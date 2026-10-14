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Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Jets

The New England Patriots and the New York Jets announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 6 game.

Oct 14, 2026 at 05:18 PM
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New England Patriots
Injury Report 2026

The New England Patriots and the New York Jets announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 6 game.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2026

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Carlton Davis III - Neck
CB Karon Prunty - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR A.J. Brown - Ankle
T Marcus Bryant - Ankle
S Kevin Byard III - Chest
T Will Campbell - Knee
CB Channing Canada - Hamstring
LB Christian Elliss - Chest
CB Christian Gonzalez - Shoulder
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Ankle
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Shoulder
CB Marcus Jones - Ankle
T Morgan Moses - Foot
CB Charles Woods - Shoulder
S Craig Woodson - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder

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NEW YORK JETS

The New York Jets conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday; participation is an estimation.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Breece Hall - Quad
WR Adonai Mitchell - Finger
EDGE Joseph Ossai - Ankle
OL Dylan Parham - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Dane Belton - Knee
WR Omar Cooper Jr. - Ankle
TE Kenyon Sadiq - Concussion

FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Kiko Mauigoa - Quad

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

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