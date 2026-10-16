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Hunter Henry named NFLPA Community MVP after hosting second annual "Freedom to Play" ping pong tournament

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry was named the NFLPA’s Community MVP for Week 6, two weeks after teammate Mack Hollins earned the same recognition.

Oct 16, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Alexandra Francisco

Senior Lifestyle Reporter & Content Producer

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry
Photo by Jon Burke

As the New England Patriots stack wins, the team is also stacking off-the-field accolades.

The NFLPA on Friday announced Patriots tight end Hunter Henry as its Week 6 Community MVP. His teammate, receiver Mack Hollins, earned the same award for Week 4.

The news comes days after Henry's second annual Freedom to Play ping pong event in Boston on Monday night.

Henry and his wife, Parker, started the tournament in 2025 in partnership with International Justice Mission (IJM) to raise awareness and funds against global human trafficking and modern-day slavery.

The Henry family has supported this cause long before the tight end joined the Patriots organization as a free agent in 2021.

Last offseason, the Henrys even traveled to Kenya for an 11-day mission trip to get a firsthand look at the work IJM is doing to combat human trafficking and violence in vulnerable parts of the world.

Teammates Drake Maye, Kevin Byard, TreyVeyon Henderson, Eli Raridon, Bryce Baringer, Tanner Arkin, Behren Morton, and two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champion David Andrews showed up Monday to support Henry's cause. New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner and Boston Celtics forward Luka Garza also made appearances to raise awareness and money for a cause so dear to Henry.

"Thankful to be honored and excited to continue to bring awareness to end human trafficking across the globe," Henry said after learning he was the NFLPA's Community MVP.

Recognition for his community efforts are nothing new for the 11-year veteran.

Henry was named the Patriots' Ron Burton Community Service Award winner in 2025, and the same season, earned the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Photos: Hunter Henry Hosts Annual 'Freedom to Play' Ping Pong Tournament

Patriots Tight End Hunter Henry hosted his annual 'Freedom to Play' ping pong tournament at SPIN Boston on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. The event raised money and awareness for the International Justice Mission, which works to help end slavery and human trafficking around the world.

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Drake Maye and Hunter Henry

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Tanner Arkin, Behren Morton, Bryce Baringer, Hunter Henry, Drake Maye and Eli Raridon

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