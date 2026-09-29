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Newton North High School's Nick Capodilupo Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

The Newton North Tigers rolled their way to a 14-12 victory against Weymouth behind the leadership of Head Coach Nick Capodilupo. Their hard-fought victory was Newton North’s first win over Weymouth in eight years, earning Coach Capodilupo the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Sep 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Newton North Tigers rolled their way to a 14-12 victory against Weymouth behind the leadership of Head Coach Nick Capodilupo. Their hard-fought victory was Newton North's first win over Weymouth in eight years, earning Coach Capodilupo the honor of the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Trailing 6-0 at halftime against a favored Weymouth squad, the Tigers' Head Coach Nick Capodilupo opened the second half with a surprise onside kick, and it turned the game around. The Tigers recovered and scored on back-to-back drives – both finished by QB Connor Swanson sneaks – to take the 14-6 lead, powered by RB Domenic Busa's 112 rushing yards. Weymouth's Brendan Flynn kept the Wildcats in it, but Newton North's defense stopped both a 2-point try and a fourth-and-1 conversion attempt late to seal the 14-12 upset and improve 3-0.

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who presently holds the role of Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, had a meeting with the Tigers on Tuesday at Newton North. During the meeting, he presented a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The acknowledgment pays homage to Coach Nick Capodilupo's commitment to the development of the next generation.

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"Coach Capodilupo has done an outstanding job building a culture of confidence and belief at Newton North," Tippett said. "Starting the season 3–0 and earning the program's first victory over Weymouth in eight years speaks to the preparation, toughness and commitment of his players and coaching staff. What makes it even more special is that Nick is a Newton North graduate and former captain who has come back to lead the same program that helped shape him. We're proud to recognize Coach Capodilupo as our New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week."

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. The acknowledgment and support underscore the Patriots' dedication to community engagement and the recognition of exceptional individuals, exemplified by Coach Capodilupo.

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This is the 31st year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2026 season marks the 16th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 16th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.

The Patriots Foundation serves as the nonprofit arm of the New England Patriots, supporting charitable and philanthropic organizations across New England through direct grants, in-kind donations, and community engagement opportunities. Established by Robert Kraft in 1994, the Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the communities the Patriots call home by building bridges of hope and support. Through its work, the Foundation honors military members and veterans, supports individuals and families facing hunger and homelessness, and promotes health, wellness, and opportunity throughout the region.

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