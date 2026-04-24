Lazar's Best Available Players Heading Into Day Two of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Patriots kicked off the 2026 NFL Draft by trading up in the first round to select Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with the 28th overall pick on Thursday night.

After six tackles went in the first 21 picks, Lomu was the final of seven projected first-round offensive tackles. Therefore, it makes sense that the Patriots jumped at the opportunity to select a player they didn't expect to be available at the end of the first round. Along with needing a succession plan at right tackle behind 35-year-old Morgan Moses, the Patriots were also thin on depth behind Moses and LT Will Campbell.

By selecting Lomu, they checked both boxes, giving them quality tackle depth and a potential heir to Moses. Before the draft, we discussed the "gap" in talent at offensive tackle after the top seven players at the position, all selected in the first round. If the Patriots didn't take Lomu on Thursday night, they probably would've had to wait until the middle rounds for the next run at tackle, whereas there's more day-two depth at their more immediate needs. For example, there are plenty of intriguing options at edge rusher and tight end who are still available heading into day two.

As we turn our attention to day two, the tricky part about projecting the best available players for the Patriots is that they don't pick again until the end of the second round (No. 63). Although there are intriguing players still available that fell out of the first round, it doesn't seem likely that a slew of names we discussed all draft season will last until New England is on the clock again.

In the interest of projecting who they might target at the backend of the second round, we crossed off the following names from the big board because they'll likely hear their name called early on Friday night: Cashius Howell, Denzel Boston, T.J. Parker, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Kayden McDonald, R Mason Thomas, and Zion Young. Instead, we'll focus on players who could realistically still be available in the Patriots range.

Here are my top available players for the Patriots heading into day two of the NFL Draft.

WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee (6-4, 198)

Pro Comparison: Alec Pierce

Brazzell is my favorite wideout in this year's class for the Patriots because of his fit with QB Drake Maye. As we discussed with Pierce in free agency, Brazzell has field-stretching ability (4.37s speed), a large catch radius (92nd percentile wingspan), and start-stop quickness to separate on outs/comebacks/digs at the intermediate level. If we were handing out Madden ratings for the rookie class, Brazzell wouldn't be at the top of the ratings just yet, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better match for a deep-ball artist like Maye.

EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois (6-4, 260)

Pro Comparison: Whitney Mercilus

As a former state champion wrestler, Jacas is one of my top targets in the second round due to his rugged play demeanor and ability to grapple with blockers. It would be tough to find an edge defender who plays with more raw power to dent the pocket as a bull-rusher and play through blocks as a run defender, setting firm edges or "spilling' runs by compressing pullers. He also has enough lower-body flexibility to use a dip-rip move to shorten corners, will be a weapon on line stunts, and can win inside with his quickness. Jacas isn't a speed-rusher on the outside, but his power-oriented game should translate into a full-time starting role.

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan (6-4, 255)

Pro Comparison: Boye Mafe

Moore joins Jacas in my ideal second-round tier for the Patriots if they go edge rusher at No. 63. The Michigan product is one of the best speed-to-power rushers in this class, with his bull rush being a foundational move to build off of as a pro, leading to opportunities to jump inside over-setting tackles who are bracing for his power. He also flashes instincts, edge-setting ability, and closing burst as a run defender. Moore won't consistently threaten tackles with pure speed, but he's another power-oriented player with starter upside on day two in this loaded EDGE class.

TE Oscar Delp, Georgia (6-5, 245)

Pro Comparison: Sam LaPorta

There's some projection needed in terms of receiving production with Delp, but his athletic profile (9.83 RAS, 4.49s 40) and flashes on film suggest there's untapped potential. Delp only had 20 catches for 248 yards last season, but there's evidence that he'll be a mismatch for second-level defenders on seams and crossers, while being explosive after the catch. He also holds his own as a run blocker, especially when he's on the move or on combos up to the second level. Delp has a playmaking gear that could see his production take off in a higher-volume role, which happens pretty often for tight ends from college to the pros.

TE/WR Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (6-4, 239)

Pro Comparison: Oronde Gadsden II

The reporting on Stowers is that some teams are evaluating him as a wide receiver, which makes sense, given that nearly 65% of his snaps last season came as a detached receiver (slot/wide). Simply put, Stowers is a slot receiver masquerading as a tight end. He's a mismatch between the numbers with a 9.49 relative athletic score, separation quickness, and his best trait might be rare fluidity as a ball carrier to add yards after the catch (shovel pass vs. Alabama). Stowers finished last season with 62 catches for 769 receiving yards. However, not every team will have a three-down role for him because he's not a competitive run blocker.

TE Max Klare, Ohio State (6-4, 246)

Pro Comparison: Hunter Henry

The Ohio State product combines enough straight-line speed with route-running savvy to separate at the top of routes, find soft spots in zones, and stretch the field vertically within the framework of the offense. Klare has a knack for using rubs, stacks/bunches, and delayed releases to get vertical for chunk plays, while understanding how to attack leverage early in his routes to win with body positioning and enough burst to break away from defenders. He also competes enough as a run-blocker to stalemate his assignment. There's an overall polish to Klare's receiving profile that gives him a pretty high floor as a day-two tight end prospect.

WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State (6-4, 206)

Pro Comparison: Christian Watson

Hurst grew on me the more I watched his film. The Ole Miss tape (one catch for five yards on five targets) wasn't super encouraging. But his size and physicality at the catch point, second gear to run underneath deep balls, and play speed to turn underneath targets into bigger gains make him the type of receiver I'd like to see the Patriots target for Maye. Hurst needs to continue adding branches to his route tree with better top-of-route details, but the foundation is there for him to be a starting "X" receiver at the pro level.

EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech (6-3, 239)

Pro Comparison: Haason Reddick

Height lacks the size and bulk to be an every-down player on the edge, but his pass-rush toolbox is extremely legit. He uses sudden movements off the line, stutters, fakes, and big-time finishers to accumulate 62 pressures last season. Height has lateral quickness to get on the other side of the line of scrimmage in the run game, but once bigger tackles get their hands latched, I'm not sure he'll have the play strength to do much about it. Plus, he's an older prospect (25). Overall, there's a designated pass-rusher role waiting for Height in the pros.

EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn (6-4, 253)

Pro Comparison: Chop Robinson

Crawford is one of "my guys" in this edge class because he plays with electric first-step explosiveness, bend, and burst to win as an outside rusher. Crawford uses an effective double swipe and dip-rip to bend underneath tackles, while his crossover and swim are solid inside counters. He played the "buck" role in the Auburn defense, which asked him to play as an overhang defender to set the edge against read-options and drop into short zones, and he looks comfortable doing so. Crawford has the playmaking gear of a high-pressure rusher.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss (6-2, 207)

Pro Comparison: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

There are two elements to Stribling's game that really stood out. First, his acceleration off the line of scrimmage to stack corners gives him legit field-stretching ability. Second, Ole Miss got creative with his usage, lining him up in wing/backfield alignments to hit him on crossing routes where his 4.36-second speed could out-flank the defense. Stribling will also do the dirty work as a run blocker, so there's a role for him as a unique size-speed burner at all three levels.