Experts react to Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 3 draft picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
Round 5, Pick 171: Karon Prunty, CB- Wake Forest
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots selected Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty with the 171st pick in the fifth round. New England had him in for a pre-draft visit. Prunty has mostly played outside corner and special teams, but also has some snaps at safety. 6-2, 190.
Doug Kyed, The Boston Herald: Patriots select Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty 171st overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. 6-2, 190 CB with 4.45s 40 speed. Tested well overall at his pro day.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
🏈 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
🏈4.45 in the 40
🏈No invite to the combine
🏈Top-30 visit to New England (One of 4 teams)
🏈 Kansas, North Carolina A&T, then Wake Forest
🏈 8 Career INTs
Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit: The Patriots are drafting Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty. They held him for a pre-draft visit.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: With pick 171 in the fifth round, the Patriots select CB Karon Prunty. They had him in for a pre-draft visit. I mocked him this week
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Played primarily at wide corner (737 snaps), per PFF. Third-team All-ACC. Had the second-best catch rate allowed in the ACC (44.4%), according to Wake Forest. Doesn't look like he played much in the kicking game. PFF had him for 10 PR snaps and 6 FG block snaps in 2025.
Alex Barth, 98.5 The Sports Hub: Karon Prunty's college football journey took him from Kansas, to North Carolina A&T, then to Wake Forest last year where he was third-team All-ACC. Great size at 6-2, 192. Didn't get a Combine invite but crushed his pro day. Projects as a depth corner and core special teamer
Taylor Kyles, CLNS: Cornerback was a significant position of need for the #Patriots this season, even if the player ideally doesn't see many snaps as a rookie Given Carlton Davis' age and 2027 contract situation, adding depth at outside CB makes sense
Jordan Schultz, The Schultz Report: Pick is in: #Patriots selecting Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty, per sources.
Round 6, Pick 196: Dametrious Crownover, OT - Texas A&M
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots add again on the offensive line selecting Texas A&M Dametrious Crownover. Crownover was originally a mid-round projection on most consensus boards, but fell into day three by the end of the process. Crownover was No. 41 on my big board. Here's my write-up.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
🏈 6-7, 319
🏈 24 years old
🏈 35 3/8 arm length
🏈 28 Career Starts, mostly at RT
🏈11 Penalties in 2025
Doug Kyed, The Boston Herald: Notes on Patriots OT Dametrious Crownover: - 35 3/8-inch arms - Ran a 5.14s 40 at 6-7, 319 - Began college career at TE - Mostly started at RT but has experience at LT - Some penalty issues - Overall, high-upside pick.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: With pick 196 in the sixth round, the Patriots select OT Dametrious Crownover. A 6-foot-7, 319 pound massive prospect. He started at right tackle the last two seasons
Alex Barth, 98.5 The Sports Hub: Good value here for Dametrius Crownover, who was projected by some as a fringe top-100 pick. Gives the Patriots an athletic project swing tackle at 6-7, 319 pounds. Most of his starting experience is at RT.
Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit: Crownover has ideal measurements (6-7, 320, 35+ inch arms) at tackle. Definitely some development needed after switching from TE in 2022.
Round 6, Pick 212: Namdi Obiazor, LB - TCU
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots drafted TCU LB Namdi Obiazor with the 212th overall pick. Obiazor is a high-motor linebacker with a good athletic profile (9.14 RAS), sound tackler, and kick coverage experience. Fits as a depth linebacker and special teamer.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
🏈 6-foot-3, 229 pounds
🏈 24 years old
🏈 3-year starter
🏈 88 tackles in 2025 (4 for loss)
🏈 Ourlads: "Muscular body type lacking weight and notable short length"
Alex Barth 98.5 The Sports Hub: Athletic, high motor linebacker who made the switch from safety during college. Reliable tackler at 6-2, 229. Will compete for a 3rd down role, and should be a regular on special teams.
Taylor Kyles, CLNS: The #Patriots finally land their LB in TCU's Namdi Obiazor Makes sense as camp competition, special teams depth, and a Robert Spillane protégé
Carlos A. Lopez, SleeperHQ: BREAKING: The #Patriots are selecting TCU LB Namdi Obiazor with the 212th pick, per multiple reports. New England adds much needed depth at linebacker.
Doug Kyed, The Boston Herald: Patriots select TCU LB Namdi Obiazor 212th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Round 7, Pick 234: Behren Morton, QB - Texas Tech
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots select Texas Tech QB Behren Morton with the 234th overall pick. At 6-2, 221, Morton has some off-platform throwing ability and pocket mobility. Pats get their QB3 behind starter Drake Maye and top backup Tommy DeVito.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
🏈 6-2, 221
🏈 3.5-year starter (26-10)
🏈 24 years old
🏈 2025: 219 of 332 for 2,780 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs
🏈 Ourlads: "Valuable asset as backup... with advanced knowledge of game"
Jordan Schultz, The Schultz Report: Pick is in: #Patriots have selected Texas Tech QB Behren Morton, per sources.
Arye Pulli, The Sports Place: Pick No. 234: #Patriots select Texas Tech QB Behren Morton. Morton is a seasoned leader with full-field processing capabilities. He finished his final season with 2,780 passing yards and a 22-6 TD-INT ratio.
Taylor Kyles, CLNS: The #Patriots draft Texas Tech QB Behren Morton, their developmental QB3 behind Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito Older prospect who lacks ideal size, but he's got good anticipation, touch, and pocket presence NE hosted Morton on a pre-draft visit
Mike Kadlick, CLNS: The #Patriots are drafting Texas Tech QB Behren Morton at pick No. 234.
Paul Perdichizzi, Saturday2Sunday: 234. #Patriots select QB Behren Morton, average size & frame, average athleticism & mobility, good arm talent (velocity & strength), good accuracy in short to intermediate, can throw on the move from diff arm angles & play off structure, good toughness & pocket presence #NFLDraft
Round 7, Pick 245: Jam Miller, RB - Alabama
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots draft Alabama RB Jam Miller with their second-to-last pick in the draft (No. 245). Good frame, 4.42-speed, and special teams experience. Another back to compete for RB3.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
🏈 5-10, 209
🏈 22 years old
🏈 50 games in college; 2-year starter
🏈 2025 stats:130 carries for 504 yards, 3 TDs; 19 receptions, 109 yards
🏈 Ourlads: "Country-strong back with thick lower body"
Taylor Kyles, CLNS: The #Patriots draft Alabama RB Jam Miller 245th overall Not the most well-rounded back right now, but a physical runner with extensive special teams experience
Paul Perdichizzi, Saturday2Sunday: 245. The #Patriots select RB Jam Miller, average size, good frame, very good athleticism, speed, burst, movement skills & acceleration, good footwork with ability to one cut, good play strength, contact balance, physicality & leg drive, good vision, average receiving skills #NFLDraft
Round 7, Pick 247: Quintayvious Hutchins, LB - Boston College
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: Keeping it local: the #Patriots selected Boston College EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins with their final pick of the draft (No. 247). Pats HC Mike Vrabel and OLBs coach Mike Smith were at the BC Pro Day. Obviously, liked Hutchins enough to draft him. Bendy with speed off the edge.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
🏈 6-2, 233
🏈 42 Games (16 Starts)
🏈 23 years old
🏈 2025 stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks
🏈 Ourlads: "Makes plays in pursuit with notable footspeed"
Taylor Kyles, CLNS: The #Patriots close out the draft by taking Boston College ED Quintayvious Hutchins Hutchins was a team captain and excelled on special teams for the Eagles as an underclassman
Mike Kadlick, CLNS: The #Patriots select Boston College ED Quintayvious Hutchins at pick No. 247.
Carlos A. Lopez, SleeperHQ: BREAKING: The #Patriots are selecting Boston College EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins with the 247th pick, per multiple reports. Hutchins joins second-round pick Gabe Jacas in New England's pass rush room.