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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 18 - 06:05 PM | Mon Oct 19 - 06:30 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Inside the Locker Room After The Patriots Win Over the Jets

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots victory over the Jets in Week 6

Game Notes: Patriots Win Fourth-Straight Against the Jets

Win Cam: Patriots Celebrate Victory Over the Jets

Photos from Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Jets | Postgame Celebration

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Jets

Drake Maye on the Offensive Line 10/18: "They're fighting their butts off"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/18: "Lucky to win...but we'll enjoy it"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Jets vs. Patriots Full Highlights | NFL Week 6

Robert Spillane Talks Win Over the Jets on the Patriots Postgame Show

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 10/18

Patriots recover Jets onside kick attempt to preserve Week 6 win

Charles Woods' first NFL interception occurs on Geno Smith's errant deep ball

Drake Maye's third TD pass of day locates Henry to boost Pats' lead to 23-13

Drake Maye buys time with his legs before hitting DeMario Douglas for a sideline snag

Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 6 game against the Jets presented by Gillette | Pregame

Drake Maye calls his number on 21-yard rush

Drake Maye finds time to hit Demario Douglas and extend the Pats lead 16-3

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Week 6 Inactives: Jets at Patriots

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 6 game on October 18, 2026. 

Oct 18, 2026 at 11:32 AM
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The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 6 game on October 18, 2026.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

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CB Carlton Davis
CB Karon Prunty
CB Channing Canada
T Dametrious Crownover
TE Tanner Arkin
QB Behren Morton

NEW YORK JETS INACTIVES

WR Adonai Mitchell 
RB Breece Hall
LB Joseph Ossai
G Dylan Parham
CB Nahshon Wright
DT Jack Heflin

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Week 5 Inactives: Raiders at Patriots

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 5 game on October 11, 2026.

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Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 4 game on October 4, 2026.

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Week 3 Inactives: Patriots at Jaguars

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 3 game on September 27, 2026.

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Week 2 Inactives: Steelers at Patriots

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 2 game on September 20, 2026.

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Week 1 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 1 game on September 9, 2026.

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Super Bowl LX Inactives: Patriots vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks announce the following inactive players ahead of their Super Bowl LX game on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

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AFC Championship Inactives: Patriots at Broncos

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos announce the following inactive players ahead of their AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

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Divisional Round Inactives: Texans at Patriots

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

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The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Wild Card game on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

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The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 18 game on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

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Week 17 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 17 game on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

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Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots victory over the Jets in Week 6

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