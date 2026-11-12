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Troy Brown excited for 'wild time'; Here's what Patriots fans in Germany can expect ahead of Lions matchup in Munich

From rallies and watch parties to limited-edition merch drops, here’s what New England fans in Munich can expect as the Patriots play their second-ever game in Germany in Week 10.

Nov 12, 2026 at 01:25 PM
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Alexandra Francisco

Senior Lifestyle Reporter & Content Producer

Patriots Germany
Eric J. Adler

The New England Patriots travel to Munich in Week 10 to take on the Detroit Lions.

Though it's technically an away game in the eyes of the NFL, the team hopes to rally its supporters for its second visit to its international home market of Germany. In the days leading up to the matchup at Allianz Arena on Sunday, the Patriots planned events and activations for its fans already in Europe or who made the transatlantic trip.

The weekend will be packed with fan rallies, community events, meet-and-greets, and photo opportunities with the Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot mascot.

"I'm excited to go back, because this time I won't have such a heavy workload for me in terms of being in the hotel preparing for the game and getting tapes ready for players," said Patriots Hall of Fame receiver Troy Brown, who coached the team's receivers under head coach Bill Belichick when the Patriots made their Deutschland debut in Frankfurt in 2023.

"I hardly slept. I was exhausted last time, so this will be the first time I get to go and interact with those fans and that culture and really experience what it's like on the streets over there before a game. I can imagine what it's going to be like if it's anything like their soccer games so it's going to be a wild time."

For more details on the following events in Germany, visit Patriots.com/Munich.

Friday, November 13

Festivities start Friday, with representatives of the team scheduled to make an appearance at the NFL All Abilities Camp, part of the NFL Flag program's way of engaging with disabled youth athletes and fostering interest in the sport.

Later that afternoon, the Patriots will host an exclusive merch drop at the Distorted People store in Munich from 4 to 7 p.m. local time. A second drop will be released Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

Collaborating with the German streetwear brand, the team is releasing a new, limited-edition clothing collection. Items include a bomber jacket, flannel shirt, knit sweater, and a special-edition jersey created in collaboration with Mitchell & Ness.

Those looking to congregate with other New England fans can look no further than the "Patriots Haus" at Herrschaftszeiten.

Since the Patriots were awarded Germany as one of their international home markets in 2022, the team has called Herrschaftszeiten - Das Paulaner im Tal, a 500-year-old Bavarian tavern and restaurant in the heart of Munich, its home away from home.

Friday through Sunday, the "Patriots Haus" will welcome New England fans from far and wide to meet team legends, take in the franchise's rich history, win exclusive prizes, and much more.

From 6 to 7 p.m., Patriots alumni, cheerleaders, and Pat Patriot will be at the "Patriots Haus" to get the party started.

Saturday, November 14

"Patriots Haus" at Herrschaftszeiten opens again Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m.

Another opportunity to purchase from the limited-edition Patriots and Distorted People clothing collab is at the Distorted People store from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Troy Brown will take part in a meet-and-greet, where fans can get photos and autographs from the three-time Super Bowl champion. He'll be at the Patriots pop-up store at GALERIA on Marienplatz on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Patriots Super Bowl champion Brian Hoyer will also be making the trip, taking part in another meet-and-greet at the DERTOUR travel agency in the Kaufingertor Passage at 2 p.m.

Also, keep your eyes peeled for the Patriots DERTOUR Bus – cruising through downtown Munich offering free transportation between the NFL Store at Stachus and the Patriots Haus. If you spot the bus and scan the QR code, you'll have the chance to win a trip to a Patriots home game in Foxborough.

The headline event Saturday is "Boston in Bavaria" at the historic Augustiner Stammhaus, which Meet Boston will be hosting from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Stop by between 4 and 6:30 p.m. for the ceremonial "Fassanstich" – or keg tap – to be performed by a surprise Patriots Super Bowl champion.

As is tradition, the first keg is typically tapped by a mayor or dignitary as a symbolic beginning. The number of hammer strikes it takes to tap the keg is watched closely and often becomes a new story in and of itself.

After the ceremony wraps up, a DJ will take over to keep the party going to game day.

Sunday, November 15

The fun continues on game day in Germany.

Fans in town who don't have tickets to the game can still take in the Munich atmosphere back at the "Patriots Haus" at Herrschaftszeiten, where RTL will be hosting a Patriots-Lions watch party.

Of course, kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. local time at Allianz Arena, or 9:30 a.m. for those back home in the United States.

For more details on what the Patriots have planned in Germany, *visit Patriots.com/Munich*.

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