Drake Maye Named One of Two FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and New England quarterback Drake Maye have been voted the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 5, the NFL announced today.

The votes are in and fans have selected the top FedEx Air & Ground performers of the week from games played on Thursday through Sunday. FedEx is proud to recognize quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends who stand out on the field and deliver for their team.

By winning the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week Awards, FedEx will proudly offer a $2,000 donation in Jordan Love and Drake Maye's names to Feeding America for a local food bank in Green Bay and New England.