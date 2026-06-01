Raymond Berry, Hall of Fame receiver and former Patriots coach, dies at 93

Raymond Berry, a Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and the former New England Patriots head coach who led the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance, died May 25, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was 93.

A pioneering figure in NFL history, Berry first made his mark as one of the league's most reliable and disciplined receivers, forming a legendary partnership with quarterback Johnny Unitas on the Baltimore Colts. He retired in 1967 as the NFL's all-time leader in receptions (631) and receiving yards (9,275), and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973.

But in New England, Berry's legacy is most closely tied to his time as head coach, when he reshaped the Patriots culture and guided one of the most significant seasons in franchise history.

"Raymond Berry holds a special place in Patriots history," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "He led our franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance following a remarkable playoff run, a milestone that was the greatest achievement in team history at the time. I was fortunate to get to know Raymond over the years, and one of my fondest memories was spending time with him and his son, Mark, during a trip to Israel in 2015 with several fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers. He was every bit the gentleman people knew him to be; humble, faithful, kind and deeply respected by all who knew him. The entire Patriots family joins me in mourning Raymond's passing and celebrating a life that left a lasting impact on our franchise and the National Football League. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Berry family and all who mourn his loss."

Berry took over as Patriots head coach midway through the 1984 season and quickly established what players described as a steady, detail-oriented leadership style.

"He spent the rest of that season getting to know the players," former center Pete Brock said. "He knew everybody's names, their spouses, their families… he made us all feel like we were part of something."

That approach laid the foundation for a breakthrough in 1985.

Berry guided the Patriots to an 11-5 record and a historic postseason run, becoming the first team in NFL history to win three road playoff games on the way to Super Bowl XX. It marked the franchise's first AFC championship and first Super Bowl appearance.

At the center of that run was Berry's belief in preparation, discipline, and a shared purpose.

"Raymond was a calming influence," longtime assistant Dante Scarnecchia said. "He had huge respect among the players. They did everything he asked."

Players consistently pointed to Berry's teaching style, one shaped by his own playing career, as transformative.

"He came in as if we had never played the game before in our lives," former Patriots running back Robert Weathers said. "He made no assumptions. He taught us everything."

Berry's principles emphasized fundamentals and attention to detail. Practices were built around repetition and situational preparation, mirroring the meticulous work habits that defined his Hall of Fame playing career.