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Drake Maye Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October

The Patriots announced that QB Drake Maye has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

Nov 05, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that QB Drake Maye has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. It is Maye's first Player of the Month award and the Patriots first Offensive Player of the Month award since Tom Brady earned the honor for the month of November in 2017.

Maye led the Patriots to a 3-1 record in October, including a three-game win streak that started with a 29-26 win on the road over their division rivals in Buffalo. For the month, he completed 90-of-134 pass attempts for 1,199 yards and led the NFL with 12 touchdowns. He threw for at least three touchdowns in each of the four games in October, recording an NFL-best 119.0 quarterback rating for the month.

Maye earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance at Buffalo (10/4) after completing 22-of-37 passes for 269 yards and 3 touchdown passes. He also led the team with 54 yards rushing on 8 attempts.

Following his performance at Buffalo, Maye accounted for five touchdowns in a 45-17 victory over the Raiders (10/11), passing for 4 touchdowns and rushing for another. The following week, he threw for three more touchdowns in a 26-19 win over the Jets (10/18). Four nights later, he added three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, on a Thursday night game in Chicago (10/22).

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