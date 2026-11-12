A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson present at Thursday's Patriots practice in Munich

Star WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) participated in his second straight practice in Munich on Thursday. After missing the last two games due to a knee injury, Brown returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday. He then took part in the Pats jog-through on Thursday night after traveling with the team to Germany, a sign that he's trending in a positive direction. The big trade acquisition has played in only three games this season, tallying nine catches for 101 receiving yards in his first year with the team.

At 5-4, New England's offense has been shorthanded without Brown, in particular, over the last several weeks. The Patriots invested a 2028 first-round pick to acquire Brown via trade with the Eagles to be their No. 1 receiver. So, it goes without saying that things haven't gone as planned. That said, there's still time for Brown to be an impact player in this offense, with his return possibly coming as soon as Sunday vs. Detroit.

"It feels good just to have that leader back," teammate DeMario Douglas said of Brown's return to practice. "Just thank God every time he's on the field, I learn, you know, just to see how successful he became. And man, I just appreciate his improvement."