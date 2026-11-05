New England Patriots Announce Reggie Gilliam as 2026 Salute to Service Award Nominee

Foxborough, MA, November 5, 2026 – The New England Patriots today announced fullback Reggie Gilliam as the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.

Now in its 16th year, the Salute to Service Award recognizes individuals across the league who go above and beyond to honor, empower and connect with the military community. Gilliam comes from a family with a proud history of military service. His father, Reginald Gilliam, served as a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army, while both his paternal and maternal grandfathers also served in the armed forces. Growing up in a military family instilled discipline, resilience, and commitment to others that have defined both his football career and his approach to community engagement.

Gilliam honors those who have served by consistently representing the values associated with military service: selflessness, teamwork, and perseverance. Additionally, Gilliam also works to empower service members, veterans, and their families through charitable engagement and advocacy, including a visit to the Buffalo VA Medical Center for a Veteran's Day visit last season.

Fans Can Vote for Gilliam

Gilliam is one of 32 nominees announced today by the NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner. Fans can show their support by voting at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now through Monday, November 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. One vote per nominee per day is permitted.

Fan voting will help determine the award's three finalists, who will be announced in January 2027. The award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the league's annual primetime awards special, during the week of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.

As the award's presenting sponsor, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and banking to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the recipient's military nonprofit charity of choice.

About Salute to Service

Through Salute to Service, USAA, the NFL and its 32 clubs honor, empower and connect with service members, veterans and their families year-round. During Weeks 9–11 of the regular season, clubs will recognize the military community through on-field branding, military appreciation activities and other game day events.