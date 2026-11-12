Patriots Gameplan: who is getting on the plane to Munich for Sunday's Week 10 matchup vs. the Lions?

The Patriots are heading to Deutschland for a showdown with the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, coming off losses to NFC North foes in two of their last three games.

The question for head coach Mike Vrabel is who is getting on the plane with him, both literally and figuratively, for Sunday's game in Germany. New England made the 8-hour flight to Munich with injury question marks all over its roster after another handful of injuries in last week's loss to the Packers. This season, the Patriots are one of the most injured rosters in the NFL, and unfortunately, that remains a top story with the team heading into Week 10. So, who literally traveled with the team to Germany?

On Wednesday, the Patriots ruled out starting CB Carlton Davis III (knee), RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness), and C/G Ben Brown (knee) – they didn't make the trip. The statuses of star WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) and top RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) are also unknown. Brown returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and traveled, which is a positive sign, while Stevenson made the trip but sat out Wednesday's session before the team's overnight flight to Munich.

Figuratively speaking, the Patriots are at a crossroads after losses to the Bears and Packers over the last three weeks. The league is filled with teams who are around .500 this time of year, including Super Bowl favorites like the Rams (5-4) and Seahawks (5-4). Now is the time when teams start to separate from the pack, whether in a positive or negative direction, and the Patriots need to decide which direction their season is going.

During their run to Super Bowl LX, the 2025 squad had terrific team chemistry. It was palpable. You could feel it in the locker room, at practice, and on game day. As a head coach who is excellent at building a positive team culture, Vrabel seemed aware that recreating those vibes would be challenging. That's not to say that the team rapport has soured, but that was a special group, and this locker room needs to find its own magic. On Monday, Vrabel hit on that very topic.

"I think that when you have the most success is when everybody has the same mentality and that they see it the same way. They see it the same way that we have to do all the things that come with winning, and that's the preparation, that's the connection that you have to make with guys that are in there," Vrabel said. "The identity that shows when we win, the ability to take care of the ball, the ability to create turnovers, to get off the field, to play sound and complementary special teams. That's all-encompassing."

The Patriots need to find that secret sauce across the pond. Playing in Europe isn't easy, with long flights and a six-hour time change that messes with your body clock. Frankly, you have to want to be there. That said, it can also be galvanizing to spend four days on the road as a team and come home with a win. Hopefully, we'll look back on the Munich trip as a turning point in the Patriots season.

Along with playing another tough NFC North opponent, we're going to learn a lot about the Patriots mettle on Sunday. Can they pick themselves up and come together in Munich this week, which could be a great team-building experience? As many of you know, this rah-rah stuff isn't typically my jam. Still, before we get to the Xs and Os, it felt important to set the stage for a possible inflection point in the Patriots season.

Let's preview the chess match between the Patriots and Lions at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

Offense Key: How Will the Lions Man Coverage Defense Game Plan for Drake Maye?

Starting with the Patriots offense, we broke down the coverages that have challenged Maye in After Further Review earlier this week.

Maye has seen a 53.4% split-safety coverage rate in losses to the Seahawks, Jaguars, and Packers. The Pats QB has thrown five interceptions while producing -0.14 EPA per play against split-safety zones in those three matchups. Now, those are top-10 pass defenses, so some of those struggles are opponent-driven, but reading the middle of the field versus quarters and Cover-6 structures is the final frontier in Maye's development.