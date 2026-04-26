 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Draft Show Sat Apr 25 - 04:42 PM | Tue Apr 28 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: Warriors

Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

Ryan Cowden 4/25: "It's been an exciting couple of days"

Photos: Behind the scenes inside the Patriots Draft Room during the 2026 NFL Draft

Experts react to Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

HYPE: Patriots Welcome Nine Players in 2026 NFL Draft Class

Eliot Wolf 4/25: "A really good process all weekend"

College Highlights: Patriots 247th Overall Pick Quintayvious Hutchins

College Highlights: Patriots 245th Overall Pick Jam Miller

Patriots select Jam Miller with No. 245 pick in 2026 draft

Patriots select Quintayvious Hutchins with No. 247 pick in 2026 draft

Photos: Patriots 247th Overall Pick Quintayvious Hutchins in Action

Photos: Patriots 245th Overall Pick Jam Miller in Action

Patriots select Behren Morton with No. 234 pick in 2026 draft

College Highlights: Patriots 234th Overall Pick Behren Morton

Photos: Patriots 234th Overall Pick Behren Morton in Action

Namdi Obiazor on being drafted by the Patriots: "It was just a weight lifted off my shoulders"

College Highlights: Patriots 212th Overall Pick Namdi Obiazor

Patriots select Namdi Obiazor with No. 212 pick in 2026 draft

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Experts react to Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 3 draft picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 25, 2026 at 08:00 PM
Author Image
New England Patriots
Day3Experts

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 3 draft picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Round 5, Pick 171: Karon Prunty, CB- Wake Forest

karon-prunty-headshot-college

Karon Prunty

DB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 192 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

Related Links

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots selected Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty with the 171st pick in the fifth round. New England had him in for a pre-draft visit. Prunty has mostly played outside corner and special teams, but also has some snaps at safety. 6-2, 190.

Doug Kyed, The Boston Herald: Patriots select Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty 171st overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. 6-2, 190 CB with 4.45s 40 speed. Tested well overall at his pro day.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

🏈 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

🏈4.45 in the 40

🏈No invite to the combine

🏈Top-30 visit to New England (One of 4 teams)

🏈 Kansas, North Carolina A&T, then Wake Forest

🏈 8 Career INTs

Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit: The Patriots are drafting Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty. They held him for a pre-draft visit.

Mark Daniels, MassLive: With pick 171 in the fifth round, the Patriots select CB Karon Prunty. They had him in for a pre-draft visit. I mocked him this week

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Played primarily at wide corner (737 snaps), per PFF. Third-team All-ACC. Had the second-best catch rate allowed in the ACC (44.4%), according to Wake Forest. Doesn't look like he played much in the kicking game. PFF had him for 10 PR snaps and 6 FG block snaps in 2025.

Alex Barth, 98.5 The Sports Hub: Karon Prunty's college football journey took him from Kansas, to North Carolina A&T, then to Wake Forest last year where he was third-team All-ACC. Great size at 6-2, 192. Didn't get a Combine invite but crushed his pro day. Projects as a depth corner and core special teamer

Taylor Kyles, CLNS: Cornerback was a significant position of need for the #Patriots this season, even if the player ideally doesn't see many snaps as a rookie Given Carlton Davis' age and 2027 contract situation, adding depth at outside CB makes sense

Jordan Schultz, The Schultz Report: Pick is in: #Patriots selecting Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty, per sources.

Round 6, Pick 196: Dametrious Crownover, OT - Texas A&M

dematrius-crownover-combine-headshot

Dametrious Crownover

OT

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 319 lbs
  • College: Texas A&M

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots add again on the offensive line selecting Texas A&M Dametrious Crownover. Crownover was originally a mid-round projection on most consensus boards, but fell into day three by the end of the process. Crownover was No. 41 on my big board. Here's my write-up.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

🏈 6-7, 319

🏈 24 years old

🏈 35 3/8 arm length

🏈 28 Career Starts, mostly at RT

🏈11 Penalties in 2025

Doug Kyed, The Boston Herald: Notes on Patriots OT Dametrious Crownover: - 35 3/8-inch arms - Ran a 5.14s 40 at 6-7, 319 - Began college career at TE - Mostly started at RT but has experience at LT - Some penalty issues - Overall, high-upside pick.

