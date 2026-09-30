Patriots Name September High School Football Officiating Crew of the Month

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced the selection of the September High School Football Officiating Crew of the Month as part of the NFL and National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Officiating Development Program. The initiative recognizes high school football officiating crews who demonstrate outstanding professionalism, objectivity, fairness, and commitment to serving student-athletes and their communities.

The Patriots' September Crew of the Month includes:

• John Deskavich

• Brian Harrington

• Rich Harrington

• Peter McCarthy

• Brian Planz

The NFL and NFHS partner each year to celebrate the vital role that officials play in high school football. Officials help preserve the integrity of the game while serving as mentors and role models for young athletes. The Crew of the Month program specifically recognizes officiating crews who exemplify honesty, consistency, objectivity, and dedication to football at the grassroots level.

"High school football officials are essential to providing safe, fair and positive experiences for student-athletes," said Andre Tippett, Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots. "John, Brian, Rich, Peter, and Brian have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the game and to the young people they serve. We are proud to recognize their contributions and thank them for the countless hours they dedicate to football throughout our region."

As part of the recognition, the crew will be invited to attend a Patriots home game later this season, where they will be honored for their service to high school football and commitment to excellence on the field.

The Patriots will continue to recognize outstanding officiating crews throughout the high school football season as part of the league-wide initiative aimed at supporting, recruiting, and retaining football officials across the country.

About the NFL-NFHS Officiating Development Program