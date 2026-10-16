Hunter Henry named NFLPA Community MVP after hosting second annual "Freedom to Play" ping pong tournament

The Henry family has supported this cause long before the tight end joined the Patriots organization as a free agent in 2021.

Last offseason, the Henrys even traveled to Kenya for an 11-day mission trip to get a firsthand look at the work IJM is doing to combat human trafficking and violence in vulnerable parts of the world.

Teammates Drake Maye, Kevin Byard, TreyVeyon Henderson, Eli Raridon, Bryce Baringer, Tanner Arkin, Behren Morton, and two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champion David Andrews showed up Monday to support Henry's cause. New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner and Boston Celtics forward Luka Garza also made appearances to raise awareness and money for a cause so dear to Henry.

"Thankful to be honored and excited to continue to bring awareness to end human trafficking across the globe," Henry said after learning he was the NFLPA's Community MVP.

Recognition for his community efforts are nothing new for the 11-year veteran.