Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots thrilling win over the Bills in Week 4

Orchard Park, NY – The Patriots got back in the race with an impressive 29-26 victory over the Bills at the new Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

First of all, New England, R-E-L-A-X. We can all relax about the quarterback, the head coach, and yours truly can give some flowers to OC Josh McDaniels as the Patriots pulled off a massive upset in Buffalo to get back on track at 2-2. The mantra for head coach Mike Vrabel this week was to be the reason this team gets back into the race. Vrabel spent the week preaching accountability and holding teammates to a higher standard after New England fell in a 36-5 loss to the Jaguars last Sunday – that wasn't Patriots football.

On Sunday, the Patriots showed great resilience, standing in the middle of the ring with Josh Allen and the Bills, capped by Drake Maye leading his second fourth-quarter comeback and third game-winning drive of his young career in a hostile environment. Maye connected on passes for 14 yards (Henry), 12 yards (Doubs), 19 yards (Chism), and a highlight-reel go-ahead touchdown catch by Efton Chism III (23 yards). Then, the Patriots defense closed out the game by intercepting Allen on a fourth-quarter heave downfield.

"It gets us back in the race," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "We knew it was going to be a battle. Josh (Allen) is unbelievable. Drake went toe-to-toe with him."

Several sequences spoke to the Patriots resilience in Sunday's win, like recovering from a sloppy end-of-half sequence or the defense playing down two key starters (Barmore, Gonzalez). However, Maye showed franchise quarterback-type resilience. After a rough start to the season and countless think pieces on what was wrong with Maye, we were going to learn a lot about the Pats QB's mental toughness as a still-developing quarterback: was Maye going to fold or was he going to bounce back?

Maye, at least this week, bounced back decisively. Along with leading the game-winning drive, the Patriots offense scored twice as many touchdowns in Buffalo (4) as they scored in the first three weeks combined (2). If this is how the 24-year-old handles a bad stretch, New England is in good hands with Maye under center and Vrabel guiding this team through rough patches.

"It's relieving a little bit. But we still have some work left out there," Maye said post-game. "Coach (Vrabel) always says don't ride the roller coaster, and that's what we are going to do."

Here are eight takeaways as the Patriots pull even to 2-2 with a win in Buffalo in Week 4.

1. Play of the Game: WR Efton Chism III's One-Handed TD Catch to Take the Lead

The Patriots game-winning drive ended with an exclamation point from WR Efton Chism III, who made a terrific one-handed touchdown grab to give New England the lead. Chism was in because starter Mack Hollins left the game with a calf injury, and Vrabel noted that it's an example of a player taking advantage of his opportunity.