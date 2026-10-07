Drake Maye Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that QB Drake Maye has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his 3-touchdown performance in the Patriots 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. It is the second Offensive Player of the Week honor for Maye. He earned his first honor last year following his performance in a 33-15 win against the New York Giants on Dec. 1, 2025.

Last Sunday in Buffalo, Maye completed 22-of-37 passes for 269 yards, including 3 touchdowns in the 29-26 victory over the Bills. He also led the team with 54 yards rushing on 8 attempts. Down 26-21 with 4:27 to play, Maye engineered an 8-play, 73-yard drive, completing 4-of-7 passes for 68 yards, including a 23-yard game-winning touchdown pass to WR Efton Chism III with 1:50 to play to secure the win. With the victory, the Patriots became the first visiting team to beat Buffalo in the new Highmark Stadium that opened this year.

Last season, the Patriots earned six AFC Player of the Week honors. In addition, the Patriots were awarded an AFC Defensive Player of the Month honor for October and an Offensive Rookie of the Month honor for November.

2025 HONORS AND AWARDS

RB Antonio Gibson

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week (Week 2 at Miami)

CB Marcus Jones

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week (Week 4 vs. Carolina)

AFC Defensive Player of the Month (October)

LB K'Lavon Chaisson

AFC Defensive Player of the Week (Week 7 at Tennessee)

K Andy Borregales

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week (Week 12 at Cincinnati)

RB TreVeyon Henderson

Offensive Rookie of the Month (November)

QB Drake Maye

AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Week 13 vs. N.Y. Giants)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson