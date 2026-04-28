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Film Review: Breaking Down Third-Round Pick Eli Raridon and How the Tight End Fits Into the Patriots Offense

Raridon gives the Patriots a vertical field-stretcher to complement their veteran tight ends, but how quickly will the third-rounder see playing time?

Apr 28, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

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After dropping breadcrumbs throughout the offseason, the Patriots kept their word about adding at tight end by selecting Notre Dame's Eli Raridon with the 95th overall pick in the third round.

During the first three rounds, nine tight ends heard their names called, the most tight ends drafted inside the top 100 since 2006. In all, 19 tight ends were drafted, the most in the NFL Draft since 2002. Part of that is because of the talent and depth of this particular class, which we highlighted throughout the process. But it's also a copycat league, and with multiple tight end sets en vogue, the draft turned into tight end mania.

The reasoning for tight end mania could stem from offenses reacting to defenses getting lighter to stop the pass by featuring heavy personnel at a high rate. In 2025, offenses used two or fewer wide receivers at the highest rate since 2014 (41.7%), while teams ran the ball at the highest rate since 2011 (40.8%). The Rams might've been the trailblazers for heavy groupings, as LA played 41.2% of their offensive sets with two-plus tight ends and played a league-high 30.5% of their offensive snaps in 13 personnel (1 RB, 1 WR, 3 TEs).

Due to these trends, there was also an uptick in traditional "Y" tight end prospects who went early in the draft. For example, top 100 picks in Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher (Jags), Michigan's Marlin Klein (Texans), and Ohio State's Will Kacmarek (Dolphins) all were selected much earlier than consensus projections because they profile as plus-blockers in the run game with receiving upside.

As for how this all relates to the Patriots, we discussed the possibility of them selecting a successor to 31-year-old Hunter Henry all draft season. When ranking the top tight ends in this year's class, we also banged the drum for New England to target a prospect who could be deployed as an in-line option. If defenses don't need to respect the offense's ability to run out of tight end-heavy formations, they can keep their lighter personnel on the field, negating the mismatches offenses want to create in the passing game.

Last season, the Patriots were just 24th in rush EPA out of multiple tight ends sets, which might've been why they were only 20th in multi-tight end usage (29.6%). Although he's still developing his technique and play strength, Raridon flashed as a blocker and has room to grow into his 6-6, 245-pound frame. Plus, he brings a complementary skill set as a field-stretching receiver to go along with Henry (chain-mover), vet Julian Hill (blocking specialist), and New England can mix FB Reggie Gilliam in as well as a lead blocker.

The 22-year-old Notre Dame product has significant upside as a receiver thanks to his athletic profile, large hands, and catch radius. Raridon registered an elite 9.52 out of 10 relative athletic score at the combine, with a 4.62-second 40-yard dash (81st percentile) and elite explosiveness (36-inch vertical). He also has 10.75-inch hands (95th percentile) and an 80-inch wingspan (68th percentile), allowing him to create a quarterback-friendly target down the field.

Let's break down the film to illustrate how Raridon's game can translate to the next level.

Pass Game

Although he only had one season of college production due to injuries earlier in his career, Raridon broke out with 32 catches for 482 receiving yards as a fourth-year senior in 2025.

The Patriots third-rounder found success as a field-stretcher, averaging 15.1 yards per catch while leading this year's tight end class with eight receptions over 20 yards (on eight targets). Raridon's downfield route tree consisted mostly of digs or crossers (17.4%), nine routes (9%), and post-corner routes (7.1%). Although he doesn't have dynamic change-of-direction talent to separate at the first level, the Irish allowed Raridon to open his long strides to challenge defenders in the middle of the field with his vertical speed.

From this perspective, the best route that Raridon ran at Notre Dame was the deep over (crosser), where he could climb over linebackers with his speed. Above, Raridon is in the No. 3 spot running out of the inside slot. The defense falls into cover-three zone, leaving the MIKE to carry No. 3 vertical as a deep hook defender. Raridon has too much speed for the linebacker to stay attached as he turns and runs, and the quarterback does well to hold the post safety and drop it in the bucket for a big play.

