the Chargers.

Q: Mike, given Drake's [Maye] injury, what is going to be the message to the team as everybody comes back and gets ready for this little run?

MV: Well, just play better. Again, I think that we have a lot of confidence in Tommy [DeVito]. I think just doing the little things better, not hurting ourselves, negative plays, making sure that we stay balanced. Offensively, taking care of the football. Defensively, limiting the X plays and finding ways to create turnovers. I think that we've been close on special teams. We get one opportunity, usually, the way that it plays out with a punt return and trying to get Marcus [Jones] going there. That was such a weapon for us and has been a weapon in the past. Then making sure that on the ability to cover kickoffs, not having the one that gets out to the 45. Those are the things that we have to continue to do no matter who's playing quarterback. Those are things that are going to be important. Protecting inside out, not letting pressure into the middle of the pocket that disrupts the timing of the play. All the same things no matter who the quarterback is.

Q: You said on the radio today that you didn't plan to add a quarterback today. Could you plan to add a quarterback later in the week?

MV: I'm going to answer like this: we could do anything, and then everybody will say that we're looking for a quarterback.

Q: Is there value in having a third arm in practice?

MV: I've had that both ways. I think that this is also a great opportunity for Behren [Morton] to improve, those reps that him and Tommy may have been splitting, or Tommy taking the majority of those, I think that this is a great opportunity for Behren to improve in that regard, of running the show team and doing those things. So, we'll look at everything. But again, I don't think that that's something that's going to happen here in the next few days.

Q: To be more specific, would you guys explore adding Daniel Jones, or are you guys set with rolling with Tommy as the starter now?

MV: Tommy's our starter. Again, we're excited about that. He had a good preseason and Tommy's improved. I know that going into the last game, I think that being thrown in there, he had some good plays, had some things that he can improve on and little things. I think that was probably the biggest thing is just saying, "Hey, getting back into game action, how do you work in the pocket?" These are things that he got so much better at when he got here. So, starting with those things, managing the offense, being able to get us in and out of the huddle, get into the right plays and just get into a flow and a tempo. I think that some of the things that we saw in training camp, a lot of those guys that he'll be out there throwing to are some of those guys that he worked with in training camp, so I think that there's some carry over there.

Q: Mike, you talked about explosives and limiting turnovers and those sorts of things, and that's been a message all year long. Has it been frustrating that you haven't –

MV: Losing's frustrating. So, the things that lead to losing obviously would be a part of that, but I think that losing just frustrates you and not giving yourselves a chance to get into a game. Some of these, unfortunately, have been poor and well below what we wanted, whether that's the turnovers or the X plays. Just making teams really earn it in this league to where you have a chance to knock a ball out. Watching some of our better performances, I think that that's kind of what we've done, whether it was back and forth in Buffalo and getting the interception late there, scoring when we had to offensively, defense playing really well. But then they make a play. Some of these games, you watch them and they're back and forth, and there's just a few plays that determine the outcome. So, putting ourselves in a better position to have those snaps count later in the game, I think is going to be important.

Q: Mike, you said during your introductory press conference that on culture, you can find out what you have in terms of culture when your team is down, you get hit in the mouth. Do you feel like this is a good opportunity, these next few weeks, for you to find out –

MV: I think that is a great reminder, too. It is. Again, these are things that we've talked about. We can talk about when you're winning 10 games in a row and what that looks like, and everybody's excited. But are you able to come to work and realize, "Hey, this is day one of the rest of the season, and this is what we have. This is what's in front of us. It's not going to change or your situation's not going to change. Nobody's coming to save you." You have to go practice, prepare, play well and compete each and every day. So, none of that's going to change. We're 5-5, and that's by our own doing. We put ourselves in this position, and it's also exciting to know that still a lot of season left and it starts today.

Q: What do you want to see from yourself, your coaching staff and your players starting today, having come off the bye to get ready for this next game?

