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LIVE: Patriots Pregame Show: Bears Preview and Team Warm-Ups | 7 PM - 8 PM ET Thu Oct 22 | 06:55 PM - 08:00 PM

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Week 7 Inactives: Patriots at Bears

The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 7 game on October 22, 2026. 

Oct 22, 2026 at 06:47 PM
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The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 7 game on October 22, 2026.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

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C Ben Brown 
CB Channing Canada
CB Carlton Davis
CB Karon Prunty
DT Joshua Farmer
QB Behren Morton

CHICAGO BEARS INACTIVES

RB Kyle Monangai
CB Nick McCloud
LB T.J. Edwards
LB Jack Sanborn
G Jordan McFadden
DT Jayden Loving
QB Case Keenum

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Week 7 Inactives: Patriots at Bears

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