Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots dominant win over the Raiders in Week 5

On his 34-yard touchdown, the Raiders appear to rotate post-snap into a cover-three zone, with the corners carrying outside verticals in the 989 concept. Williams, who has shown a knack for separating over the top on go routes, runs right by Raiders CB Hezekiah Masses for six.

"It's more of a reminder for myself to know that I'm still here and I am who I say I am. That was big for me. This week was a little hard for me. So, ya, I'm glad I'm back on track," Williams said post-game. "I've had a couple of opportunities leading up to this game that I didn't capitalize on how I'd want to, so making those plays was a good confidence boost for me."

3. Patriots Defense Turns Up the Heat on Raiders QB Kirk Cousins in Sunday's Win

Turning to the defense, the Patriots front challenged itself this week to step up for a depleted secondary missing starting corners Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III. According to NextGen Stats, the Pats pressured Raiders QB Kirk Cousins on 48.4% of his drop-backs, which is in the danger zone for any quarterback.

"We're down four guys (in the secondary), so they put it on us to try to affect the quarterback a little bit more. I feel like we did that to them. We knew it already but the (coaches) preached it at the same time," said DT Milton Williams. "Kirk (Cousins) is kind of like Aaron Rodgers. They have computers in their head. They process information really fast and try to get the ball out. So, I'm just trying to win as fast as we can, affect the middle of the pocket, and try to get them to hesitate on some of these throws."

The most encouraging aspect of the Patriots relentless pass rush was that they generated pressure with a four-man rush. The Pats had 13 pressures on 30 drop-backs with a four-man rush (43.3%), a significant increase from the first four weeks (25.6%). Leading the way was Williams (five pressures) and OLB Elijah Ponder (two sacks, four total pressures). If the Pats can generate pressure without blitzing, that would be huge, and we know their blitz package is already highly effective at disrupting opposing offenses.

4. Patriots Offensive Line Limits Raiders Front to Win the Line of Scrimmage

Sticking with the trenches, the Patriots offensive line also did its part to win the line of scrimmage in Sunday's win. According to NextGen Stats, Maye faced pressure on only 39.5% of his drop-backs, despite losing starting LT Will Campbell early in the second quarter. Campbell left the game with a knee injury and did not return, so that's something to monitor.

In his absence, first-rounder Caleb Lomu played well at left tackle. On initial viewing, Lomu allowed just one hurry in 25 pass-blocking snaps. The rookie mostly faced Raiders EDGE Malcolm Koonce (11 matchups), with star DE Maxx Crosby rushing over the right tackle. Lomu got one 1-on-1 rep against Crosby, and he won, with the Raiders flipping Crosby for a rep almost as soon as the rookie got in the game. The O-Line did get called for five penalties, which is notable, but we'll give them some grace with a flag-happy crew.

"On the first touchdown to Pop, I'm back there, credit the offensive line, eating a ham sandwich, so I got all day back there," Maye said after the game.

5. Patriots Depth CBs Step Up Down Starters Christian Gonzalez & Carlton Davis III

On Friday, the Patriots ruled out four cornerbacks on their 53-man roster, including top starters Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III. When a rash of injuries hits one position, it tests your depth, and the Pats corners filled in well, with Marcus Jones (47 snaps), Kindle Vildor (43 snaps), and Charles Woods (33 snaps) as their top three.

Despite playing a Raiders offense that only played 11 snaps (19.3%) with three receivers on the field, the Pats stuck in nickel defense on 93% of their defensive plays. Some of that was three-safety nickel with NDB Jaylen Reed in the slot, but Jones, Vildor, and Woods stepped up against Vegas's tight-end-heavy groupings: Woods logged two pass breakups, while Vildor had a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

"It's great, man. When it comes down to it, we know all those guys prepare like starters. So, those guys just took advantage of the opportunity," Jones said of Vildor and Woods.

6. Raiders TE Brock Bowers the Lone Bright Spot for the Raiders Offense

Bowers going off for eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown was 1. a tip-your-cap moment to a terrific player and 2. Kind of like a basketball player scoring 50 points but the rest of his team does very little. Outside of Bowers, the Raiders didn't have much else on offense, so you can live with a great player making some great plays against you on Sunday.

The Pats threw "scheme" at Bowers all day with different coverages and primary defenders. To start the game, the Pats had NCB Marcus Jones cover Bowers. Jones is highly competitive in coverage but gave up too much size, allowing two big plays at the catch point, including Bowers's 13-yard TD. New England also "clouded" Bowers by jamming him at the line and bracketed him throughout the day, so it wasn't for a lack of trying. Eventually, Bowers couldn't keep up with the Pats offense by himself, while Jones credited the pass rush with helping the secondary slow Bowers down a bit as the game wore on.

"We always know where he's at on the field and everything, but our main thing was making it more difficult on the quarterback," Jones said, crediting the Patriots pass rush.