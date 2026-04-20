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Lazar's Final Draft Rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft

Positional rankings, round grades, strengths and weaknesses, and more information on prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 20, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

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Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

The 2026 NFL Draft is here and with that comes my final positional rankings for this year's class. For longtime readers, you'll remember the format well: the spreadsheet is back! Inside, you'll find my rankings of nearly 200 prospects at nearly every position with an emphasis on positions of need for the Patriots.

Click here to access full 2026 NFL Draft rankings

You'll also find full scouting reports and pertinent information (injury history, off-field concerns), cross-referenced with "The Beast," published by The Athletic's Dane Brugler. Due to the Patriots picking at the end of each round (31st overall), I didn't study the top of the first round this year, so you won't see players like Fernando Mendoza or Jeremiyah Love. I hope you enjoy the spreadsheet and happy draft, everyone!

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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