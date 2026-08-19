Day 19 Blogservations: Maye, offense pass big test against Eagles

Overall, a very solid day for Maye and the offense. Beyond that, here are one man's observations from Day 19 of training camp.

-- Still no sign of Christian Gonzalez as the cornerback remains out of uniform since Aug. 10. This marks the second set of joint practices Gonzalez missed as he was out for the Colts session as well. Earlier in the week, Vrabel indicated Gonzalez was in "return to play" mode but he remains out. In addition to Gonzalez, Ben Brown and Xavier Holmes remain out. Christian Barmore was back in uniform and took some reps on third down and during the two-minute drill. He likely had a sack on Jalen Hurts to disrupt the Eagles hurry-up drive at the end of practice. Christian Elliss was also limited in his return. Linebacker Chad Muma and wide receiver Riley Dixon were also back in uniform after missing recent practices.

-- While the offense started strong and wasn't quite as sharp to finish, the opposite was true of the defense. The Eagles created plenty of holes for Saquan Barkley in the running game, and Hurts found some easy connections with DeVonta Smith and especially Dontayvion Wicks. Wicks grabbed a deep ball behind the defense moving toward the left sideline during the down-and-distance work. Running back Will Shipley also slipped out of the backfield to beat a blitz on a play that would have gone for 50-plus yards. But the two-minute defense was excellent, both in coverage and with some well-executed blitzes. Hurts didn't have much time to find any open targets, and Kevin Byard came up with a nice pass breakup before Barmore's sack. Philly wasn't even able to move close enough to attempt a field goal. Craig Woodson was around the ball a lot and recorded a pair of interceptions, one coming during 7-on-7s.

-- There was a brief scrum following a Borregales field goal attempt midway through practice. The teams mixed it up a bit with Vrabel in the middle of the action, but cooler heads prevailed and the remainder of the workout took place without incident.

-- Barkley had some success running between the tackles initially, but the defense improved later in practice. He was stuffed on the first play of Philly's last series before the two-minute work, and two plays later K.J. Britt filled a hole to stop him off right tackle. So, the was some improvement in that area after a rough start.

-- Former Eagles Brown, Byard and Milton Williams as well as Gabe Jacas and Barmore were among those who spent time chatting with the media after practice.