MV: Yeah, looking at what we've done, what we need to do, how we practice. Then the balance between the speed, what you're able to do once you're into the regular season and you're into Thanksgiving, understanding how critical each of those reps are, giving our guys a good plan. That's not going to change from teach and develop, making sure that we're giving our guys some confidence to do their job from a coaching perspective. Trying to invest as much time as we possibly can on the guys that are willing to learn and willing to understand the situations that we have coming up, the end of the game situations and all those things that we try to teach and coach throughout the week, how critical some details are and not having too many to where the player gets slowed down. But also, having an understanding of what it is that's required of them. They may have seen the look in practice and they may not have. There's a lot of things that happen out there. So, giving them some rules and giving them some confidence, continuing to lead these guys each and every day. That's what our staff does, that's what I have to do, and make sure that everybody's on the same page.

Q: You've mentioned how the practice execution hasn't necessarily translated to the games, and in practice we see the punch-out drills, the ball security. So, how do you bridge that gap, and at what point do players have to hold each other accountable to do those things?

MV: Well, I would hope that players always hold themselves – that's the whole idea. Again, the coaches, we're going to coach, we're going to teach, explain and show those opportunities to where we do it. Turnovers come in bunches, I do know that. You've got to start tipping some passes and you've got to start affecting the quarterback. That's where it starts. Then our ability, offensively, to make great decisions when we throw the football, and then continue to protect the guy with the ball so that he can run hard, he can be assured that it's not going to be somebody that he can't see, that somebody's doing their job to protect the guy with the ball.

Q: With Drake, how do you view his roster spot and whether you would potentially put him on injured reserve, but also preserve the chance that he might be able to come back?

MV: Yeah, I mean, that's a good balance, Nicole [Yang]. I'm not really sure. I think right now, he's not on the reserve list, he's not on injured reserve. He's on the active roster, so that's where it is today. I think that those things are obviously fluid. But we want to try to give him every opportunity that we can to be back at some point in time. I don't know when that will be; I'm not sure. But also, try to manage the roster and do what we need to do to try to win each week.

Q: For A.J. [Brown], I imagine for him this has been a frustrating season from the injury standpoint of the ankle, knee and now hamstring. What has been, if anything, a message that you, or any conversations you've had with him on how to move past this or how to not let this get him down?

MV: Well, I think that's hard. I think that that's also something that we'd all try to focus on is in adversity, how you rely, rebound and also make the best of it. Physically, it's hard when you aren't able to do that and say that – it's, "How do you stay engaged? How are you a better teammate? How are you ready and prepared for when you do return?" All those things that you try to talk to players about. I think it's easier said than done. I think you rely on your health as a professional athlete, and when you don't have that, you have to be really conscious on the things that you can control and doing the little things outside of, in this particular case, running, being a receiver.

Q: How have you seen him handle this difficult season and approach it?

MV: Again, players always have high expectations for themselves and they want to live up to those. So again, we just try to help each guy figure out what they need, whether they're active and playing or practicing or they're not. I think we all care about their health and know that without that, it's hard for them to do their job. So, we go back and forth of trying to put them in meetings and stay engaged, how much treatment do they get? These are things that we try to focus on with each guy. When can they start practicing? Are they on injured reserve? Are they designated for return? How do we keep them engaged? That's just difficult, having been through that a lot of times.

Q: When it comes to A.J.'s injuries, when you look back at how the team managed it, do you just chalk it up to bad luck or is there anything that you might have done different?

MV: I don't think that these things are all related. I just think that it's unfortunate. And again, we've talked about injuries. When you don't have them, it's, "Man, you guys are doing a great job," and when you don't, it's, "What did you do wrong?" And unfortunately, some of these things, sometimes you get tackled and you get high ankle sprains, and sometimes guys pull you down, or sometimes you get hit, guys get hurt. That's unfortunate, and we have to have the guys ready and then get the guys back when they are.

Q: You mentioned batted passes and how that can help with turnovers. I think you've only had a couple batted passes this year. How do you create more of those, and is that tougher when you're trying to run games and get into different gaps?