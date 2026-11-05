Reggie Gilliam named Patriots 2026 Salute to Service Award Winner for values instilled by generations of service in his family

For Gilliam, who on Thursday was announced as the Patriots 2026 Salute to Service Award Winner, that strict upbringing got him to his seventh season in the NFL.

For an undrafted free agent, by way of a walk-on spot at the University of Toledo, military values were imperative in taking football as far as he could.

"Discipline," Gilliam said. "Discipline, discipline, discipline. That was a big thing. To me, pursuing football was just about taking the next step I had to take to get as far as I could. Pushing myself. Quitting never crossed my mind because it was something I signed up to do. Now I'm at this level, and I've seen people give up and watched their life fall apart so I'm thankful that my dad instilled that in me."

Gilliam's father, also Reggie, just retired after 38 years of service, but the military influence on him extends beyond his dad. Both his paternal and maternal grandfathers served in the U.S. Army, and his aunt served in the U.S. Air Force.

"My dad's famous quote was that he graduated high school on a Friday and started basic training on Monday," Reggie said.

Inspired by his father, Gilliam almost joined the National Guard while in college. But football kept working out, and he went to training camp instead.

Despite straying from the family business, his proud family history of military service allowed the values of service, sacrifice, and leadership to shape Gilliam's life in a different way.

Now, it shapes the philanthropy he's used his platform in the NFL for – now, with the Patriots Foundation, and throughout his career.

"The Salute to Service initiative is great, and during those games, I always make sure I am standing up and trying to get the guys to stand up and applaud those (servicemembers)," Gilliam said.