Game Notes: Drake Maye Records Three Touchdowns in Sixth-Straight Game

LINEUP NOTES

• WR Mack Hollins returned to action after being activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and missing the previous four games. He started the game and caught 3 passes for 36 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

• OL Ben Brown made his first start of the season at left guard. He started three games in 2026 at right guard. Overall, it was his fifth career start at left guard after starting at left guard in four games in 2025. Walter Rouse entered the game at left guard late in the first half when Brown left with an injury.

• T Marcus Bryant played in his first game of the season after being activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve earlier in the week. He played on the extra point unit. He entered the game at tackle late in the game.

• Rookie CB Channing Canada returned to action after missing the last five games and saw action on special teams.

• CB Karon Prunty returned to action after missing the last four games. He entered the game on defense at the end of the third quarter when Carlton Davis III left with an injury, his first defensive snap since the fourth quarter at Jacksonville on Sept. 27. Prunty had his first defensive tackles, finishing with 3 total tackles on defense.

• Rookie TE Tanner Arkin made his second straight start in a two-tight end alignment.

• 2026 first-round pick T Caleb Lomu made his second NFL start when he was in the lineup as a tackle-eligible tight end. He also started in the same package at Buffalo (10/4).