Game Notes: Drake Maye Records Three Touchdowns in Sixth-Straight Game

TEAM NOTES
• QB Drake May accounts for three touchdowns in sixth straight game.
• WR DeMario Douglas had his second career 100-yard game.
• RB Rhamondre Stevenson has his second 30-yard touchdown reception of the season.
• LB Darius Muasau and LB Erick Hunter reach 10 special teams tackles.
• RB Lan Larison registered 3 special teams tackles.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
DRAKE MAYE ACCOUNTS FOR 3 TOUCHDOWNS FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT GAME
QB Drake Maye has accounted for 3 total touchdowns in six straight games with 3 touchdown passes at Buffalo (10/4), 4 touchdown passes and 1 rushing touchdown vs. Las Vegas (10/11), 3 touchdown passes vs. the New York Jets (10/18), 2 touchdown passes and 1 rushing touchdown at Chicago (10/22), 2 touchdown passes and 1 rushing touchdown at Miami (11/) and 3 touchdown passes against Green Bay. It is the second-longest streak in team history to Tom Brady, who started the 2007 season with 10 straight games where he accounted for at least 3 touchdowns.
MAYE GOES LONG AGAIN
Maye completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to RB Rhamondre Stevenson in the second quarter. It is his 15th touchdown pass of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons, the most in the NFL over that span. Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Bryce Young have nine touchdowns of at least 30 yards. It is Maye's 8th 30-yard touchdown of the 2026 season.
MAYE HAS SIXTH STRAIGHT GAME WITH AT LEAST 2 TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Maye has gone six straight games with at least 2 touchdown passes, a personal best. Maye had a streak of five straight games with at least 2 touchdown passes last season. The Patriots record for most consecutive games in a season with at least 2 touchdown passes in a season is 10 by Tom Brady in 2007 and 2014.
MAYE MOVES UP THE PATRIOTS ALL-TIME PASSING LIST
Maye passed for 299 yards against Green Bay and moved past Mac Jones (8,918) into 7th place on the all-time list with 8,952 career passing yards. Jim Plunkett is in sixth place with 9,932 yards.
MAYE MOVES PAST PLUNKETT FOR FIFTH PLACE ON THE PATRIOTS ALL-TIME LIST WITH 64TH TD PASSES
Maye threw three touchdown passes to move past Jim Plunkett (62) into fifth place on the team's all-time list with 64 touchdown passes. Babe Parilli is fourth with 132 touchdown passes.
DOUGLAS HAS SECOND CAREER 100-YARD GAME
WR DeMario Douglas registered the Patriots first 100-yard receiving game in 2026 with a career-high 102 yards on 5 receptions. It is Douglas' second 100-yard game. His other 100-yard game was on Nov. 2, 2025 when he had 100 on 4 receptions vs. Atlanta.
STEVENSON MOVES PAST SAM CUNNINGHAM FOR FIFTH PLACE AMONG PATS RUNNING BACKS IN RECEPTIONS
RB Rhamondre Stevenson caught 3 passes against Green Bay and moved past Sam Cunningham (210) for fourth place among all Patriots running backs in career receptions with 212 career receptions.
STEVENSON TIES CURTIS MARTIN FOR 20TH ALL-TIME IN POINTS SCORED
Stevenson's 30-yard touchdown reception gave him 226 total points, tied with Curtis Martin (226) for 20th on the team's all-time list.
STEVENSON HAS SECOND TD RECEPTION OF AT LEAST 30 YARDS
Stevenson scored on a 30-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. It is his second touchdown reception of at least 30 yards and his second longest touchdown reception of his career. He had a 48-yard touchdown reception at Chicago on Oct. 22, 2026.
KINER SCORES HIS FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN
RB Corey Kiner had his first NFL touchdown when he scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. He led the team with 55 yards on 8 carries for a 6.9-yard average.
BARMORE HAS SACK IN FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME
DT Christian Barmore sacked Green Bay QB Jordan Love for an 8-yard loss in the second quarter. He has had at least a half sack in four straight games.
DARIUS MUASAU AND ERICK HUNTER REACH 10 SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES
LB Darius Muasau recorded his 10th special teams tackle of the season with a tackle on a third-quarter punt. And rookie LB Erick Hunter had 2 special teams tackles to reach 10 special teams tackles. Last season the Patriots had four players reach double-digit special teams tackles with LB Christian Elliss (18), S Brenden Schooler (14), LB Marte Mapu (12) and LB Jack Gibbens (10). It is Hunter's second game with multiple special teams tackles. He had 4 special teams tackles at Buffalo on Oct. 4.
LARISON HAS SECOND STRAIGHT GAME WITH AT LEAST 2 SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES
RB Lan Larison had his second straight game with at least 2 special teams tackles after finishing with 2 against Miami and 3 special teams tackles vs. Green Bay. He is the fourth Patriots player to register at least 3 special teams tackles in a game in 2026. LB Erick Hunter had 4 at Buffalo (10/4), LB Namdi Obiazor had 3 at Seattle (9/9) and S Brenden Schooler had 3 vs. the N.Y. Jets (10/18).
LINEUP NOTES
• WR Mack Hollins returned to action after being activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and missing the previous four games. He started the game and caught 3 passes for 36 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
• OL Ben Brown made his first start of the season at left guard. He started three games in 2026 at right guard. Overall, it was his fifth career start at left guard after starting at left guard in four games in 2025. Walter Rouse entered the game at left guard late in the first half when Brown left with an injury.
• T Marcus Bryant played in his first game of the season after being activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve earlier in the week. He played on the extra point unit. He entered the game at tackle late in the game.
• Rookie CB Channing Canada returned to action after missing the last five games and saw action on special teams.
• CB Karon Prunty returned to action after missing the last four games. He entered the game on defense at the end of the third quarter when Carlton Davis III left with an injury, his first defensive snap since the fourth quarter at Jacksonville on Sept. 27. Prunty had his first defensive tackles, finishing with 3 total tackles on defense.
• Rookie TE Tanner Arkin made his second straight start in a two-tight end alignment.
• 2026 first-round pick T Caleb Lomu made his second NFL start when he was in the lineup as a tackle-eligible tight end. He also started in the same package at Buffalo (10/4).