Mark Daniels, MassLive: With pick 196 in the sixth round, the Patriots select OT Dametrious Crownover. A 6-foot-7, 319 pound massive prospect. He started at right tackle the last two seasons

Alex Barth, 98.5 The Sports Hub: Good value here for Dametrius Crownover, who was projected by some as a fringe top-100 pick. Gives the Patriots an athletic project swing tackle at 6-7, 319 pounds. Most of his starting experience is at RT.

Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit: Crownover has ideal measurements (6-7, 320, 35+ inch arms) at tackle. Definitely some development needed after switching from TE in 2022.

Round 6, Pick 212: Namdi Obiazor, LB - TCU

Namdi-Obiazor-combine-headshot

Namdi Obiazor

LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 229 lbs
  • College: TCU

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots drafted TCU LB Namdi Obiazor with the 212th overall pick. Obiazor is a high-motor linebacker with a good athletic profile (9.14 RAS), sound tackler, and kick coverage experience. Fits as a depth linebacker and special teamer.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

🏈 6-foot-3, 229 pounds

🏈 24 years old

🏈 3-year starter

🏈 88 tackles in 2025 (4 for loss)

🏈 Ourlads: "Muscular body type lacking weight and notable short length"

Alex Barth 98.5 The Sports Hub: Athletic, high motor linebacker who made the switch from safety during college. Reliable tackler at 6-2, 229. Will compete for a 3rd down role, and should be a regular on special teams.

Taylor Kyles, CLNS: The #Patriots finally land their LB in TCU's Namdi Obiazor Makes sense as camp competition, special teams depth, and a Robert Spillane protégé

Carlos A. Lopez, SleeperHQ: BREAKING: The #Patriots are selecting TCU LB Namdi Obiazor with the 212th pick, per multiple reports. New England adds much needed depth at linebacker.

Doug Kyed, The Boston Herald: Patriots select TCU LB Namdi Obiazor 212th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Round 7, Pick 234: Behren Morton, QB - Texas Tech

behron-morton-combine-headshot

Behren Morton

QB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 221 lbs
  • College: Texas Tech

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots select Texas Tech QB Behren Morton with the 234th overall pick. At 6-2, 221, Morton has some off-platform throwing ability and pocket mobility. Pats get their QB3 behind starter Drake Maye and top backup Tommy DeVito.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

🏈 6-2, 221

🏈 3.5-year starter (26-10)

🏈 24 years old

🏈 2025: 219 of 332 for 2,780 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs

🏈 Ourlads: "Valuable asset as backup... with advanced knowledge of game"

Jordan Schultz, The Schultz Report: Pick is in: #Patriots have selected Texas Tech QB Behren Morton, per sources.

Arye Pulli, The Sports Place: Pick No. 234: #Patriots select Texas Tech QB Behren Morton. Morton is a seasoned leader with full-field processing capabilities. He finished his final season with 2,780 passing yards and a 22-6 TD-INT ratio.

Taylor Kyles, CLNS: The #Patriots draft Texas Tech QB Behren Morton, their developmental QB3 behind Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito Older prospect who lacks ideal size, but he's got good anticipation, touch, and pocket presence NE hosted Morton on a pre-draft visit

Mike Kadlick, CLNS: The #Patriots are drafting Texas Tech QB Behren Morton at pick No. 234.

Paul Perdichizzi, Saturday2Sunday: 234. #Patriots select QB Behren Morton, average size & frame, average athleticism & mobility, good arm talent (velocity & strength), good accuracy in short to intermediate, can throw on the move from diff arm angles & play off structure, good toughness & pocket presence #NFLDraft

Round 7, Pick 245: Jam Miller, RB - Alabama

jam-miller-combine-headshot

Jam Miller

RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 209 lbs
  • College: Alabama

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots draft Alabama RB Jam Miller with their second-to-last pick in the draft (No. 245). Good frame, 4.42-speed, and special teams experience. Another back to compete for RB3.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

🏈 5-10, 209

🏈 22 years old

🏈 50 games in college; 2-year starter

🏈 2025 stats:130 carries for 504 yards, 3 TDs; 19 receptions, 109 yards

🏈 Ourlads: "Country-strong back with thick lower body"

