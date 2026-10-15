Patriots Mourn the Passing of Hall of Fame Center Jon Morris

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Patriots Hall of Fame center Jon Morris. He was 84 (1942-2026).

Morris, whose Patriots career spanned 11 seasons from 1964 through 1974, was one of the franchise's earliest stars and among the most accomplished centers of his era. He appeared in 130 games for the Patriots and earned seven consecutive league All-Star selections, representing Boston in six AFL All-Star Games from 1964 through 1969 before becoming the franchise's first NFL Pro Bowl selection in 1970.

"Jon Morris was one of the great players who helped build the foundation of our franchise," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "For generations of Patriots fans, he represented the toughness, dedication and pride of those early teams. It meant so much to me to call Jon in 2011 and tell him he had been selected to our Hall of Fame, ensuring that his contributions would always be remembered. On behalf of our family and the entire Patriots organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Jon's family, friends and former teammates."

A standout at Holy Cross, Morris was selected by the Boston Patriots in the fourth round of the 1964 AFL Draft and by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the NFL Draft. He chose to remain in New England, beginning a professional career that would span 15 seasons. An Associated Press first-team All-AFL selection in 1966, Morris also earned recognition on the All-Time AFL second team and the Patriots' 50th Anniversary Team.

Morris anchored the Patriots' offensive line during an era that featured fellow Patriots Hall of Famers Gino Cappelletti, Babe Parilli and Jim Nance. After concluding his playing career with Detroit (1975-77) and Chicago (1978), Morris returned to the Patriots as a radio color commentator from 1979 through 1987, later providing NFL analysis for NBC.

In 2011, Morris became the first player selected for the Patriots Hall of Fame by the organization's senior selection committee, established to recognize deserving players from the franchise's early years. Upon learning of his selection, Morris called the honor "the crowning achievement of my football life."

The Patriots extend their heartfelt sympathies to all who knew and loved him.