Week 9 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Packers

The New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers announce the following player injuries and game statuses ahead of their Week 9 game.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2026
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Christian Barmore - Illness
WR A.J. Brown - Ankle / Knee
TE Hunter Henry - Foot
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Kevin Byard III - Chest
CB Carlton Davis III - Neck
WR Mack Hollins - Calf
OLB Gabe Jacas - Knee
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Shoulder / Knee
T Morgan Moses - Foot
C/G Greg Van Roten - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder
GREEN BAY PACKERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Zaire Franklin - Shin
G/T Travis Glover - Knee
C/G Sean Rhyan - Ankle
TE Josh Whyle - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Aaron Banks - Knee
RB Chris Brooks - Ankle
CB Keisean Nixon - Shoulder
EDGE Micah Parsons - Knee
WR Christian Watson - Rib
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play