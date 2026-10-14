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Replay: Patriots Catch-22 and Patriots Unfiltered Wed Oct 14 - 01:15 PM | Thu Oct 15 - 09:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - THURSDAY: 10 AM ET, PATRIOTS CATCH-22; 11 AM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED

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Drake Maye Named One of Two FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

New England quarterback Drake Maye and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love have been voted the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 5, the NFL announced today.

Oct 14, 2026 at 04:36 PM
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and New England quarterback Drake Maye have been voted the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 5, the NFL announced today.

The votes are in and fans have selected the top FedEx Air & Ground performers of the week from games played on Thursday through Sunday. FedEx is proud to recognize quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends who stand out on the field and deliver for their team.

By winning the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week Awards, FedEx will proudly offer a $2,000 donation in Jordan Love and Drake Maye's names to Feeding America for a local food bank in Green Bay and New England.

This marks the continuation of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards program's support of Feeding America and its nationwide network of local food banks and pantries. Over the course of the entire season, select food banks and pantries will receive grants totaling more than $100,000.

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