Analysis: Patriots Select EDGE Gabe Jacas and TE Eli Raridon on Day Two of the 2026 NFL Draft

As a former state champion wrestler, Jacas was one of my top targets in the second round due to his rugged play demeanor and ability to grapple with blockers. You'd be hard-pressed to find an edge defender who plays with more raw power to dent the pocket as a bull-rusher and play through blocks as a run defender, setting firm edges or "spilling' runs by compressing pullers. He also has enough lower-body flexibility to use a dip-rip move to shorten corners, will be a weapon on line stunts, and can win inside with his quickness. Jacas isn't necessarily a speed-rusher, but his power-oriented game should translate into a full-time starting role.

Edge rusher was arguably the Patriots biggest need heading into the draft, which was well documented this offseason by New England's top decision makers. Although the team added free-agent edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, the Pats moved on from starter K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency and Harold Landry III is recovering from a knee injury that limited him down the stretch last season. Behind their two veterans, Jones and Landry, second-year edge rushers Bradyn Swinson and Elijah Ponder round out the depth chart.

Patriots personnel chief Eliot Wolf noted a desire to add an edge rusher from a deep class at the position. As New England's first top-100 pick on the defensive side of the ball since 2023, Jacas should compete for a starting role early in his rookie contract.

Third Round, 95th Overall - Notre Dame TE Eli Raridon (6-6, 245)

Pro Comparison: Luke Musgrave

During the lead-up to this year's draft, head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear that he wanted to add a developmental tight end to the pipeline behind 31-year-old starter Hunter Henry.

"I love them. Give me nine of them. Get them all. Bring as many tight ends as we can get," Vrabel said earlier this offseason. "Just trying to find the right guy. Some of them are receiving, some of them are more at the line of scrimmage. We'll just try to come up with one that fits us best and see where we can draft them."