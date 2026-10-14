Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 10/14

PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAYE

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

October 14, 2026

Q: What was it like having A.J. [Brown] out there today, and how did he look?

DM: Yeah, I think it's awesome. It's always a warm welcome in the huddle to have him back in there. So, looking forward to seeing him progress, and it's always great seeing him back out there. I think you would have to ask him how he felt, but I think it's good to see him back out there, that's for sure.

Q: What's it been like being next to him in the locker room and having a chance to pick his brain, even though he has not been playing as much as he would like lately?

DM: He's just a pro. I think you will see by the way he carries himself and how he cares about players. I've been impressed. He's not been at the games, but you can see how closely he's watching the games and little things he picks up on. You can tell he's really watching and that he cares. He's just a great teammate from what I have experienced here with him, and he's looking forward to getting back. I know he's just got a big smile. He's got a contagious smile, and it's good seeing that in the locker room. I enjoy being near it every day.

Q: What can he bring to the offense? What can he add to the offense?

DM: I think you know what he can add. He's been a player in this league. It's not like we haven't seen him as a player in this league, and there aren't many like him that roam around in this league. So, I'll just try to do my part to give him some chances and keep on spreading the ball around for guys that are open. We've had a lot of guys step up. So, I'm looking forward to keeping that rolling and adding another piece whenever he feels like he's ready to get out there.

Q: When you have a guy like that on the field, when you talk about spreading the ball around, typically a lot of defenses will focus more on A.J. given what he can do. Does that almost help the other receivers? Do you feel like they could be more open potentially with having a guy like that on the field?

DM: Oh, for sure. I think it definitely opens up other parts of the field and other parts of the game for guys. I think you see it in the NBA; it's probably the closest thing that I can think of. When they start doubling the best player once they get past half court, then they're just leaving a corner 3 open or leaving a guy open for a dunk. So, it's kind of like playing receiver and with a guy like that – we've got a lot of guys that have made plays now, so it's going to be tough on defenses. But I know we've got a tough challenge this week, so looking forward to it.

Q: What stands out for you the most about that Jets team?

DM: Yeah, I think they're physical. I think they have tenacity. I think they've got, I wouldn't say a new ferociousness, but you can see the difference on tape from last year. They have some new faces, some new mentality. I think they're buying into how Coach [Aaron] Glenn wants to play defense, and I think you respect that. You can see that on film. It pops out to you. They do a good job on the back end, mixing it up and also getting on you and grabbing you and playing physical. So, you can see that they're building something on defense, and it's really shown this year with how they played.

Q: It seems like we have seen more wrinkles from the offense in the past couple weeks, unique formations and motion. Is it intentional to start the year with more of a foundational kind of offense, I would guess, and then build on it? What's that like for you when you do start to see the different layers of the offense kind of build?

DM: Yeah, I think you have to have a core that you can lean on and can go back to some of your 'bread and butter' plays. At the same time, you've got to be able to change it up, mix it up, add new looks and build off those looks. I think that is one of the best things about our coaching staff and what they do and what Coach [Josh] McDaniels has done in his career. He has every little tool in the toolbox to bring out. I think some of those things are nice to change up and keep the defense on their heels, but at the same time, some of our bread and butter plays are things that we feel like we know best and can run best.

Q: Drake, in terms of spreading the ball around, is this something that you are consciously trying to establish in this offense, or is it more about the defense to dictate where the ball goes?

DM: Yeah, I try not to have that in the back of my mind. I was like that a little bit in high school, to be honest with you, of wanting – especially when we would run it up on teams in high school – to try to spread it around and get guys touches. But at this level, I'm just trying to base it on whatever the defense feels like that gives us opportunities to make plays. I'm trying to get it to the first guy open. It's what Coach [Mike] Vrabel always says, "Keep it that simple. First guy open, throw it to him and let him run." I've been trying to buy into that. It's just trying to find positive plays, and I feel like we've done that these past couple of weeks. You've really seen that in the running game, and we've kind of built that into the passing game and the play action.

Q: You've obviously not had many game reps with A.J., but even in practice, is it hard not to want to funnel targets his way, just knowing what his resume is and everything he has done in this league? Is that something you might have to contend with whenever he does play again?

