Raymond Berry, Hall of Fame receiver and former Patriots coach, dies at 93

Raymond Berry, a Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and the former New England Patriots head coach who led the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance, died May 25, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was 93.
A pioneering figure in NFL history, Berry first made his mark as one of the league's most reliable and disciplined receivers, forming a legendary partnership with quarterback Johnny Unitas on the Baltimore Colts. He retired in 1967 as the NFL's all-time leader in receptions (631) and receiving yards (9,275), and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973.
But in New England, Berry's legacy is most closely tied to his time as head coach, when he reshaped the Patriots culture and guided one of the most significant seasons in franchise history.
"Raymond Berry holds a special place in Patriots history," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "He led our franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance following a remarkable playoff run, a milestone that was the greatest achievement in team history at the time. I was fortunate to get to know Raymond over the years, and one of my fondest memories was spending time with him and his son, Mark, during a trip to Israel in 2015 with several fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers. He was every bit the gentleman people knew him to be; humble, faithful, kind and deeply respected by all who knew him. The entire Patriots family joins me in mourning Raymond's passing and celebrating a life that left a lasting impact on our franchise and the National Football League. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Berry family and all who mourn his loss."
Berry took over as Patriots head coach midway through the 1984 season and quickly established what players described as a steady, detail-oriented leadership style.
"He spent the rest of that season getting to know the players," former center Pete Brock said. "He knew everybody's names, their spouses, their families… he made us all feel like we were part of something."
That approach laid the foundation for a breakthrough in 1985.
Berry guided the Patriots to an 11-5 record and a historic postseason run, becoming the first team in NFL history to win three road playoff games on the way to Super Bowl XX. It marked the franchise's first AFC championship and first Super Bowl appearance.
At the center of that run was Berry's belief in preparation, discipline, and a shared purpose.
"Raymond was a calming influence," longtime assistant Dante Scarnecchia said. "He had huge respect among the players. They did everything he asked."
Players consistently pointed to Berry's teaching style, one shaped by his own playing career, as transformative.
"He came in as if we had never played the game before in our lives," former Patriots running back Robert Weathers said. "He made no assumptions. He taught us everything."
Berry's principles emphasized fundamentals and attention to detail. Practices were built around repetition and situational preparation, mirroring the meticulous work habits that defined his Hall of Fame playing career.
"He was always a stickler for doing the little things right," Pro Football and Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett said. "He brought that level of professionalism and preparedness."
But beyond the technical aspects, players remembered Berry for the belief he instilled in a team that had never reached those heights.
"He said the most important play of the season is the next one," Brock said. "Because it's the only one you have control over."
Berry also delivered a message early in training camp that became emblematic of the 1985 team's mindset.
"I've got an idea. Why don't we go to the Super Bowl?" Brock recalled Berry telling the team.
The Patriots ultimately fell to the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX, but the season's impact extended far beyond that result.
"We were the first Patriots team to do this," Weathers said. "We gave New England a first glimpse of what was possible."
Berry coached the Patriots for five seasons before continuing his coaching career with Detroit (wide receivers) and Denver (quarterbacks).
Throughout his life, Berry was known for his relentless preparation and discipline, traits that defined both his playing and coaching careers. He was widely credited with revolutionizing route running and receiver preparation, keeping meticulous notes on both his own performance and those he competed against.
Players also remembered him for his personal touch and character.
"He was an amazing coach," running back Tony Collins said. "I always remember Coach Berry as a father figure."
Berry is survived by his wife, Sally, three children and nine grandchildren.
Check out the 1985 Super Bowl Sound Odyssey podcast here, a 10-part series recounting the Patriots magical run to the Super Bowl under Berry's leadership.