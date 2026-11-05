Patriots help dogs find forever homes at Pawtriots Howl-Ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest

There were more treats than tricks at the New England Patriots inaugural Pawtriots Howl-Ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest – especially for the dogs who found forever homes at the event Friday.

More than 85 dogs participated in the parade and costume contest judged by Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, offensive tackle Will Campbell, quarterback Tommy DeVito, and team radio color analyst and former New England quarterback Scott Zolak.

Patriots fans, human and canine, showed up in costume to celebrate Halloween and support the Pawtriots initiative to promote dog adoption.

It made for a great community celebration, as the great turnout at Patriot Place went beyond those who registered for the contest. Attendees enjoying festive music from DJs, specialty dog-themed drinks, pumpkin painting, and local vendors offering dog treats, custom dog tag engraving, pet photo card making, and more.

The judges led the parade with adoptable dogs, as Patriots players Julian Ashby, Corey Kiner, Kyle Williams, Marcus Bryant, Lan Larison, Cam Dorner, Erick Hunter, and Xavier Holmes also assisted as handlers.

The route ended at the Pup-kin Patch, where 10 dogs from Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton were available for adoption. Three dogs were adopted from the event, with follow-up visits scheduled for other dogs the following week, according to the Pawtriots.

Three dogs at the parade – Stewie, Dylan, and Ralph – have previously been showcased on Tail Waggin' Tuesday, where the Pawtriots highlight shelter dogs during a weekly segment on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand. Those three pups are still in search of a family to welcome them into their homes and Patriots nation.

Costume contest pup-ticipants competed for awards in five categories: Best Pack Costume, Best Celebrity Impawsonation, Most Pawtriotic, Best in Show, and Crowd Favorite.

From a Samoyed dressed as a ghost (and his owner, a Ghost Buster), to a terrier in a cow costume (being abducted by an umbrella-turned-DIY alien spaceship), creativity was on full-display.

As is standard with most Pawtriots events, there was a collection for pet food and supplies for Patriots fans to take action for the cause, even if they couldn't take home a new pet.