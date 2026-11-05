Bill Belichick Advances in Pro Football Hall of Fame Coaching Process

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been named one of five coaching candidates under consideration for enshrinement in the as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027, the Hall announced Thursday. Belichick joins Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan as the remaining coach candidates.

Belichick's resume is among the most decorated in NFL history. Across 29 seasons as a head coach with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, he compiled a 333-178 record, including the postseason, while winning six Super Bowl championships as a head coach. He also earned two Super Bowl rings as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

After arriving in Foxborough in 2000, Belichick transformed the Patriots into the NFL's premier dynasty. Under his leadership, New England captured six Super Bowl titles, won 17 AFC East crowns and made nine Super Bowl appearances over a 24-season tenure. His 266 regular-season victories with the Patriots remain the most by a head coach with a single franchise, while his 333 wins rank him second in NFL history behind Don Shula (347).

The Hall's coaching committee will now continue its evaluation process before selecting one coach finalist to advance to the full selection committee for consideration to be part of the Class of 2027.

Patriots owner and CEO Robert Kraft also advanced in the process as one of five finalists in the Contributor category. One coach and one contributor will advance for consideration for induction, along with 13 players. From that group of 15, the Class of 2027 will be determined.