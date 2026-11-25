The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 12 game.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2026
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Carlton Davis III - Knee
WR A.J. Brown - Hamstring
OL Walter Rouse - Concussion Protocol
QB Drake Maye - Fibula
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Romeo Doubs - Shoulder
FB Reggie Gilliam - Knee
G Alijah Vera-Tucker - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
G/C Ben Brown - Knee
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Daiyan Henley - Knee
QB Justin Herbert - Concussion
DB Deane Leonard - Groin
OLB Khalil Mack - NIR - Rest
OLB Akheem Mesidor - Ankle
RB Keaton Mitchell - Knee
TE David Njoku - Shoulder
CB Tarheeb Still - Ankle
DL Teair Tart - NIR / Rest
WR Brenen Thompson - Hamstring
DL Dalvin Tomlinson - Knee
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu - Ankle
S Kendall Williamson - Calf
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play