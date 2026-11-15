New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, November 15, 2026

Q. Do you have an update on Drake?

MIKE VRABEL: I don't. I don't. Obviously wasn't able to finish the game, so we'll have to get some more tests run and we'll see when we come back what it ends up being and the severity of whatever injury he has.

Q. What's your level of concern with the offense today?

MIKE VRABEL: I mean, again, we have a lot of -- it's not. I don't think Drake's being in there or not would have really -- I mean it may have. I would highly doubt it. Until we start doing the little things better in all three phases, the fundamentals, being able to run the football, being able to get open and catch and protect our quarterback, tackle, get off the field on third down, create turnovers, obviously we have to start turning it over offensively and then special teams, got to be able to create a spark for us and create some momentum plays.

So we're 0-0. We're heading into the bye and we have to get some things fixed and changed and corrected and figure out ways to win as opposed to what we're doing right now which is not giving ourselves enough of a chance.

Q. Coach, how much did your game plan change?

MIKE VRABEL: I mean, those quarterbacks are able to execute everything that we want to do. Probably the game experience is somewhat limited certainly in his role since he's been here, but I don't think that there are things we wouldn't have been able to do. It's just how well we all executed.

Q. Mike, just what's your concern level right now after the defense gave up 80 points the last two weeks; two tough losses.

MIKE VRABEL: Yeah, two tough teams. There's a lot we have to fix, right? You play good teams in this league and you don't play well, you have no chance and we know that. There's glimpses of good defense. Give up too many plays, too many mixed tackles, too many clean pockets for the quarterback and don't affect them.

But then there's also other times where it looks like we kind of know what we're doing. Offensively, we get off to a good drive and then we're the ones that really end that drive. It's our doing. And so there's positives out there, unfortunately, just not enough. It's going to be a big week for us all just mentally to get ourselves back and figure out that 0-0 in this season and see where we go no matter who we have.

Q. Mike, do you have an update on A.J. Brown?

MIKE VRABEL: Wasn't able to finish. We'll see what the severity of that is once we get back and kind of go from there.

Q. You mentioned 0-0 a couple of times. Is that the message coming out of the bye?

MIKE VRABEL: I don't know what else it could be, you know what I mean? I don't know what else to say. If we don't get things corrected or improved or fixed, that's going to go the other way. I don't anticipate that it will.

Again, this league isn't always 10-game winning streaks. There's adversity that goes in this league and the journey along the way and injuries and everything that you have to deal with.

So that's our challenge and I'm excited to get to work at it and I hope that our guys are because that's what I'm going to try to do.

Q. Mike, the difference between execution and that effort and finish, part of the identity that you want are two different things. Here's the second part. If you walk in here, are you thinking you're seeing the effort and the finish?

MIKE VRABEL: Again, I think that there's times, and if you don't get a play started or defensively -- again, I try to reiterate as many times as I could that they were going to chase the ball and they were going to try to push the receiver into the end zone just like they did. And if we weren't there, again, that's a choice.

I have to look at that and make sure that that's something that that's our standard. I'm not going to say that it was. That's what they were going to do and it was no secret to anybody, especially me and to our team that got told that numerous times.

Their first touchdown, you know, left guard's running 50 yards down the field and he's five yards behind the receiver, so give them a lot of credit.

Q. With the bye coming up this week, sometimes teams will have a practice or two. Are you going to practice this week or are players just getting the whole week off?

MIKE VRABEL: We'll be in there on Tuesday and see what we're able to accomplish. I don't know, come out of here with a bunch of guys injured and guys leave the game and don't finish. We'll have to see what it looks like on Tuesday.

Q. You mentioned Drake, you don't know the severity of the injury.

MIKE VRABEL: That he couldn't function. Couldn't play. Couldn't run. Couldn't do whatever he needed to do to play quarterback, to protect himself, to execute, or function at that level.

Q. Mike, it looked like a high ankle sprain.

MIKE VRABEL: Again, I know that it was a low leg injury. I don't know the exact details of it but I know he couldn't go back in.

Q. Re: outlook

MIKE VRABEL: Every year is different. Every game is different. You know, it's a different team, different time. We got to focus on what our team is and who we want to be.

Q. Mike, can you assess your team's mental status right now after two big losses and all the injuries?

MIKE VRABEL: No, I'm not going to -- again, we've gotten beat two weeks in a row. That starts with me. And, again, we're professionals. We're grown men. We all have to recognize what it is we need to do better and improve. That's what winners do.

Winners figure out ways to help the team win. They don't bitch and complain. They try to find ways to help the team.

Q. Mike, the team bounced back from a loss earlier in the season. What do you think can be the message to get them to bounce back again knowing they already did?

MIKE VRABEL: Man, I got a week to figure that out. There's no magic formula, there's no magic words. There's no pep talk. This is professional football. Do your job, line up, block them, tackle them, hit them. Knock the ball loose. Cover them, get open. There's no magic formula. There's no pep talk that I can go in there and give them right now that in a week we're all of a sudden going to be better. You have to get back to work and do it together.

Q. Is this a team that bitches and complains?

MIKE VRABEL: No. Just in general. I said that winners don't do that. Winners find ways to win; losers bitch and complain. I say things and then you just automatically assume. I apologize. I appreciate that. I didn't mean to say it that way.

I meant that we need a winner's mentality at this point in time. There's a lot of season left and we know how these things go in the National Football League. But you're going to have to start playing better where we're at here in November.

Q. Christina Gonzalez played well last week. Today I think he had some ups and downs, but he got an interception. How would you describe his play today?

MIKE VRABEL: Again, he slipped and the guy made a play. Nobody else helped him get the guy on the ground, so they're going to catch passes on everybody. It's good to see him come back and respond and challenge guys and get an interception and try to get a turnover.

I'm watching him try to rake the ball out and it almost comes out over there on our sideline. So, you know, we know that when you go out there that if the guy catches on you, we got to be able to get him on the ground. If not, the next guy needs to get him on the ground.

Going to be probably some plays in there that are really good, and some plays that like everybody else, you would like to have back. This isn't about one guy. It never will be. Never has.

Q. Re: Hutchinson sack on Drake Maye

MIKE VRABEL: I don't. Again, I'm not going to assume there was something there. I mean, you know what I mean? However it happened, I don't think it was anything intentional. I'm sure that it wasn't. That's part of the game. I appreciate you guys.