Raridon also made himself available on deep over routes as a detached receiver against more traditional spot-drop zones. In this clip, the defense is playing a cover three-buzz structure and Raridon finds himself running free through the middle of the zone. He's able to find a void and climbs the ladder to frame the football at the catch point with the defenders closing in for a hit.

The Notre Dame product is also a capable seam runner against zone coverage. He's able to run by the second level of the defense quickly and bends around the spot-dropping linebacker up the seam above. You can then see the big target he presents between the numbers and some fluidity to maneuver around the deep-hole defender for a few more yards after the catch.

Raridon also flashed toughness going over the middle of the field on second-level dig patterns, which are a favorite route to throw for Patriots QB Drake Maye. Again, the defense plays zone coverage, and the under/curl route puts the weak hook defender in conflict. The linebacker opts to attach to the under route, leaving Raridon open on the dig. He holds on for a nice grab through contact as the post-safety breaks on the ball to lay the wood.

Since he was used by Notre Dame in all situations as a blocker and receiver, Raridon used that unpredictability to his advantage. In this play, the defensive back reads run off the snap and false steps into the line of scrimmage, putting him into a trail position. Raridon has the build-up speed to make the defense pay for flying downhill, climbing to the high corner route and then holding off the defender trying to get back into the play to make an impressive grab.

Notre Dame also featured Raridon on vertical routes off run-actions. Above, the Irish run a reverse with Raridon delaying his release up the sideline to sell the run action. With the defense biting hard on the reverse, Raridon wheels up the sideline and is wide open for a huge play.

As we know, Maye is an aggressive downfield passer who likes to drop deep balls in the bucket and use his arm strength to drive throws through the middle of the field. The Pats QB was a highly efficient thrower on go (seam) routes, digs/crossers, and deep corner routes – all routes that Raridon posted high success rates. Maye has also shown a preference for throwing to bigger targets, such as Henry and WR Mack Hollins, who have accuracy-erasing catch radii that allow Maye to rip throws into tighter windows, knowing his receiver will haul in high heat.

Raridon fits the mold as a field-stretching receiver who is a QB-friendly target downfield, making him an intriguing pairing with Maye as the Patriots top tight end of the future.

Run Game

As for the Patriots rookie's prowess as a run blocker, there are varying opinions on Raridon's current in-line blocking abilities due to an upright playing style and a lack of mass.

At 245 pounds, Raridon falls in the 20th percentile in terms of weight for a tight end. So, he'll need to continue adding muscle to his frame to improve as a blocker. Currently, Raridon is at his best when he's able to block off-ball linebackers and safeties, rather than edge rushers. That said, he showed enough grit to stalemate bigger defenders while unlocking more power when he gains momentum into his blocks.

For example, the Texas A&M defense rotates the safety down as the force defender on the end of the line. Raridon has a solid base and gets his hands inside to prevent the safety from compressing space on his kick-out block, opening a clean entry into the line of scrimmage so that Jeremiyah Love can get downhill to break a tackle and run into the end zone.

Raridon was also an effective down blocker in Notre Dame's power or counter schemes. By giving him a favorable angle and some momentum, Raridon flashes play strength and finishing ability when he clears out the defensive end in a 4i-technique above, which allows the puller to wrap around to create a hole for the back.

Lastly, Notre Dame featured Raridon as an insert or lead blocker in their zone schemes, something NFL teams are doing more of in zone or duo concepts. In this clip, Raridon comes from the wing as a lead-blocker up to the linebacker level. He's able to square up his target and turn the defender out of the gap, helping create the hole for the back to head into the end zone.

Overall, Raridon's receiving upside and flashes of blocking chops should excite Patriots fans. Although it's important to keep in mind that tight ends can be slower to develop, the 22-year-old brings a field-stretching element to the tight end room that Henry and Hill don't necessarily have, giving him a clear path to contribute as a rookie pass-catcher by stretching the seams as a vertical threat between the numbers.

Like most young tight ends, Raridon may face a learning curve as he learns the pro game and adds weight. Still, adding him to the pipeline while Henry is still a viable starter will allow the Patriots to ease Raridon into the offense. ​

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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