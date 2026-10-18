Week 6 Inactives: Jets at Patriots

Mon Oct 19 | 06:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Tune in all day for PATRIOTS MONDAY. Hear from Head Coach Mike Vrabel, Quarterback Drake Maye and your favorite Patriots players every Monday during the season. Join Sportsradio 93.7 WEEI's The Greg Hill Show at 9am, Jones and Keefe from 10-2 and the WEEI Afternoon Show until 6pm as they review and preview all the Patriots action all season long.
Mon Oct 19 | 11:22 AM - 12:00 PM
Watch Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel's Monday press conference live at 11:30 AM ET.
Thu Oct 22 | 06:55 PM - 08:00 PM
Watch live as host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown preview all the action and get the fans' take heading into each game. You'll hear from opponent beat writers and get all the late-breaking news. Send your questions to be answered on air to [podcasts@patriots.com](mailto:podcasts@patriots.com) or call us at 508-298-0398 or toll free at 855-PATS-500.