Taylor Kyles, CLNS: The #Patriots draft Alabama RB Jam Miller 245th overall Not the most well-rounded back right now, but a physical runner with extensive special teams experience

Paul Perdichizzi, Saturday2Sunday: 245. The #Patriots select RB Jam Miller, average size, good frame, very good athleticism, speed, burst, movement skills & acceleration, good footwork with ability to one cut, good play strength, contact balance, physicality & leg drive, good vision, average receiving skills #NFLDraft

Round 7, Pick 247: Quintayvious Hutchins, LB - Boston College

Quintayvious-Hutchins-headshot-combine

Quintayvious Hutchins

EDGE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 233 lbs
  • College: Boston College

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: Keeping it local: the #Patriots selected Boston College EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins with their final pick of the draft (No. 247). Pats HC Mike Vrabel and OLBs coach Mike Smith were at the BC Pro Day. Obviously, liked Hutchins enough to draft him. Bendy with speed off the edge.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

🏈 6-2, 233

🏈 42 Games (16 Starts)

🏈 23 years old

🏈 2025 stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks

🏈 Ourlads: "Makes plays in pursuit with notable footspeed"

Taylor Kyles, CLNS: The #Patriots close out the draft by taking Boston College ED Quintayvious Hutchins Hutchins was a team captain and excelled on special teams for the Eagles as an underclassman

Mike Kadlick, CLNS: The #Patriots select Boston College ED Quintayvious Hutchins at pick No. 247.

Carlos A. Lopez, SleeperHQ: BREAKING: The #Patriots are selecting Boston College EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins with the 247th pick, per multiple reports. Hutchins joins second-round pick Gabe Jacas in New England's pass rush room.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

A pick-by-pick breakdown of all nine selections by the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 9 players in the 2026 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

news

Transcript: Patriots Day Three NFL Draft Picks Media Availability

Read the full transcripts from each of the Patriots day three draft picks' press conferences on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

news

Transcript: Ryan Cowden Press Conference 4/25

Read the full transcript from Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden's press conference on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

news

Transcript: Eliot Wolf Press Conference 4/25

Read the full transcript from Patriots Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf's post-draft press conference on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots second and third round draft picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Analysis: Patriots Select EDGE Gabe Jacas and TE Eli Raridon on Day Two of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Patriots address areas of need by selecting Jacas and Raridon on Friday night, two players who could contribute immediately as rookies.

news

Transcript: Eliot Wolf Press Conference 4/24

Read the full transcript from Patriots Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf's press conference on Friday, April 24, 2026.

news

Transcript: Gabe Jacas Press Conference 4/24

Read the full transcript from Patriots 55th overall pick Gabe Jacas' press conference on Friday, April 24, 2026.

news

Lazar's Best Available Players Heading Into Day Two of the 2026 NFL Draft

After selecting Utah OT Caleb Lomu in the first round, who could the Patriots target on day two of the draft?

news

Analysis: Patriots Select Utah OT Caleb Lomu in the First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Patriots traded up in the first round to select Lomu with the 28th overall pick on Thursday night.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

Experts react to Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Transcript: Patriots Day Three NFL Draft Picks Media Availability

Transcript: Ryan Cowden Press Conference 4/25

Transcript: Eliot Wolf Press Conference 4/25

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Ryan Cowden 4/25: "It's been an exciting couple of days"

HYPE: Patriots Welcome Nine Players in 2026 NFL Draft Class

Eliot Wolf 4/25: "A really good process all weekend"

Behren Morton 4/25: "I'm a competitor. I'm going to elevate the room for sure"

Quintayvious Hutchins 4/25: "You're going to see a dominant special teams player"

College Highlights: Patriots 247th Overall Pick Quintayvious Hutchins

College Highlights: Patriots 245th Overall Pick Jam Miller

Patriots select Jam Miller with No. 245 pick in 2026 draft

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft

Eliot Wolf 4/25: "A really good process all weekend"

Photos: Behind the scenes inside the Patriots Draft Room during the 2026 NFL Draft

Patriots Announce 2026 Hall of Fame Finalists

Future Patriots Opponents: 2026 through 2030

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: Warriors

Advertising