Troy Brown excited for 'wild time'; Here's what Patriots fans in Germany can expect ahead of Lions matchup in Munich

The New England Patriots travel to Munich in Week 10 to take on the Detroit Lions.

Though it's technically an away game in the eyes of the NFL, the team hopes to rally its supporters for its second visit to its international home market of Germany. In the days leading up to the matchup at Allianz Arena on Sunday, the Patriots planned events and activations for its fans already in Europe or who made the transatlantic trip.

The weekend will be packed with fan rallies, community events, meet-and-greets, and photo opportunities with the Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot mascot.

"I'm excited to go back, because this time I won't have such a heavy workload for me in terms of being in the hotel preparing for the game and getting tapes ready for players," said Patriots Hall of Fame receiver Troy Brown, who coached the team's receivers under head coach Bill Belichick when the Patriots made their Deutschland debut in Frankfurt in 2023.

"I hardly slept. I was exhausted last time, so this will be the first time I get to go and interact with those fans and that culture and really experience what it's like on the streets over there before a game. I can imagine what it's going to be like if it's anything like their soccer games so it's going to be a wild time."