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Week 5 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 5 game.

Oct 07, 2026 at 05:38 PM
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The New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 5 game.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2026

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Carlton Davis III - Neck
CB Christian Gonzalez - Shoulder
WR Mack Hollins - Calf
CB Karon Prunty - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore - Shoulder
CB Channing Canada - Hamstring
LB Christian Elliss - Chest
FB Reggie Gilliam - Ankle/Knee
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Shoulder
OT Morgan Moses - Foot
RB Rhamondre Stevenson - Knee
CB Charles Woods - Shoulder
S Craig Woodson - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder
S Brenden Schooler - Back*

* Brenden Schooler begins his return to play off the NFI list, but is not eligible to play this week.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Jalen Nailor - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Brock Bowers - Knee
G Spencer Burford - Knee
DT Foley Fatukasi - Shoulder
G/C Jackson Powers-Johnson - Groin
WR Cody White - Ankle
G Trey Zuhn - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Ashton Jeanty - Ankle
LB Segun Olubi - Wrist
WR Dont'e Thornton* - Hamstring

* IR Returned to Practice

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

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