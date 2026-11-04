 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Catch-22 and Patriots Unfiltered. Wed Nov 04 - 01:14 PM | Thu Nov 05 - 09:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - THURSDAY: 10 AM ET, PATRIOTS CATCH-22; 11 AM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Week 9 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Packers

Drake Maye on facing the Packers defense 11/4: "We have a tough challenge"

Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Packers | Week 9 Game Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 11/4: Packers Preview, Gronk HOF Weekend, Team/League Updates

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/4: "We're focused on today and how we get better"

Robert Kraft Advances as Pro Football Hall of Fame Contributor Candidate for Class of 2027

Mic'd Up: Craig Woodson vs. the Miami Dolphins

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Packers | NFL Week 9

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Packers | NFL Week 9

Vrabel's X's & O's: Key Moments from Victory Over the Dolphins

Sights & Sounds: Patriots Shine in the Second Half vs. the Dolphins

Patriots Activate T Marcus Bryant to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Release CB Kindle Vildor; Announce Practice Squad Moves

Reliving the Defining Moments of Rob Gronkowski's Patriots Career

Patriots Unfiltered 11/3: Dolphins Recap, Trade Deadline, 2016 Reunion/Celebration Week

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Patriots Catch-22 11/3: Dolphins Breakdown - The Good, The Bad, The Stuff that Gets You Beat

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, quick-hit film notes from win over Dolphins

Patriots Release S Elliott Davison and Sign RB Terrell Jennings to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Week 9 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Packers

The New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 9 game.

Nov 04, 2026 at 04:46 PM
Author Image
New England Patriots
Injury Report 2026

The New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers announce the following player injuries and game statuses ahead of their Week 9 game.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2026

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Christian Barmore - Illness
WR A.J. Brown - Ankle / Knee
TE Hunter Henry - Foot
RB TreVeyon Henderson - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Kevin Byard III - Chest
CB Carlton Davis III - Neck
WR Mack Hollins - Calf
OLB Gabe Jacas - Knee
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Shoulder / Knee
T Morgan Moses - Foot
C/G Greg Van Roten - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder

Related Links

GREEN BAY PACKERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Zaire Franklin - Shin
G/T Travis Glover - Knee
C/G Sean Rhyan - Ankle
TE Josh Whyle - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Aaron Banks - Knee
RB Chris Brooks - Ankle
CB Keisean Nixon - Shoulder
EDGE Micah Parsons - Knee
WR Christian Watson - Rib

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 8 game.

news

Week 7 Injury Report: Patriots at Bears

The New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 7 game.

news

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Jets

The New England Patriots and the New York Jets announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 6 game.

news

Week 5 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 5 game.

news

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 4 game.

news

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jaguars

The New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 3 game.

news

Week 2 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following player injuries and game statuses ahead of their Week 2 game.

news

Week 1 Injury Report: Patriots at Seahawks

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 1 game.

news

Super Bowl LX Injury Report: Patriots vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks announce the following player injuries and practice participation for the Super Bowl LX bye week.

news

AFC Championship Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

The New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos announce the following player injuries and game statuses.

news

Injury Report: Patriots vs. Texans

The New England Patriots and the Houston Texans announce the following player injuries and game statuses.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 9 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Packers

Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 11/4

Robert Kraft Advances as Pro Football Hall of Fame Contributor Candidate for Class of 2027

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Packers | NFL Week 9

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Packers | NFL Week 9

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Christian Gonzalez, Kevin Byard III, Rhamondre Stevenson and Dre'Mont Jones | Player Media Availability 11/4

Drake Maye on facing the Packers defense 11/4: "We have a tough challenge"

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Packers | Week 9 Game Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 11/4: Packers Preview, Gronk HOF Weekend, Team/League Updates

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/4: "We're focused on today and how we get better"

Lazar's Film Breakdown: Rewinding Drake Maye's Pump-Fake TD vs. the Dolphins

Mic'd Up: Craig Woodson vs. the Miami Dolphins

Patriots Fans Share What Gameday Foods They Like to Enjoy with their Pepsi

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Week 8 Win at Dolphins

Patriots at Dolphins Full Highlights | NFL Week 8

The art of the scramble drill: how the Patriots capitalize on QB Drake Maye's superpower

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Advertising