DM: I think it is the natural flow of the game. He understands it could be early on, and it could be later in the game. I think he understands that, and he understands the offense. I think Coach McDaniels is one of the best. He's done it with a bunch of these players at this level. It's about just knowing that personnel and what we do on offense. We've got to be able to steal in all phases of the game. You can't just go out there and drop back and say, "Where's A.J.?" and let it rip. But at the same time, sometimes you can.

Q: We saw Christian Gonzalez on the field today for the first time in a couple of weeks. What's it like getting a chance to go up against him once again?

DM: Yeah, Gonzo is one of my favorite players to watch. I love competing against him. We've had some battles, and he's fun to throw at. I think one of the coolest things is to see him go up against other players and that challenge and how smooth he is. I always try to have him give me some extra swag. He doesn't like my swag, though. But it's always nice seeing Gonzo back out there.

Q: Efton Chism [III] has made some tough catches over the last couple weeks. What does that do for a quarterback where you feel like you can kind of throw it anywhere and he is going to come down with it?

DM: Yeah, it's a confidence builder. I think like I said, the one in Buffalo before the one-hander, and the one over the middle, jumping up. He made another one last week. It just builds confidence throwing high over the middle. That's something that you don't love to see come out high over the middle, and then when you see a guy go up and make a play, it's amazing. Mack [Hollins] like that - the same way. I think it's just trust. It builds trust for me to let it rip and fire it in there.

Q: With Will [Campbell] what was it like, given the knee injury? I know he's kind of said that it scared him a little bit. But what was it like to see him get the jersey on and go out there today and be able to kind of practice, even if it was in a limited capacity?

DM: I like to claim I'm from the South, and Will's from the South, so he's tough. I think you respect guys, especially the offensive line, for how much wear and tear they go through. I mean, I'm sure all five guys are going through something. Realizing that Will wanted to get back in there, so just props to him and a lot of our guys for how they face injuries this year. Guys are playing through stuff. That's kind of the mentality: to be smart, but at the same time, want to be out there with your guys. That's an example of what Will is. You go to battle with those guys.

Q: When it comes to motion, what are some things that you have to keep in mind in terms of your process and just coordination to make sure that things stay on track? What are the advantages that can be used sometimes when you do use some motion?

DM: Yeah, first off, just making sure everybody's set. The refs in this league are trying to pick on the little things. When the tight end is putting his hand down or when I move the receiver, little things like that that they're picking that up more and more. One of the refs told me on the sideline he's watching that, and they're watching it closely. But from there, just trying to see tells on defense, whether it's what they're saying during home games or little things that you can pick up. There's not much you can do to try to get a big tell on anything. Some words kind of overlap between defenses and what our defenses say in training camp that you can hear. But really other than that, just trying to see what defenders do, their body language, their demeanor. Just trying to pick up things to help us identify what they're in and attack where I feel like is best.

Q: Kyle Williams was saying you guys got your groove back, your backyard boogie, is how he put it. What is the key to keeping things clicking offensively?

DM: Yeah, I think just keep giving them chances to make plays on the football. I missed him in Buffalo, and I've missed him sometimes. But I've got confidence in him, and I think just involving him more and more in different variety and knowing his speed and his release pattern. He made a big catch in Pittsburgh across the middle. Just those things add confidence.

Q: Is there anything you are doing with A.J. to bring him back into that or to sort of get him up to speed on what the offense has been able to do considering the way you guys have built over the last couple weeks?

DM: Like I said, he's been in this league for a little bit. He's been in meetings. He's been in some of the walkthroughs throughout the process to stay up to date with the terminology. He's a smart player. He doesn't need me following him and telling him how to huddle saying like, "Hey, this is what you've got on the route." He's kind of usually the one walking away and being like, "Okay, I got it," when I'm trying to keep him in the huddle. So, I wouldn't say too much extra. We're just trying to keep on building on the confidence we have in each other, the relationship and knowing that the more times we get out there and get reps, the better we feel like we're going to get on the same page.

Q: How do you think Caleb Lomu stepped up last week, and what's your relationship been with him?